Of all the things that can go bump in the middle of the night, you don’t want your kid crashing down to the floor after falling from his bed to be one of them. A toddler tumble is to be expected when your child transitions from his barred existence in the crib to a brand new bed. In fact, it’s almost like a rite of toddler passage. Each one of my four children have fallen from their beds at some point or another, but even knowing that it’s bound to happen doesn’t make it any better. That’s why having toddler bed rails that will keep your kiddo safe and secure are a must when you start shopping for a new bed for your big boy or girl.

While they can result in some bruised arms and legs (which will need some kisses and hugs), most falls from a bed are without incident, according to Medical News Today. That doesn’t mean these accidents can't be more serious, however. Depending on the height of the bed, your child could lose consciousness, and might require a trip to the ER should he start bleeding badly or if he becomes lethargic or unresponsive. In other words, it's a good idea to think about how to make sure these things don't happen. If you don’t want your kid's night to go off the rails (literally), these toddler bed rails can help keep him sleeping soundly and safely.