At approximately 5:30 a.m. on December 26, stores shove the Santa figurines and snowman greeting cards on the discount shelf and start displaying heart-shaped everything. Yep, it's time to think about Valentine's Day and the tokens of affection you plan to bestow on your loved ones. For cat owners like me, that includes pets, because why leave them out of the fun? Happily, there are plenty of Valentine's Day gift ideas for cats that will have them purring their thanks.

Before you start making those tired "crazy cat lady" jokes, you might want to know that Americans spent $751 million on Valentine's Day gifts for pets last year, according to a survey from the National Retail Federation. That works out to about $5.50 per cat or dog, still considerably less than the $89 average spent on spouses or significant others. So it's not as though people are breaking the bank on their fur babies.

Still, why shouldn't you give a little something to your cats for a holiday that celebrates love? Cats comfort you on down days, entertain you with their antics, provide warmth on your laps on cold nights, and remind you of the importance of treasuring simple joys (relaxing, cuddling, a little catnip now and then). The sound frequency of a cat's purrs may even help researchers understand how bones heal, according to Scientific American.

The gifts you choose for your cat should be as individualized as your kitty itself. Fierce hunter or mellow couch potato, gourmet or athlete, there's something for every type of cat out there. This list should get you started on your quest to find the ideal V-Day present.

3 Magic Carpet Ride Magic Carpet $7 Dezi & Roo Also from Dezi & Roo comes this clever "carpet" designed for cats who love playing with anything that crinkles and moves. Put it on a bare floor and watch your pet swat and slide, or put some treats underneath and let them burrow to find it. One caveat: This isn't for you if your cat is the kind who eats plastic bags. See On Dezi & Roo

4 Bee-autiful Costume Bumblebee Cat Costume $24 Meowington's Some cats are remarkably good sports who calmly endure their humans' need to dress them up as something other than their magnificent cat selves. If yours is one of them, you could buy this too-cute bee suit, which is easy to slip on and snap shut. Other available costumes include a bunny, cowboy, lion and doctor. See On Meowington's

5 Cat Treadmill Cat Wheel $200 One Fast Cat Some cat breeds, such as Abyssinians, Siamese, and Tonkinese, are high-activity kits who need lots of play and exercise to keep them from getting bored and stirring up mischief. This wheel is a great way for your pet to burn off that excess energy (much as a hamster wheel fulfills a rodent's need for movement). Granted, the price tag is more than you'd spend for a catnip mouse, but it might be worth it to avoid having your knickknacks knocked off the desk for the millionth time. See On One Fast Cat

6 Purrfect Puree Lickable Puree Creamy Cat Treat $7 Amazon Alas, you can't give a box of Godiva to your fur baby the way you would to your partner; chocolate is toxic to cats. Instead, treat them to a pouch of puree in cat-friendly flavors like tuna, chicken, cheese, and shrimp. (Price shown is for a pack of four.) Users report that it's also good for hiding pills. See On Amazon

8 Track Toy Think Track Cat Toy $10 Petco When you're out of the house, your pet will stay occupied trying to bat the ball out of the round track (spoiler hint: It doesn't come out). For extra fun, the ball lights up, and there's a spring-and-feather toy on top, just begging to be swatted. See On Petco

9 A Gift For You Valentine's Day Shirt $19 Etsy Show the world who your *real* sweetheart is this February. This designer also makes other custom designs for your human valentines. See On Etsy

11 Best Box ScoopFree Ultra Self-Cleaning Cat Box $130 Amazon Okay, we admit it: This is as much of a gift for *you* as it is for your cat. But both of you will appreciate not having to deal with a dirty box every day, and even the changing process is a snap: Just cover the disposable litter tray, toss it, and start again with a new one. See On Amazon

12 Scratch Saver Cat Nail Caps $20 Soft Paws Tired of having your sweaters and jeans snagged every time your pet demands lap time? Try these caps, which cover the claws without interfering with their ability to stretch or walk. The adhesive is nontoxic, and the caps come off naturally as the nail grows. See On Soft Paws

13 Natural Stress Relief Bach Rescue Remedy $21 Amazon For cats who stress out easily during thunderstorms, vet trips, and guest visits, doctors recommend this pet-safe herbal solution. Add a few drops to the water dish or food for a mellower kitty. See On Amazon

14 Laser Light Show Laser Cat Toy $24 PetSafe For the cat who never met a light they couldn't chase, here's a laser toy that tops the rest. You can guide the laser light yourself, or set it to beam a random pattern across the floor or wall for your cat to pursue. See On PetSafe