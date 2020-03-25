Wouldn't it be nice if kids kept the toys in their bedroom in an orderly fashion? Since that's not reality, you can keep things organized (including your budget) by investing in storage baskets under $20. Whether you want some to blend in with your decor throughout the home, or some with a little whimsy to go into the playroom, there is no shortage of options.

For some reason, there's a huge price range when it comes to storage baskets. You can go to one store and find some great options for $20 or less, and go to another one to find similar styles for $40 or more. Sure, quality, size, and general aesthetic make a difference, but if you're just looking for something to keep your feet safe from Legos all over the floor, you don't need a high-end storage container to do it.

Of course, that doesn't mean you have to sacrifice style to stay on budget. There are a lot of really fun, affordable baskets available designed with kids in mind that make a great addition to a play space or bedroom. But, if your kid tends to follow you wherever you go in your home (with their arms full of toys), you may want to scatter a few baskets around the house, too, and you'd probably prefer it they compliment the rest of your home's style. No matter what you're looking for, you can easily get the storage you need for $20 or less. And remember, not all storage baskets are baskets; some of them are bins, or boxes, or even hampers. As long as it looks cute and holds toys, you're good to go.

1. Classic Neutral Threshold Decorative Coiled Rope Square Base Tapered Basket Target | $17 See on Target You can put this basket in your living room and it will blend right in. It has a square base to keep it sturdy, is made from a strong cotton blend, and has leather handles to help you keep your grip while carrying it.

2. A Clear Toy Basket Gimars Toy Basket Box Walmart | $17 See on Walmart There will be no question about the contents of this 20 x 12 x 11" basket, which holds quite a few toys. It's made from a jute material, has two carrying handles, and can fold down if it's not in use.

3. Structured & Stylish BRANÄS Basket Ikea | $13 See on Ikea You can always count on Ikea to have affordable decor, like this hand-woven basket. It's designed with a strong shape that won't fold, has protective pads on the bottom, and, unlike most Ikea products, you don't have to assemble it.

4. Easy To Carry Threshold Bath Basket Medium Crate Gray Target | $15 See on Target If you like more of a slouchy look, this soft rope basket is for you. It's made from high quality cotton and polyester, measures 8 x 10 x 10," and has two carrying handles. The cool gray color can work anywhere from the living room to the bedroom to the playroom.

5. Two For One NÖJSAM Basket, set of 2, red, blue Ikea | $7 See on Ikea These two baskets are meant for smaller toys but they can also be tossed into the washing machine whenever they get dirty. They're made from recycled materials and can be folded down when they're not in use.

6. Lined Crate-Style Basket Threshold Twisted Paper Rope Large Milk Crate Gray 11"x13" Target | $19 See on Target This basket has that woven, airy look but the liner helps hide its contents (like bright plastic toys). It measures 11 x 13 x 14.75," has cutout handles for easy carrying, and the exterior is made from paper rope.

7. Adorable Kitty American Toddler Figural Kitty Canvas Storage Bin Walmart | $12 See on Walmart Your kids' play space will be a little extra cute with this 12 x 9.75" basket with a kitten face and gold tassels. It's made from canvas fabric and can be folded down when it's not in use. You may want to spray some scotch guard on it, though, because it's spot clean only.

8. Affordable Boho Style FLÅDIS Basket Ikea | $10 See on Ikea There's a good chance you'll see your little one trying to carry this basket around because it has large braided rope handles. It measures about 12 x 9 x 7," is made from seagrass, and has rave customer reviews.

9. Cute Poms Cloud Island Decorative Basket Target | $20 See on Target This basket is technically part of a kid's line at Target, but you can easily put it in a common room and have it blend in nicely thanks to its neutral colors. The poms are soft to the touch, the 12 x 12.5 x 12.75" rope basket is made from rush leaf material.

10. Minimalist Project 62 Large Paulownia Wood Bin with Fabric Sides 11"x13" Target | $20 See on Target Measuring at 11 x 13 x 14," this square basket is made from a combination of wood and linen. From the outside, it looks like it has a rounded bottom, but it's actually flat so you don't have to worry about it rocking back and forth.

11. Matching Set With Chalkboard Labels Better Homes & Gardens Small Wire Basket with Chalkboard, 2 Pack (Small) Walmart | $15 See on Walmart You can get two of these 10 x 8 x 13" wire baskets for a very reasonable price. They each have a removable liner with snaps and a chalkboard label so your kids can know which toys go where (if they can read).

12. Rainbow Rope Pillowfort KD Bin With Multicolored Dots Target | $10 See on Target Lightweight and easy to carry, this bin is the perfect size and shape for storing on shelves. Great for storing small toys, board books, and other playroom essentials.

13. Thick Black Stripe TJILLEVIPS Basket Ikea | $20 See on Ikea With its basic design, you can put this handmade seagrass basket in a common room or a kid's space. It is strong enough to stand up straight without slouching and measures around 15 x 15 x 7." One note, Ikea says it has a "new" smell that will diminish over time.

14. Some Fun Shapes TJENA Storage Box With Lid, Yellow, 11 ¾x11 ¾x11 ¾ " Ikea | $5 See on Ikea The design on this 11 x 11 x 11 storage box has a fun 90's vibe which will work great in a kid's playroom or bedroom. It has a removable lid in case you want to cover its contents, has cutout handles, and is made from paper (but surprisingly sturdy).