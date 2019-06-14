15 'Toy Story 4' Toys You Need This Summer
I may have a little Toy Story "problem." It was one of my favorite movies when I was a kid, and my other Toy Story-obsessed friend (who is also a mom) may be going to see Toy Story 4 next weekend without our children. Okay, we definitely are going. There's just something about the nostalgia of thinking your toys were alive, and the storytelling is top-notch, as are the voice overs, and the dazzling artwork, OK? If your family is as obsessed as I am, then you have to check out these Toy Story 4 toys you need this summer.
The coolest thing about the Toy Story 4 toys — and especially the action figures — is that you're basically playing with the real life character in the movie since they too were toys. No mini versions of Disney characters that just happen to be dolls. They are the dolls. So meta. You and your kids will have a blast using the action figures to re-enact all of your favorite scenes from the movie, taking a spin in a Toy Story 4-inspired Power Wheels Jeep Wrangler, playing some carnival games (because of course carnival stuff has to be involved if we're talking Toy Story 4, right?) and even a DIY kit to make your own Toy Story 4 figures and accessories. These 15 toys will definitely take your summer fun "to infinity and beyond." Sorry not sorry, I had to.
1. Bo Peep Interactive Talking Action Figure
Bo Peep Interactive Talking Action Figure - Toy Story 4 - 14''
I LOVE how Bo Peep’s character has evolved into a bad*ss, and this toy definitely highlights her new personality with her skirt becoming a cape — making her ready for action and to tackle anything that comes her way. Also, this toy includes an interactive feature where she’ll detect another Toy Story interactive action figure, and they’ll really come alive.
2. Power Wheels Disney Pixar Toy Story 4 Jeep Wrangler
Power Wheels Disney Pixar Toy Story 4 Jeep Wrangler
Was there anything cooler than Power Wheels when you were a kid? My cousins had them for the longest time and I wanted one so badly because, hello, you could drive your own car, guys. I remember when I finally got my Barbie Jeep and I just couldn’t believe my eyes. That’s how your kids will feel when they see this Toy Story 4-inspired Jeep Wrangler Power Wheels vehicle. The radio has character phrases and sound effects, and it maxes out at 5 mph. Unfortunately for us parents, the age limit is for ages 3 to 7 years old.
3. Buzz & Woody’s Carnival Mania
LEGO | Disney Pixar’s Toy Story 4 Buzz & Woody’s Carnival Mania 10770 Building Kit, New 2019 (230 Piece)
Everyone loves LEGOs, except for when you step on one in the middle of the floor at 3 a.m. when you’re getting a glass of water. These Toy Story 4 Carnival Mania Legos may make that insufferable pain worth it, though. Maybe. According to the description, you can build a carnival shooting game, a spinning Terrorantulus ride, an ice cream shop, and two bumper cars with this set. And it comes with Buzz, Woody, Bo Peep, and Ducky and Bunny. It’s 230 pieces and is recommended for ages 4 and up.
Toy Story 4 Carnival Chalk Activity
This toy is really “explosive” if you will. Perfect for sunny summer days outside, this Carnival Chalk Activity game includes a corn hole box, chalk sticks, target rings, chalk toss bags, and knock down targets. When you throw the chalk bags and hit the target, there’s an explosion of color. Pretty rad, huh?
Toy Story Disney Pixar 4 Woody & Bullseye Adventure Pack
You can’t go wrong with the OGs – Bullseye and Woody. They're movie-inspired relative scale, so it will be like your kid (and you) are actually playing with the real characters. According to the Amazon description, this is the first offering of Bullseye in the movie-inspired relative scale. Both Woody and Bullseye’s expressions are spot on, too. You can create movie magic in your own home with your kid when you purchase these figures.
9. FORKY Free Wheeling Talking Action Figure
Toy Story 4 FORKY Free Wheeling Talking Action Figure
Forky is an intriguing character to me, and I’m looking forward to learning more about him when I go see the movie this weekend. Did someone take a Taco Bell spork and make it into a toy? That’s what it looks like and that’s awesome. Your kid can have their own Forky action figure that walks, talks, and sings songs. If only Taco Bell sporks actually did that.
10. Duke Caboom Stunt Racer
Disney Pixar Toy Story Stunt Racer Duke Caboom, 5.9"
Reeves which is pretty cool, too. This Duke Caboom action figure is truly an “action” figure because not only is he highly posable, but he has a launcher with him that will zoom him on his bike up to 15 feet, according to the product description.
12. Ducky Bunny Scented Friendship 11" Plush
Toy Story 4 Ducky Bunny Scented Friendship 11" Plush
This toy is too cute. Duck and Bunny can join hands like the BFFs they are, or be separated for their own adventures. They’re perfect for cuddling or adventuring and they even smell like cotton candy — which is perfect since they came from the carnival.
Buzz Lightyear Wrist Communicator
Will your kid be like Buzz initially was way back in Toy Story 1 and think that this arm communicator is real? Potentially, especially since it’s so cool looking and looks exactly like the one Buzz has in the movies. Complete with a “blaster” and “three projectiles,” your kid will have a blast pretending to be a space ranger this summer.
Toy Story 4 Creativity Set
Curb the summer boredom with this awesome Toy Story 4 Creativity Set, where you can make your own Forky toy and other characters, as well as your own “Andy” badge and more. According to the description, this set includes three pipe cleaners, two short popsicle sticks, three tall popsicle sticks, six googly eyes, four wax sticks, sheriff badge, three large pompoms, two small pompoms, sticker sheet, one large spork, one white dough, one white glue tube, sheet of foam double stick tape.”