Sometimes, as a parent, there are times when you notice that your child seems a little… off. They might not be as talkative or peppy, or as interested in engaging in their favorite pastime (i.e. sparring with their siblings). But it can be hard to tell if your child is just bored or dealing with a challenging situation that they haven’t told you about yet. When your little one is down in the dumps, it might be time to break out some positive quotes for kids to help lift their spirits and open the doorway for an honest dialogue.

We can get so busy adulting that we forget: Little kids can be dealing with big issues, too. And expressing their emotions might not be as simple as you'd think. That’s why you’ll need to infuse some inspiration into the situation, and say something that will hopefully help your child feel better no matter what's bugging them. You might choose to weave a positive quote into your daily convo and see how your child reacts to it. Or you could just write a note and slip it under your kiddo’s door so that they know you’re thinking of them. And if you have a young reader, you could even write it out and read it together.

When your own words fail, as they sometimes do, use some of these quotes as a springboard for a cool conversation with your kid. Who knows, you might even find some much-needed inspiration in these words as well.

1. “Why fit in when you were born to stand out?” Maskot/DigitalVision/Getty Images Finding your people can be problematic for kids, especially as they go into the higher grades. Dr. Seuss was on the money with this quote, which lets your child know that there’s no need to try to fit in when they’re amazing just as they are.

2. “If you can dream it, you can do it.” No matter what your child sets their mind to, they can accomplish it. They just have to believe in themselves first. Mention this quote to your kid (which is often attributed to Walt Disney) and see if make them feel better.

3. "Be yourself. Everyone else is already taken." It’s hard for kids to show their true colors. But instead of trying to fit in with the pack, push your child to be exactly who they are. “Be yourself. Everyone else is already taken.” is a quote from legendary Irish poet Oscar Wilde and perfectly surmises this sentiment.

4. “Fall seven times, stand up eight.” They say it’s not how you fall, but how you rise that matters. And according to this Japanese proverb, no matter how many times you fall, you always have to pick yourself back up, dust yourself off, and start again.

5. “Always believe that something wonderful is about to happen.” It can be hard to see the light at the end of the tunnel — for anyone. This inspiring quote can affirm that there’s always a silver lining, even on the rainiest of days.

6. “You make me proud everyday.” As much as they might not want to admit it, your child wants your love and approval. Even though they might not say it directly, they want to know that you’re proud of them, both in good times and in bad.

7. "Be silly, be honest, be kind" kool99/E+/Getty Images With so much pressure on them, sometimes a kid can forget how to be a kid. American poet Ralph Waldo Emerson's quote serves as a reminder that being goofy is pretty great.

8. “There is nothing in a caterpillar that tells you it’s going to be a butterfly.” When your child is struggling with self-worth, read them this sweet quote from R. Buckminster Fuller, an author, inventor and architect. Your child will definitely understand what you’re trying to say.

9. “Kid, you’ll move mountains” If your child is stuck in a slump, let him know that it’s only temporary with yet another quote from Dr. Seuss. With the right effort, he’ll be able to get back up on his feet again and not just walk, but move mountains, too.

10. “We can all dance when we find music we love” Whether it’s math, art, or just being a good human, your child probably excels at several things, even if he doesn’t realize it. The quote by children's author Giles Andreae will help your child see that he’s special in oh-so-many ways.

11. “You have brains in your head, you have feet in your shoes. You can steer yourself any direction you choose. You’re on your own. And you know what you know. And you are the one who’ll decide where to go… ” Kids are often told what to do from the time they wake up until the time they go to sleep. Empower your kiddo to know that he does have control over his life by reading him this quote from... yup, Dr. Seuss.

12. “When you know better, you do better.” Making mistakes is just a part of life. Don’t let your kid become consumed by his mistakes, and help him see that we all make goof up at some point or another with this quote from Maya Angelou. And really, every mistake is a chance to learn something new.

13. “No one is perfect. That’s why pencils have erasers.” Mladen Sladojevic/E+/Getty Images Your child might be striving so hard to be the perfect in so many ways that he’s stressing himself out. Remind him of motivational speaker Wolfgang Riebe's quote. Guaranteed he’ll look at his No. 2 pencils in a whole new light.

14. "Anything Is Possible. Anything can be." The possibilities are endless, but only if you believe they are. Shel Silverstein, beloved children’s author of books like The Giving Tree, knew this to be true.