Veterans Day, a day to honor our veterans and active duty personnel, is one of our country's most important holidays. These unspeakably brave men and women have stepped up to serve in the United States Armed Forces, and restaurants around the country are finding a small way to say thank you. This Sunday, November 11 and Monday, November 12, various chain restaurants around the country will be doing the serving. These are 15 restaurants offering free meals on Veterans Day 2018, so our country's bravest can enjoy a complimentary and extremely well-deserved meal.

The following restaurants have announced special Veterans Day initiatives, and depending on the brand, veterans are eligible to eat a specific complimentary dish or choose from a special Veterans Day menu. However, because these are chains, it's important to call ahead to the exact location you plan on visiting to both a) confirm they are participating and b) get the specific details and requirements for your location. It's always best to double check, because no one wants to get excited for a free meal and discover they've missed a specific time window or misunderstood an offer.

Note that the restaurants on this list require proof of service in order to receive the complimentary meal. Depending on the restaurant, this could be a U.S. Uniformed Services ID Card, U.S. Uniformed Services Retired ID Card, current Leave and Earnings Statement, veterans organization card, photograph of yourself in uniform, wearing uniform, or a DD214. When you call ahead to your local restaurant, make sure to ask them what proof of service they require.

1 Applebee's Scott Olson/Getty Images News/Getty Images When: Sunday, November 11 Details: Applebee's is serving up complimentary meals on November 11 with the goal of serving one #MillionMeals4Heroes. The restaurant is offering free, full-sized entrees to all veterans and active duty military from a selection of eight fan favorites, including their Classic Bacon Cheeseburger, 6 oz. USDA Select Top Sirloin, and Fiesta Lime Chicken. Dine-in only. Find A Location

2 Back Yard Burgers When: Sunday, November 11 Details: Back Yard Burgers is offering a complimentary Back Yard Classic Burger, no purchase necessary, to all veterans and active duty personnel this Veterans Day. All Back Yard Burgers are made to order, featuring a one-third pound, angus patty topped with garden-fresh lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, onion, ketchup, mustard, and mayonnaise. Dine-in only. Find A Location

3 BJ's Restaurant & Brewhouse When: Sunday, November 11 Details: BJ's is serving complimentary entrees (up to $12.95 in value) and a Dr. Pepper to all veterans and active duty personnel. Dine-in only. Find A Location

4 California Pizza Kitchen When: Sunday, November 11 Details: Military and veterans can get a free pizza, full-size salad, or pasta entree on November 11. All the available entrees are available on CPK's special Veteran's Day Menu. Dine-in only. Find A Location

5 Chili's When: Sunday, November 11 Details: This Veteran's Day, Chili's is thanking our country's veterans and active duty personnel with a complimentary entree "as a small way to honor your service and the sacrifices you’ve made for our country." Choose from some of their most popular entrees, from Chicken Crispers to the Just Bacon Burger. Find A Location

6 Denny's Justin Sullivan/Getty Images News/Getty Images When: Monday, November 12, 5 a.m. to noon Details: Denny's is offering all veterans and active service members a complimentary Build Your Own Grand Slam on Monday, November 12. This meal includes a choice of four breakfast items: buttermilk pancakes, eggs, bacon or turkey bacon strips, and buttermilk biscuits or hash browns. Dine-in only. Find A Location

7 Country Kitchen When: Monday, November 12 Details: Veterans and active duty military personnel can receive a free Country Scramble on Monday, November 12 at participating Country Kitchen locations. The scrambles are made with farm-fresh eggs and fresh ingredients. Find A Location

8 Cotton Patch Cafe When: Sunday, November 11 Details: On Veterans Day, every Cotton Patch Cafe offers free Chicken Fried Steak or Chicken Fried Chicken to all veterans and active duty military. Find A Location

9 Famous Dave's When: Sunday, November 11 & Monday, November 12 Details: Famous Dave's is honored to serve our vets and active duty personnel a free 2 Meat Salute in honor of Veterans Day. This meal comes with your choice of two meats (from Georgia Chopped Pork, Country-Roasted Chicken, BBQ Chicken, Sweetwater Catfish Fingers, Southside Rib Tips, Texas Beef Brisket, or Hand Breaded Chicken Tenders), plus one side and a corn bread muffin. Dine-in only. Find A Location

10 Hooters When: Sunday, November 11 Details: On Veterans Day, Hooter's is offering all veterans and active duty personnel a free entree from their Veterans Day Menu, with the purchase of any drink. This special menu includes 10-piece wings, the Hooters Burger, Buffalo Chicken Salad, and their Buffalo Chicken Sandwich. Dine-in only. Find A Location

11 Red Lobster Justin Sullivan/Getty Images News/Getty Images When: Sunday, November 11 & Monday, November 12 Details: For two days, veterans and active duty personnel can head to Red Lobster for a free appetizer or dessert. Choose from a selection of appetizers, like Sweet Chili Shrimp, Mozzarella Sticks, or a Shrimp Cocktail, and desserts like Key Lime Pie and Brownie Overboard. Dine-in only. Find A Location

12 Little Caesars Pizza When: Sunday, November 11, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Details: This Veteran's Day, Little Caesars Pizza is giving every veteran and active duty personnel a complimentary Hot-N-Ready Lunch Combo, which includes four slices of deep dish pepperoni pizza and a 20 ounce Pepsi product. Not redeemable via online, app, or delivery. Find A Location

12 On The Border When: Sunday, November 11 Details: On the Border Mexican Grill & Cantina is giving veterans and active duty personnel a free Create-Your-Own Combo 2 Meal this Veterans Day. This comes with any two items off the combo menu (tacos, enchiladas, empanadas, and so on), plus Mexican rice and beans and endless chips & salsa. Drink not included. Dine-in only. Find A Location

13 Red Robin When: Sunday, November 11 Details: All veterans and active duty personnel can get a free Red's Tavern Double Burger and Bottomless Steak Fries at participating Red Robin restaurants. Dine-in only. Find A Location