15 'Toy Story 4' Toys You Need This Summer

By Abi Berwager Schreier
I may have a little Toy Story "problem." It was one of my favorite movies when I was a kid, and my other Toy Story-obsessed friend (who is also a mom) may be going to see Toy Story 4 next weekend without our children. Okay, we definitely are going. There's just something about the nostalgia of thinking your toys were alive, and the storytelling is top-notch, as are the voice overs, and the dazzling artwork, OK? If your family is as obsessed as I am, then you have to check out these Toy Story 4 toys you need this summer.

The coolest thing about the Toy Story 4 toys — and especially the action figures — is that you're basically playing with the real life character in the movie since they too were toys. No mini versions of Disney characters that just happen to be dolls. They are the dolls. So meta. You and your kids will have a blast using the action figures to re-enact all of your favorite scenes from the movie, taking a spin in a Toy Story 4-inspired Power Wheels Jeep Wrangler, playing some carnival games (because of course carnival stuff has to be involved if we're talking Toy Story 4, right?) and even a DIY kit to make your own Toy Story 4 figures and accessories. These 15 toys will definitely take your summer fun "to infinity and beyond." Sorry not sorry, I had to.

1. Bo Peep Interactive Talking Action Figure

Bo Peep Interactive Talking Action Figure - Toy Story 4 - 14''

$33

Shop Disney

I LOVE how Bo Peep’s character has evolved into a bad*ss, and this toy definitely highlights her new personality with her skirt becoming a cape — making her ready for action and to tackle anything that comes her way. Also, this toy includes an interactive feature where she’ll detect another Toy Story interactive action figure, and they’ll really come alive.

2. Power Wheels Disney Pixar Toy Story 4 Jeep Wrangler

Power Wheels Disney Pixar Toy Story 4 Jeep Wrangler

$300

Amazon

Was there anything cooler than Power Wheels when you were a kid? My cousins had them for the longest time and I wanted one so badly because, hello, you could drive your own car, guys. I remember when I finally got my Barbie Jeep and I just couldn’t believe my eyes. That’s how your kids will feel when they see this Toy Story 4-inspired Jeep Wrangler Power Wheels vehicle. The radio has character phrases and sound effects, and it maxes out at 5 mph. Unfortunately for us parents, the age limit is for ages 3 to 7 years old.

3. Buzz & Woody’s Carnival Mania

LEGO | Disney Pixar’s Toy Story 4 Buzz & Woody’s Carnival Mania 10770 Building Kit, New 2019 (230 Piece)

$40

Amazon

Everyone loves LEGOs, except for when you step on one in the middle of the floor at 3 a.m. when you’re getting a glass of water. These Toy Story 4 Carnival Mania Legos may make that insufferable pain worth it, though. Maybe. According to the description, you can build a carnival shooting game, a spinning Terrorantulus ride, an ice cream shop, and two bumper cars with this set. And it comes with Buzz, Woody, Bo Peep, and Ducky and Bunny. It’s 230 pieces and is recommended for ages 4 and up.

4. Slinky Dog Shufflerz Walking Figure

Slinky Dog Shufflerz Walking Figure - Toy Story 4

$13

Shop Disney

Everyone loves a Slinky — Slinky Dog, that is. This figure is so darn cute and interactive. All you have to do is press his head 10 times and he takes himself on a walk. If only my beagles would do that.

5. Buzz Lightyear Carnival Rescue Play Set

Buzz Lightyear Carnival Rescue Play Set - Toy Story 4

$22

Shop Disney

Buzz Lightyear is a Hot Wheels car in this toy, and he’s here to rescue Bunny and Ducky via a slam launcher, ramp, skee-ball platform, and more. For ages 4 to 8.

6. Toy Story 4 Carnival Chalk Activity

Toy Story 4 Carnival Chalk Activity

$19

Shop Disney

This toy is really “explosive” if you will. Perfect for sunny summer days outside, this Carnival Chalk Activity game includes a corn hole box, chalk sticks, target rings, chalk toss bags, and knock down targets. When you throw the chalk bags and hit the target, there’s an explosion of color. Pretty rad, huh?

7. Toy Story 4 Kerplunk

Toy Story 4 Kerplunk

$20

Shop Disney

Just like the regular fun and classic game of Kerplunk, but Toy Story-inspired featuring Ducky, Bunny, and Buzz. Try not to let Bunny and Ducky fall as you pull out each stick.

8. Woody & Bullseye Adventure Pack

Toy Story Disney Pixar 4 Woody & Bullseye Adventure Pack

$20

Amazon

You can’t go wrong with the OGs – Bullseye and Woody. They're movie-inspired relative scale, so it will be like your kid (and you) are actually playing with the real characters. According to the Amazon description, this is the first offering of Bullseye in the movie-inspired relative scale. Both Woody and Bullseye’s expressions are spot on, too. You can create movie magic in your own home with your kid when you purchase these figures.

9. FORKY Free Wheeling Talking Action Figure

Toy Story 4 FORKY Free Wheeling Talking Action Figure

$28

Walmart

Forky is an intriguing character to me, and I’m looking forward to learning more about him when I go see the movie this weekend. Did someone take a Taco Bell spork and make it into a toy? That’s what it looks like and that’s awesome. Your kid can have their own Forky action figure that walks, talks, and sings songs. If only Taco Bell sporks actually did that.

10. Duke Caboom Stunt Racer

Disney Pixar Toy Story Stunt Racer Duke Caboom, 5.9"

$20

Amazon

Reeves which is pretty cool, too. This Duke Caboom action figure is truly an “action” figure because not only is he highly posable, but he has a launcher with him that will zoom him on his bike up to 15 feet, according to the product description.

11. Toy Story 4 Jessie

Toy Story 4 Jessie

$22

Walmart

This yodeling-loving cowgirl is soft and huggable and she’s approximately 14” tall, which is pretty comparable to the movie character’s size. So she’s ready for a snuggle or to make movie magic with your kid this summer.

12. Ducky Bunny Scented Friendship 11" Plush

Toy Story 4 Ducky Bunny Scented Friendship 11" Plush

$20

Amazon

This toy is too cute. Duck and Bunny can join hands like the BFFs they are, or be separated for their own adventures. They’re perfect for cuddling or adventuring and they even smell like cotton candy — which is perfect since they came from the carnival.

13. Buzz Lightyear Wrist Communicator

Buzz Lightyear Wrist Communicator

$20

Shop Disney

Will your kid be like Buzz initially was way back in Toy Story 1 and think that this arm communicator is real? Potentially, especially since it’s so cool looking and looks exactly like the one Buzz has in the movies. Complete with a “blaster” and “three projectiles,” your kid will have a blast pretending to be a space ranger this summer.

14. Ferris Wheel Play Set

Toy Story 4 Ferris Wheel Play Set by Little People

$20

Shop Disney

Perfect for the littles, this Little People Ferris Wheel Play Set comes with a mini Woody and a mini Ducky to play on a ferris wheel (that really moves) at the carnival. Good for ages 1 and up.

15. Creativity Set

Toy Story 4 Creativity Set

$11

Kohl's

Curb the summer boredom with this awesome Toy Story 4 Creativity Set, where you can make your own Forky toy and other characters, as well as your own “Andy” badge and more. According to the description, this set includes three pipe cleaners, two short popsicle sticks, three tall popsicle sticks, six googly eyes, four wax sticks, sheriff badge, three large pompoms, two small pompoms, sticker sheet, one large spork, one white dough, one white glue tube, sheet of foam double stick tape.”