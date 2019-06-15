Romper
15 Toddler Bed Rails That Will Save Your Little One From That Middle-Of-The-Night Fall

By Jennifer Parris
Of all the things that can go bump in the middle of the night, you don’t want your kid crashing down to the floor after falling from his bed to be one of them. A toddler tumble is to be expected when your child transitions from his barred existence in the crib to a brand new bed. In fact, it’s almost like a rite of toddler passage. Each one of my four children have fallen from their beds at some point or another, but even knowing that it’s bound to happen doesn’t make it any better. That’s why having toddler bed rails that will keep your kiddo safe and secure are a must when you start shopping for a new bed for your big boy or girl.

While they can result in some bruised arms and legs (which will need some kisses and hugs), most falls from a bed are without incident, according to Medical News Today. That doesn’t mean these accidents can't be more serious, however. Depending on the height of the bed, your child could lose consciousness, and might require a trip to the ER should he start bleeding badly or if he becomes lethargic or unresponsive. In other words, it's a good idea to think about how to make sure these things don't happen. If you don’t want your kid's night to go off the rails (literally), these toddler bed rails can help keep him sleeping soundly and safely.

1. Easy Fold

HOMESAFE Extra Long Folding Single Bedrail

$40

Summer Infant

For your two year-old (who measures more like a 3 ½ year-old), this rail can keep him safely in his bed. And changing bed sheets is a breeze with a railing that folds down.

2. Double Duty

KidCo Mesh Bed Rails in White

$56

KidCo

If your kid rocks and rolls all night long, these double rails should keep him firmly in place.

3. Fun Foam

Hiccapop Foam Bed Bumpers

$45

Hiccapop

Not really into the look of rails? The Hiccapop foam bed bumpers offer protection sans the caged look.

4. In the Swing

Regalo Swing Down Bed Rail Guard

$24

Regalo

Your child will feel like *such* a big kid when he can easily climb in and out of bed easily with the bed rail’s swing down capability.

5. Super Safe

Munchkin Safety Toddler Bed Rail

$30

Munchkin

Your little one will feel like royalty with this bed rail, which fits mattresses size twin to queen.

6. Solid Style

Simmons Kids Slumbertime Monterey Toddler Guardrail

$90

Simmons Kids

This beautifully designed guardrail won’t clash with your cutie’s bedroom décor. It sports a wood frame and meets ASTM and CPSC Standards.

7. Sleek for Sleep

Munchkin Sleep Bed Rail

$50

Munchkin

Taking the edge off of traditional bed rails, this curved design has a more sleek, modern look. It also has a push-button folding hinge to help kids get in and out of bed independently.

8. Tall Wall

AGPTEK 59in Pink Rail, Extra Long Vertical Lifting Safety Bedrail

$26

AGPTEK

Afraid that your kiddo might climb over the bed rail and onto the floor? This bed rail is extra long (and extra tall) to ensure your child’s safety. Plus, it’s pretty in pink.

9. Make It Mesh

Dream On Me Adjustable Mesh Bedrail Double Pack

$47

Dream On Me

If you’re worried that your little sweetie might get stuck in-between the bed rail and the mattress, the Dream On Me product prevents your kid from slipping during her sleep. It’s also easy to clean — just wipe down with a warm wet cloth.

10. Modern Lines

Baby Cache Glendale Toddler Guard Rail

$100

Baby Cache

The geometric designs of this toddler guard rail just might keep your kid occupied enough to want to stay in bed.

11. Pretty in Pink

Sweet Jojo Designs Elizabeth Long Crib Rail Guard in Pink/Grey

$33

Sweet Jojo

When you’re trying to get more mileage out of your kid’s crib (but are concerned he can climb out of it), the Sweet Jojo Designs crib rail guard can keep him stylishly safe and sound.

12. Out of Sight

Hide-Away 43-Inch Portable Bed Rail by Regalo

$30

Regalo

The thing about bed rails is that they’re kind of unsightly. Well, now you can hide this bed rail out of sight when not in use between the mattress and box spring.

13. Portable Safety

Inflatable Travel Bed Rails for Toddlers

$35

Royexe

For safety that travels with you, the inflatable bed bumper goes under the sheet to offer protection no matter where you or your family roam.

14. Extra Comfy

Tebery Toddler Bed Rail Bumpers

$20

Tebery

The non-skid fabric is what keeps this cushy bed rail in place — even if your toddler tries to take a tumble out of his bed.

15. Simple Bumper

Simple Being Bed Rail Bumper

$23

Simple Being

Try as she might, your little one (hopefully) won’t be able to roll out of bed with this bed rail installed. It’s hypoallergenic and is BPA-free and Phthalate-free for additional safety.