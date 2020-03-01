Between the blocks, balls, bears, and books, kids always seem to accumulate way too many toys. The best toy storage can help you put everything in its place — but with so many different toy organization options out there, it's hard to know what will work best for your space and individual needs.

To find the storage solution that works best for you and your kiddo(s), take a good look around your house to determine how much room you have for toy storage. Your options will range from larger pieces of furniture to compact picks that can blend in with your existing decor. Consider the sizes and types of toys your child has as well; some of these storage options are meant for smaller items, while others are designed to hold lots of toys. You may find that a combination of these options is the way to go (for example, a toy box in the playroom and a subtle toy chest in the living room).

If your little one is a bit wobbly on their feet, you may want to go with a storage option that is softer and devoid of sharp edges, like a basket that is made of cotton. Other safety features, like hardware for mounting storage furniture to a wall, lids that don't lock, and safety hinges that won't pinch small fingers are important for storage pieces.

To help you make a decision, I put together this list of six toy storage solutions that Amazon shoppers swear by. Thousands of reviewers agree they're both practical and functional — and pretty dang cute, too.

1. A Toy Box That Doubles As A Spot To Make Art Step2 2-in-1 Toy Box & Art Lid Amazon | $48 See On Amazon This Step2 toy box is the ultimate pick for dual functionality. The box has 4.5 cubic feet of interior storage space (which actually holds quite a few stuffed animals), while the lid doubles as an art board to display masterpieces or hold paper as your little one draws. The two open storage bins at the top of the box hold smaller items for quicker access. With such a thoughtful design, it's easy to see why Amazon reviewers gave the box a 4.6-star rating, among 900 and growing reviews. This box is made of heavy-duty plastic, so it's durable and easy to wipe clean. Best yet, this pick comes ready-to-use from the box; no assembly required. Choose from five different colors. Enthusiastic Amazon review: "I had a ton of baby toys that needed a home, and this fit the bill! It's not HUGE, I would say "medium" sized. It is large enough for a small child to climb in and play, however, which is of course a necessity for little ones! I love that the lid doesn't lock down or secure or anything, making it much safer for little ones [...] Very sturdy, and comes ready to set out. Definitely a great buy!"

2. A Classic Toy Chest That Will Blend In With Your Other Furniture KidKraft Austin Toy Box Amazon | $89 See On Amazon If you’d like your child's toy storage to blend seamlessly with your other home decor, then this KidKraft toy box is your best bet. Made from sturdy composite wood, the gorgeous toy box doesn’t look super childish, which is the thing that Amazon reviewers love most. In fact, more than 1,000 reviewers gave the box an average rating of 4.6 stars. This pick has a lot going for it beyond just looks. The toy box doubles as a bench for additional seating, the safety hinge on the lid protects your little one’s fingers from getting pinched, and the capacity is quite large. Choose from a handful of colors, including white, espresso, and red. You can also pick an option that has padding on the seat, to give the bench a little extra comfort. This toy box doesn't come ready-to-use like my previous pick, but reviewers noted that it's quite easy to assemble. Enthusiastic Amazon review: "I bought the toybox for my granddaughter's 1st birthday and my daughter loved it! It is very attractive and appears to be sturdy enough to hold up to whatever climbing and shoving my rough-housing grandchild might do to it. It is an excellent size; holds a lot of toys but doesn't take up too much space. I'm counting on it to last for many years. My husband assembled it in about 20 minutes with no problem. Thank you for an affordable, quality product."

3. An Open Shelf Bookcase With A Built-In Reading Nook KidKraft Bookcase with Reading Nook Amazon | $87 See On Amazon Cute, functional, and cozy are all words Amazon reviewers have used to describe this KidKraft bookcase and reading nook. The multifunctional piece has plenty of storage (six cubbies, to be exact), and features the cutest spot for your little one to enjoy their favorite book. It’s even got a gray cushion for extra comfort. The bookcase is made of composite wood materials, and is super sturdy, with a 100-pound weight capacity. The brand notes that assembly should take between 1 to 1.5 hours, and reviewers wrote that it's easy, with one noting that all they needed was a Phillips-head screwdriver. Enthusiastic Amazon review: "This is the cutest bookcase! It fits perfect in my granddaughters room. It's unique, well made and they loved it. [...] A really cool item! Looks awesome in her room. Great price too! [...] Easy to put together."

4. A Toy Organizer With Plastic Bins Honey-Can-Do Kids Toy Organizer and Storage Bins Amazon | $40 See On Amazon This toy storage from Honey-Can-Do prioritizes organization. Featuring 12 containers in varying sizes, its bright colors are eye-catching and can help your little one develop their organization skills. The containers come off the storage rack, so your child can access the toys inside, which also makes cleanup a breeze. The bins are made of plastic, so they are easy to clean, too. With more than 2,000 reviews on Amazon and a 4.6-star rating overall, it's safe to say this pick is a favorite among parents. The stand that holds the bins has a natural wood finish and matching metal rods. This pick comes in pastel and gray options, too, and can be anchored to the wall for safety. Some assembly is required, but reviewers emphasized that the toy organizer was quick and easy to put together. Enthusiastic Amazon review: "I am rather impressed with the quality and affordability of this organization set. The products looks just as pictured and much larger than I imagined. The bins are very sturdy, durable and deep. The sides are made of particle board but they are surprisingly thick and heavy like solid wood. I was also very pleased with the protection and packaging of the contents. Every piece was wrapped and protected with cardboard in the box and the sides were wrapped in bubble wrap as well. [...] The assembly was rather easy and included all the necessary hardware, minus a screwdriver, and the bolts and smaller pieces were bagged and labeled. [...] I will be looking to purchase other Honey Can Do products."

5. A Soft Toy Storage Basket That’s Collapsable 3 Sprouts Canvas Storage Bin Amazon | $25 See On Amazon These soft toy storage baskets from 3 Sprouts are truly darling. Featuring a variety of cute animal designs, including a fox, cat, zebra, and lion, the baskets are the perfect pick for your little one’s play space. They’re made of 100% cotton (so they are nice and soft), and they collapse for easy storage. This is great if you don’t have a lot of extra room to spare. The baskets are coated on the inside, making cleanup a breeze, and the handles on the sides allow for easy carrying. With a very impressive 4.7-star rating on Amazon, reviewers noted that this is one of the cutest storage solutions out there. Enthusiastic Amazon review: "The perfect storage bin for all the stuffed animals in our playroom. It's the perfect combination of sturdy (doesn't flop over and lose it's form) and soft (easy for the 2 year old to lean into without hurting himself when he needs to reach something towards the bottom of the bin). The fun design and colors make it cute for kids, but not annoying for adults to look at either. It's well made and has held up perfectly to our boys constantly climbing in and out of it (make s a great hiding place for hide and go seek), tossing stuffed animals into it like it's a basketball net, and bumping into it while they are playing and having fun!"