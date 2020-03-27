Craving a Carl’s Jr. burger but too scared to leave the house? Super hungry for a Blaze Pizza but don't want to risk threatening strict social distancing rules? We feel ya. For most Americans right now, take-out is the only restaurant option due to the coronavirus pandemic. But, the good news is, a few major chains have recently added delivery options to bring customers their favorite foods at home. Whether you’re looking to feed the family with Moe’s Southwest Grill’s $25 Taco Kit or you’ve got a craving for Denny’s Signature Slam, being homebound isn’t a problem. These 15 restaurants are offering free delivery during the quarantine.

Now, some restaurants do have caveats. For instance, Chili’s will waive delivery fees provided your order is over $15. Another thing to note is that each restaurant is using a different service or software to deliver the goods. If you want IHOP, you can just place your order through the company’s app. If it’s Subway you’re after, Uber Eats, DoorDash, Postmates, Grubhub, and Seamless can all bring a sub to your door. And don’t forget to check for a promo code. Some restaurants will only honor free delivery if you use the appropriate promotional wording to get the deal.

1. Denny's Diner You know what sounds incredibly comforting right now in this time of social isolation? A big ol' stack of pancakes. Sure, we could make them ourselves, but wouldn't a plate of Denny's classic hot cakes be great? Get 'em while they're hot. Denny's has added free delivery through April 12. And the best news? It's applicable at all locations.

2. Blaze Pizza Pizza chain Blaze Pizza is committed to making delivery of their pies as safe as possible. Using their online ordering system, you can include special instructions on how you'd like your delivery to be made in order to ensure no contact. And the company is doing this at no extra cost to customers.

3. &pizza Not only is the &pizza not charging for delivery, they've created a landing page so that customers can order a pizza and have it sent to healthcare worker helping fight Covid-19. To order one for yourself or for an area medical center, visit the chain's app.

4. KFC If you need a little fried chicken to get you through this social isolation situation (and who doesn't?), KFC has got your back. The Colonel is offering free delivery through GrubHub.

5. Chipotle So long as your order is over $10, there's no delivery charge from Chipotle. The burrito purveyor is offering the incentive now through March 30.

6. Del Taco Whether your go-to delivery app is DoorDash, GrubHub, or Postmates, you can get Del Taco. The chain is offering it's limited time only free delivery through all three apps.

7. Moe's Southwest Grill You may not get the familiar greeting of "Welcome to Moe's" when you place a delivery order with this burrito chain, but you will get the reassurance of receiving your favorite dishes in a safe way at no delivery cost.

8. El Pollo Loco Now through April 7, if you order El Pollo Loco through GrubHub, you'll get free delivery. “Given the recent world events, we wanted to work together with Grubhub to make our food even more accessible and convenient to our customers since we’re all going to be home a little more,” said Bernard Acoca, President & Chief Executive Officer at El Pollo Loco. We agree.

9. Pieology The franchise that boasts 78 million pizza combinations now also offers free delivery. Just make sure your Pieology order is a minimum of $25 and you're good to go.

10. Noodles & Company We're sure it won't be long until the hashtag #freenoods pops up thanks to this great deal. Noodles & Company is now offering free delivery when you order on their website.

11. Carl's Jr Carl's Jr. is making sure every app available works with its free delivery offer. Just use the codes CARLSJRNOW for Postmates or DoorDash to get the burger joint's classic eats.

12. Chili's Grill & Bar Not only can you get free delivery from Chili's right now through DoorDash at all participating locations, you can even order get beer and wine to go if you order curbside. Just saying.

13. Wingstop Here for all your chicken wing needs is Wingstop. The chain has waived delivery fees through April 11.

14. IHOP We all may not be traveling anywhere internationally right now, but the International House of Pancakes is ready to come to you. Through April 19, all delivery orders are free. And to sweeten the deal, the first delivery order is 20 percent off.