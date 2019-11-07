Chipotle's BOGO Veterans Day 2019 Deal Is Back

If you’re a member of the military looking for a food fix for Veterans Day, search no further than Chipotle Mexican Grill. Chipotle is once again offering its annual Military Appreciation BOGO deal this Monday, November 11. The goal is to honor active duty and retired military service members (and their families) throughout the United States with a buy-one-get-one-free entrée.

The promotion is available for all U.S. military (active duty, Reserve, and National Guard) as well as retired military personnel, veterans, and their families. You’ll need proof of military service, such as your U.S. military identification card, to get your food freebie. Can’t quite locate your ID? No worries. Chipotle will even accept a photograph of you in your uniform as proof of service.

There is no time restriction as to when military personnel can order all the crave-worthy food that Chipotle has to offer. The BOGO deal is valid from the time the store opens until closing on Veterans Day. Which means if you want a brunchy burrito, are looking for a salad stuffed with carne asada for linner, or a Vegan Bowl (complete with sofritas, brown rice, black beans, fresh tomato salsa, roasted chili-corn salsa, and lettuce) for a late evening meal, you've got plenty of two-for-one options.

Now, for the fine print: The promotion is limited to one free menu item per U.S. military ID, so you won’t be able to get a burrito bowl, a salad, and a taco. Also, your free-of-charge food item has to either or equal value or less expensive than the entrée that you’re purchasing. The promotion is valid for in-restaurant orders only, so no food delivery services can be utilized. And natch, you can’t combine any other coupons or special offers with this BOGO promotion. But hey, who cares? Two burritos with carnitas and guac for the price of one? Yes, please.

"We are happy to bring back our annual Military Appreciation BOGO as a way to say thank you to the military men and women who serve our country every day,” Laurie Schalow, Chief Corporate Reputation Officer at Chipotle, said in a statement. "We are immensely grateful for our troops and veterans and we hope that they enjoy this small token of our appreciation.”

Chipotle Mexican Grill isn’t the only restaurant that’s serving something special for members of the military on November 11. In fact, Applebee’s is offering a complimentary entrée from a specific menu for veterans and active-duty military, Today reported. You can also get a delicious doughnut from Dunkin’, a meal on the house from Olive Garden, and Cracker Barrel is slicing up a free slice of Double Chocolate Fudge Coca-Cola Cake or a Pumpkin Pie Latte at all of its locations.

The Chipotle Veterans Day BOGO deal is available at participating locations, so be sure to call ahead first to make sure that your local joint is honoring the offer. Once you're sure, head over to Chipotle Mexican Grill on Veterans Day and enjoy the rewards of having served your country — and a bountiful burrito, too.