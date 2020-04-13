15 Things To Buy Yourself This Mother's Day, Because You Absolutely Deserve It

So, what you really want for Mother's Day is probably just an entire day of peace and quiet, right? Unfortunately, that might not be in the cards this year, but there are plenty of things to buy yourself this Mother's Day that come in incredibly close second to a kid-free day.

I love getting gifts my kids pick out. Some years they hit it out of the park — the time they bought me Rogue One: A Star Wars Story on BluRay comes to mind. This Star Wars fan could not have been happier. But other years, not so much. Homemade cards and breakfast in bed are great and all, but sometimes I just want to pick out my own dang gift.

This list has a little something for everyone. From comfort items for those who want to be infinitely cozy to home decor for the mom who just wants a least one part of her house to not look like a preschool classroom — plus luxury bags, lingerie, foodie finds, makeup, and more. Some items will make your life more convenient (Couldn't we all use that?), others will help you enjoy your day just a bit more more, but above all else, you deserve to buy yourself just about anything you want this Mother's Day.

1. Love Yourself A Latte Nespresso Vertuo Next Nespresso | $159 SEE ON NESPRESSO One thing I never knew I wanted until I was gifted one — an espresso maker. If your local barista knows you by your first name or you rely on caffeine more than any other substance to get you through your day, you can make delicious, life-giving espresso-based coffee drinks right in your kitchen.

2. The Gift Of Glam Crystal Zodiac 12-Piece Brush Set BH Cosmetics | $28 SEE ON ULTA On a regular basis, I use a blush brush and eyeshadow brush that are approximately 10 years old. Of course I clean them regularly, but my makeup brush game could use a serious upgrade. If you're in a similar boat, invest in a set of makeup brushes for yourself for Mother's Day like this pretty, colorful set from Ulta to make yourself feel like an absolute goddess when you do your makeup.

3. Cute & Comfortable Lingerie Graphic Lace Cheeky ThirdLove | $24 SEE ON THIRDLOVE When was the last time you bought yourself some adorable (yet comfortable) panties? What about a new bra? If you're anything like me, it's been a while I'm sure. Gifting yourself some new undies for Mother's Day sounds like a fantastic way to treat yourself. Plus, who better to pick something so personal than yourself?

4. Twinkling Light Curtains Twinkle Star 300 LED Window Curtain String Light Twinkle Star | $16 SEE ON AMAZON My mother-in-law has these twinkle light curtains and I have coveted having them in my own home for quite some time now. Use them in your bedroom to create a shimmery oasis or around in your backyard, draped across your patio window if you want to relax outside and enjoy a softly lit ambiance each evening. The best part about these curtains is that you can adjust the light setting to make them sparkle slowly, quickly, dim them, and more.

5. Crank Up The Volume SiriusXM Subscription SiriusXM | $100 SEE ON SIRUS XM One of the best gifts my husband has ever given me is a satellite radio subscription. If you don't already have access to SiriusXM, signing yourself up for the service this Mother's Day sounds like an incredible gift to give yourself. Whether you like to listen to sports, talk shows, comedy shows, classic rock, reggae — they have it all. So the next time your kids are fighting like wild animals in the back seat, you can crank up your favorite jams and drown them out.

6. A Gift That Keeps On Giving Fab Fit Fun Subscription Box Fab Fit Fun | $50 SEE ON FAB FIT FUN Want to know how to finagle yourself a year's worth of goodies under the guise of a single Mother's Day? Sign up for a subscription box like FabFitFun. Each box is filled with a plethora of items like skin care products, sunglasses, bath bombs, slippers, stationary — just an assortment of full-sized premium products that you can enjoy as they arrive four times throughout the year.

7. A Giant, Luxurious Tote Alem Utility Bag ABLE | $238 SEE ON ABLE Designed by mom of three Francesca Batistelli for the ethical fashion brand ABLE, the Alem Utility Bag is every mom's absolute dream bag. A fully lined interior complete with plenty of zippers and pockets, this tote can be worn as a crossbody bag or a shoulder bag, and fits anything and everything you need inside. Choose from three colors of distressed leather, or opt for the waterproof Nubuk design, so if you do choose to use it as a fancy diaper bag, spills won't ruin it.

8. Create Classy Charcuterie Personalized Initialed Resin Art Chopping Board The Fifth Design | $66 SEE ON ETSY If you're a foodie, you've probably enjoyed your fair share of charcuterie. Making a cheese plate at home just doesn't have the same pizazz as it does in a restaurant — unless you have a beautiful charcuterie board to display your spread. These wood and resin creations from The Fifth Design on Etsy are absolutely gorgeous and can be personalized with your own initials. Gift yourself a personalized charcuterie board this Mother's Day so that you can enjoy some fancy bites any time you please.

9. Not Your Average Bracelet Actual Handwriting Bracelet IMESILVER | $41 SEE ON ETSY I know a bracelet might seem like a cliché Mother's Day gift, but this unique handwriting bracelet from Etsy seller IMESILVER is absolutely stunning. You can turn anyone's actual handwriting into a gorgeous bracelet for yourself. You can memorialize a message from a loved one who has passed away or capture the adorable way your 3-year-old signs his name, and then have a keepsake bracelet to cherish forever.

10. The Weight Of The World Cuvier Silky Blanket Alwyn Home | $75 SEE ON WAYFAIR As a mom, you carry the weight of the world day after day, so surround yourself in absolute comfort this Mother's Day and invest in your own personal weighted blanket. This soft micro mink design by Alwyn Home is completely machine washable and features evenly-distributed weight throughout the entire blanket. Use it to relax and unwind at the end of each day to doze off into a blissful sleep after chasing small humans around all day long.

11. A Bright & Fun Shower Curtain Vintage Palm Shower Curtain Drew Barrymore Flower Home | $22 SEE ON WALMART I consistently feel like my home decor looks something like a mix between a kindergartener's wonderland and a 1990s era thrift store. My kids have all but destroyed my living room furniture (Throw pillows? You mean launch pads for relentless jumping, right?), and my kitchen is rarely clean enough to display anything nice on my counters. My bathroom is another story — it is all mine. Adding a funky shower curtain as a Mother's Day present to myself sounds like a gift I could enjoy each time I looked at it.

12. Mimosas On Demand Minute Mimosa Sugar Cube Trip Allison DeVane For Uncommon Goods | $30 SEE ON UNCOMMON GOODS If you like to indulge in a glass or two of champagne for Sunday brunch, these mimosa cubes are a fun gift to give yourself this Mother's Day. They turn any glass of champagne into a tasty mimosa instantly. Plus, some moms (hi, I'm "some moms") have a bottle of bubbly stashed somewhere in the house for those days when they literally just can't anymore. You can fancy-up your emergency stockpile by adding these cubes to your collection.

13. Bathtub Bliss Bathtub Tray With Bookholder Monsuri | $48 SEE ON ETSY Balancing a wine glass on the edge of your bathtub is for the birds, and holding your favorite book perilously over your bathwater is just a disaster waiting to happen, but this bathtub tray can alleviate all of that. If soaking in a hot, bubble-filled bathtub sounds like your ideal way to relax, you can make the experience just a tiny bit more enjoyable when you gift yourself a bathtub tray this Mother's Day.

14. Namaste, Mama Sparkling Name Personalized Yoga Mat Personalization Mall | $40 SEE ON ETSY You work hard when you workout, so why not do it in style? This personalized yoga mat from Personalization Mall on Etsy features a sparkly print that will make everyone in your yoga class wish they had gifted themselves one for Mother's Day.