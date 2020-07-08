15 Summer Breakfast Ideas That Aren't Cereal (& Your Kid Will Actually Eat)

One thing summer breakfast should be is easy. But that doesn't mean you have to be stuck eating bowls of cold cereal or plain toaster waffles. There are a few different summer breakfast ideas to jazz up your morning without leaving you exhausted and overheated from standing over a stovetop. Whether you opt for muffins you can make a day ahead of time, or a bright and fresh bowl of yogurt and fruit, a simple recipe is what you want.

If breakfast is the most important meal of the day, a summer breakfast should fuel all of the fun that summer has to offer. Slip-n-slides, wading pools, beach volleyball, popsicle breaks, and bike rides around the neighborhood aren't nearly as enjoyable if you didn't start your day off with a breakfast that can sustain you and your family. Alas, lots of stirring and baking right when the sun breaks through isn't my ideal start to a chill summer day, so I usually reach for the easiest possible breakfast meal I can think of. While cereal is all well and good, when you need something to break up the monotony and start your day off on the right foot, these summer breakfast ideas have you covered.

1. Cherry Buttermilk Breakfast Cake A Pretty Life In The Suburbs I am all the way here for anything that has the words "breakfast" and "cake" both in the recipe title. Cherry Buttermilk Breakfast Cake from A Pretty Life In The Suburbs is exactly what you need to keep your family happy on a lazy summer morning. The best part — you can make it the day before and sleep in.

2. Lemon Berry Yogurt Breakfast Bowls Budget Bytes Cool, refreshing, and packed full of nutrition, these Lemon Berry Yogurt Breakfast Bowls from Budget Bytes basically scream summer. Simply scoop tangy lemon curd and plain yogurt into a bowl and top with sliced strawberries, chia seeds, and crunchy rolled oats, and you'll have everything you need to start your day off on a delicious note.

3. Banana Strawberry Pineapple Smoothie Averie Cooks As if there was any debate about this — yes, a smoothie totally counts as breakfast. This recipe for Banana Strawberry Pineapple Smoothies from Averie Cooks will keep you full and satisfied all morning long. Smoothies are a sweet, cool, and tasty way to treat your family to an easy, yet unforgettable summer breakfast.

4. Blueberry Overnight Oats Wholefully If you're in the mood for oatmeal, but don't want something warm to eat on a hot summer day, overnight oats are the way to go. This recipe for Blueberry Overnight Oats from Wholefully features frozen blueberries, greek yogurt, rolled oats, and a splash of lemon juice to add a bit of zing.

5. Lemon Crumb Muffins Baked By Rachel Summertime always makes me think of bright, fruity flavors — raspberry, strawberry, orange, and of course, lemon. These Lemon Crumb Muffins from Baked by Rachel are perfect for making a day in advance and letting your kids have at them as soon as their little eyes pop open.

6. Blackberry Bliss Crumble Bars Climbing Grier Mountain My kids consistently ask to unwrap a granola bar first thing in the morning on days when I'm too busy (or, let's face it, too exhausted) to make breakfast. This recipe for Blackberry Bliss Crumble Bars from Climbing Grier Mountain is a healthy alternative to a pre-packaged breakfast bar that is easy to make ahead of time so that your family can quickly grab one and start their day.

7. Hummus & Veggie Breakfast Bowls Gimme Some Oven I will be the first to admit that these Hummus and Veggie Breakast Bowls from Gimme Some Oven look a bit more involved than just pouring milk over cereal, but they also look incredibly tasty, fresh, and summer-worthy. Perfect for a weekend brunch, you can cook the veggies and boiled eggs ahead of time and throw everything else in the bowl when it's time to serve.

8. Creamy Coconut Almond Breakfast Pops Half Baked Harvest Popsicles for breakfast? Yes, please! Creamy Coconut Almond Breakfast Pops from Half Baked Harvest are the cool, summer treat that you don't have to feel guilty about serving your kids for breakfast even though they're technically popsicles. They're fun, cute, and filled with healthy ingredients like fruit and rolled oats.

9. Super Seed Banana Pudding Wholefully In case you've not yet experimented with the different types of puddings that can be made when you soak certain seeds, this recipe for Super Seed Banana Pudding from Wholefully is one to try. Simmering mashed banana, honey, milk, chia seeds, and ground flax seeds yields a sweet pudding to chill and serve cold topped with berries for breakfast the next day.

10. Ham & Potato Frittata Budget Bytes If you're looking for an easy-to-make summer breakfast dish that you can throw together, stick in the oven for a few minutes, and then enjoy with your family on a summer morning, look no further. This recipe for Ham and Potato Frittata by Budget Bytes combines hearty ingredients with decadant cheese to create a tasty breakfast meal.

11. Festive Fruit Salad Love & Lemons Fruit can absolutely be the only component of your child's entire breakfast — especially in the summer. This Festive Fruit Salad from Love and Lemons features a tangy lemon and ginger dressing that will turn a plain fruit salad into a fresh and fun summer breakfast that the whole family will love.

12. Instant Pot Pancake Bites Foodie & Wine If you have an Instant Pot, summer is the perfect time to utilize the convenience of cooking breakfast in it. Instant Pot Pancake Bites With Blueberries from Foodie & Wine are a delightful summer breakfast treat for your family that they can enjoy without you having to spend an hour flipping pancakes.

13. Tropical Fruit Breakfast Smoothie Half Baked Harvest There might not be a more summer-themed smoothie recipe than this Tropical Fruit Breakfast Smoothie from Half Baked Harvest. Frozen raspberries, strawberries, mangoes, bananas, pineapple, and kiwi blended together in this cup of breakfast bliss will instantly make you feel like you're on a sunny tropical island far, far away from home.

14. Caramel Apple Sheet Pan Pancakes Averie Cooks When you're in a hurry (or, just don't feel like cooking), using a sheet pan to whip up an entire batch of pancakes all at once is a total sanity saver. This recipe for Caramel Apple Sheet Pan Pancakes from Averie Cooks is a convenient way to serve up breakfast on a summer morning.