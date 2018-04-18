With Mother's Day just a few weeks away, now is the time to start thinking about gifts. Why so soon? Because not only is last-minute shopping the worst, but if you want to go the personalized route with your present, you'll want to allow for a little extra time. So what are some of the most unique, must-have monogrammed Mother's Day gifts around this year?

Whether you're shopping for your own mom, a sister, or a friend (or you're putting a helpful list of "hints" together for your own partner and/or children), there's no lack of customizable options — no matter what kind of mom the intended recipient might be. From clothes to jewelry to accessories to housewares and more, there's absolutely something for every mom on this list.

And while monogramming might seem unnecessary, the truth is it makes everything a little extra special. Plus, it shows that the gift-giver took the extra time and thought to come up with something that's truly one-of-a-kind. Usually, it won't even cost you anything extra in most cases.

Just remember, don't delay! While there is rush service available for some monogrammed items, others do take a little longer to customize. Luckily, if you start shopping now, you'll definitely be ready for the big day.

1 For the mom who's always cold Mark and Graham Turkish Herringbone Throw, $69, Mark and Graham Super soft and cozy, this monogrammed throw makes a colorful accent piece for the mom who's always just a little bit chilly. Ships in 5 to 7 business days.

2 For the old-school mom Minted Watercolor Burst Personalized Stationary, $50, Minted Long ago, before email and text messages, people actually wrote words to each other on paper. It's true! Bring back the lost art of handwritten notes with this gorgeous paper.

3 For the jet-setting mom Graphic Image Crocodile Embossed Leather Luggage Tag, $30 plus $10 for personalization, Graphic Image Practical but still posh and fun, these crocodile luggage tags are available in five different colors; engraving comes in gold in a variety of fonts (up to three initials).

4 For the mom who likes to bring her bling Parker Thatch Lucky Charms Travel Jewel Box, $68, Parker Thatch Whimsical yet still so useful, this canvas zipper case will keep all of your "lucky charms" in one place so they don't get lost. (Which would be unlucky indeed.)

5 For the always accessorized mom Etsy Sideways Initial Necklace, $12, Etsy A contemporary take on a classic, this necklace is available in gold, rose gold, silver, or stainless steel (and it's ready to ship in just one business day).

6 For the mom who can't stop dropping her phone (or keeps stealing everyone else's) Anthropologie Casetify Floral Monogram iPhone Case, $36, Anthropologie Fun and functional, this lovely case was designed by Werlang Studio and fits iPhone 7 Plus and 8 Plus. Perfect for rose gold phones (but really, any color).

7 For the mom who's always snapping pics Pottery Barn Silver-Plated Engraved Frames, $20 to $35, $10 for each initial, Pottery Barn With frames like these, there's a reason to finally get all those photos off your phone! For tabletop display only; can be vertical or horizontal.

8 For the wine-loving mom Williams Sonoma Monogrammed Glass Carafe, $40, Williams Sonoma Made of handblown glass, this is an elegant accessory for any mom's kitchen (and it's even dishwasher safe).

9 For the caffeine-addicted mom Terrain Nordic Monogram Mug, $18, Terrain Fact: Moms need coffee. A lot of coffee. So why not drink it out of a pretty, personalized mug like this one?

10 For the non-stop shopping mom Cuyana Leather Zipper Cardholder, $75, $15 for monogramming, Cuyana Since hardly anybody ever pays for anything with cash anymore, sometimes a sleek cardholder like this one is all mom really needs to throw in her bag. Shown in blush; also available in ecru, black, and dark burgundy.

11 For the mom who digs cool kicks Nike Converse Custom Chuck Taylor All Star Low Top, $75, Nike Customized Chucks are as much fun to give as they are to get: Not only can you design such details as the upper and midsole prints, the colors of the heel stripe and the laces, you can even add a personalized, embroidered ID to the back heel.

12 For the mom who wishes she lived at a spa Pottery Barn Hotel Piped Trim Robe, $79, Pottery Barn A timeless Mother's Day present, this comfy, kimono-style robe is woven of 100 percent Hydro Cotton so it's extra fluffy. Plus, pockets!

13 For the hostess mom Etsy Monogram Serving Tray, $38, Etsy Made of bamboo, this handmade tray is ideal for entertaining and it's ready to ship in only three to five business days.

14 For the mom with a heart of gold Anthropologie Monogram Wrap-Around Ring, $30, Anthropologie A sleek statement ring that completes just about any look, this is a modern alternative to the monogrammed necklace concept.