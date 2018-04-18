15 Personalized Mother's Day 2018 Gifts For Moms Who Love A Good Monogram
With Mother's Day just a few weeks away, now is the time to start thinking about gifts. Why so soon? Because not only is last-minute shopping the worst, but if you want to go the personalized route with your present, you'll want to allow for a little extra time. So what are some of the most unique, must-have monogrammed Mother's Day gifts around this year?
Whether you're shopping for your own mom, a sister, or a friend (or you're putting a helpful list of "hints" together for your own partner and/or children), there's no lack of customizable options — no matter what kind of mom the intended recipient might be. From clothes to jewelry to accessories to housewares and more, there's absolutely something for every mom on this list.
And while monogramming might seem unnecessary, the truth is it makes everything a little extra special. Plus, it shows that the gift-giver took the extra time and thought to come up with something that's truly one-of-a-kind. Usually, it won't even cost you anything extra in most cases.
Just remember, don't delay! While there is rush service available for some monogrammed items, others do take a little longer to customize. Luckily, if you start shopping now, you'll definitely be ready for the big day.
1For the mom who's always cold
Turkish Herringbone Throw, $69, Mark and Graham
Super soft and cozy, this monogrammed throw makes a colorful accent piece for the mom who's always just a little bit chilly. Ships in 5 to 7 business days.
2For the old-school mom
Watercolor Burst Personalized Stationary, $50, Minted
Long ago, before email and text messages, people actually wrote words to each other on paper. It's true! Bring back the lost art of handwritten notes with this gorgeous paper.
3For the jet-setting mom
Crocodile Embossed Leather Luggage Tag, $30 plus $10 for personalization, Graphic Image
Practical but still posh and fun, these crocodile luggage tags are available in five different colors; engraving comes in gold in a variety of fonts (up to three initials).
4For the mom who likes to bring her bling
Lucky Charms Travel Jewel Box, $68, Parker Thatch
Whimsical yet still so useful, this canvas zipper case will keep all of your "lucky charms" in one place so they don't get lost. (Which would be unlucky indeed.)
5For the always accessorized mom
Sideways Initial Necklace, $12, Etsy
A contemporary take on a classic, this necklace is available in gold, rose gold, silver, or stainless steel (and it's ready to ship in just one business day).
6For the mom who can't stop dropping her phone (or keeps stealing everyone else's)
Casetify Floral Monogram iPhone Case, $36, Anthropologie
Fun and functional, this lovely case was designed by Werlang Studio and fits iPhone 7 Plus and 8 Plus. Perfect for rose gold phones (but really, any color).
7For the mom who's always snapping pics
Silver-Plated Engraved Frames, $20 to $35, $10 for each initial, Pottery Barn
With frames like these, there's a reason to finally get all those photos off your phone! For tabletop display only; can be vertical or horizontal.
8For the wine-loving mom
Monogrammed Glass Carafe, $40, Williams Sonoma
Made of handblown glass, this is an elegant accessory for any mom's kitchen (and it's even dishwasher safe).
9For the caffeine-addicted mom
Nordic Monogram Mug, $18, Terrain
Fact: Moms need coffee. A lot of coffee. So why not drink it out of a pretty, personalized mug like this one?
10For the non-stop shopping mom
Leather Zipper Cardholder, $75, $15 for monogramming, Cuyana
Since hardly anybody ever pays for anything with cash anymore, sometimes a sleek cardholder like this one is all mom really needs to throw in her bag. Shown in blush; also available in ecru, black, and dark burgundy.
11For the mom who digs cool kicks
Converse Custom Chuck Taylor All Star Low Top, $75, Nike
Customized Chucks are as much fun to give as they are to get: Not only can you design such details as the upper and midsole prints, the colors of the heel stripe and the laces, you can even add a personalized, embroidered ID to the back heel.
12For the mom who wishes she lived at a spa
Hotel Piped Trim Robe, $79, Pottery Barn
A timeless Mother's Day present, this comfy, kimono-style robe is woven of 100 percent Hydro Cotton so it's extra fluffy. Plus, pockets!
13For the hostess mom
Monogram Serving Tray, $38, Etsy
Made of bamboo, this handmade tray is ideal for entertaining and it's ready to ship in only three to five business days.
14For the mom with a heart of gold
Monogram Wrap-Around Ring, $30, Anthropologie
A sleek statement ring that completes just about any look, this is a modern alternative to the monogrammed necklace concept.
15For the sunscreen-obsessed mom
Floppy Frayed Hat, $49, $10 for each initial, Mark and Graham
Summer is just around the corner, and that means straw hat season if you're a mom who's looking for a little extra sun protection. This one isn't too stiff (like some hats) and has an oversized brim for plenty of shade.
