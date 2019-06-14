I may have a little Toy Story "problem." It was one of my favorite movies when I was a kid, and my other Toy Story-obsessed friend (who is also a mom) may be going to see Toy Story 4 next weekend without our children. Okay, we definitely are going. There's just something about the nostalgia of thinking your toys were alive, and the storytelling is top-notch, as are the voice overs, and the dazzling artwork, OK? If your family is as obsessed as I am, then you have to check out these Toy Story 4 toys you need this summer.

The coolest thing about the Toy Story 4 toys — and especially the action figures — is that you're basically playing with the real life character in the movie since they too were toys. No mini versions of Disney characters that just happen to be dolls. They are the dolls. So meta. You and your kids will have a blast using the action figures to re-enact all of your favorite scenes from the movie, taking a spin in a Toy Story 4-inspired Power Wheels Jeep Wrangler, playing some carnival games (because of course carnival stuff has to be involved if we're talking Toy Story 4, right?) and even a DIY kit to make your own Toy Story 4 figures and accessories. These 15 toys will definitely take your summer fun "to infinity and beyond." Sorry not sorry, I had to.