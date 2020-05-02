Whether you're stuck inside because of a global crisis or you really just don't want to hit up the grocery store again, it's time to get creative with the food you already have in your house. Did you know you have a secret weapon shoved in your freezer? Yep, the frozen waffle. There are literally so many things to do with frozen waffles, y'all. Because they're not only a delicious breakfast food that tastes amazing with a Leslie Knope-sized amount of whipped cream and plenty of maple syrup and fruit — they're also really delicious as a savory meal as well.

Plus, frozen waffles are pretty inexpensive, and I bet your kids will love helping you create fun meals like frozen waffle mini pizzas, peanut butter and apple sandwiches, and delicious breakfast sandwiches. Hey, if you can dream it, you can achieve it. The possibilities are endless when it comes to waffle toppings, sandwiches, and other concoctions. If you find yourself in a meal rut, but you have a box of frozen waffles buried deep behind the ice and freezer burned veggies, then you've got it made. This list of 15 is only the beginning of the frozen waffle rabbit hole that you can fall down.

1. The Breakfast Burger Ari's Menu What makes a burger even better? A waffle bun with crispy bacon and an egg of course. Oh and maple syrup. Y'all this Breakfast Burger recipe from Ari's Menu is making my mouth water.

2. Mini Frozen Waffle Fruit Kebabs I was today years old when I learned Eggo made mini frozen waffles. And how cute, fresh, and delicious is this frozen waffle fruit kebab recipe from Kim's Cravings? She says in her blog post that frozen waffles are blank canvases. I can get behind that.

3. Sriracha Avocado Waffles Wholefully You can't go wrong with avocado anything in my book, and this simple yet satisfying Sriracha Avocado Waffle recipe from Wholefully takes the frozen waffle to an all new, millennial-approved level.

4. Peanut Butter, Apple, & Waffle Sandwiches Meatloaf and Melodrama File this under my personal category of "Duh, why didn't I think of that?" It's so obvious, it's nuts. This Meatloaf and Melodrama recipe for Peanut Butter, Apple, and Waffle Sandwiches make the perfect breakfast or after school snack.

5. Frozen Waffle Pizzas Get the kids involved with this easy, fun, and delicious Frozen Waffle Pizza recipe from Kim's Cravings. She used one giant pepperoni on hers along with marinara and cheese, but seriously you could doctor these up and personalize each one for everyone in your family. Delicious. Don't forget to add the topping to the waffle and toss them into the oven still frozen, per Kim.

6. Caprese Waffles Wholefully I love a good caprese salad, and add some deliciously fluffy and carby waffles to the mix? Heavenly. I'll definitely be trying this Caprese Waffle recipe from Wholefully stat.

7. Boston Cream Pie Eggo Waffles For a decadent dessert option, this Boston Cream Pie Eggo Waffles recipe from Real Mom Kitchen takes the cake — er, pie. Waffle pie. Yum. There are only four additional ingredients to add to the four frozen waffles, and you've got yourself a special treat.

8. Spinach & Hummus Waffles Wholefully Spinach, feta, and hummus on a waffle? Sounds just strange enough to work, don't you think? This Spinach and Hummus Waffle from Wholefully would make a great light lunch packed with protein.

9. Waffle BLT with Fresh Herb Spread Bacon and waffles go together like, well, breakfast food? But add a fresh herb spread to this bad boy like Mostly Homemade Mom did in this Waffle BLT with Fresh Herb Spread recipe, and you have yourself an elevated grown up sandwich.

10. Veggie Burrito Waffles Wholefully So simple. So delicious. This easy peasy Burrito Waffle recipe from Wholefully will use up pantry ingredients and those avocados I know you have ripening in your fridge right now. Toss on some tomatoes and spices and yum.

11. Spiced Mini Waffle Breakfast Sandwiches with Chicken Chorizo & Guacamole Climbing Grier Mountain Who knew the frozen waffle could look so upscale? While Climbing Grier Mountain made her own waffles in this Spiced Mini Waffle Breakfast Sandwiches with Chicken Chorizo & Guacamole recipe, I believe you could easily sub them out with some frozen waffle goodness.

12. Waffle Ice Cream Sandwiches Waffles. Ice Cream. Need I say more? Good going on creating the ultimate summer dessert with these Waffle Ice Cream Sandwiches, Pass The Sushi. All you need is your favorite ice cream and some frozen waffles. Boom.

13. Smoked Salmon Waffles Wholefully A new twist on the bagel and lox, Wholefully's Smoked Salmon Waffles are just crazy enough to work.

14. Chicken & Waffle Sliders Family Fresh Meals You're not a true southerner if you don't like chicken and waffles. Sorry, y'all. It's the law. They're the ultimate soul food and Family Fresh Meals has a delicious Chicken & Waffle Sliders recipe using mini frozen waffles. Um, yes, please!