Will you be attending the Women's March this year? It's coming up soon, with marches scheduled for January 18 in Washington, D.C. and cities around the globe. If you plan to document the experience online, check out these inspiring Women's March captions to use on Instagram. The social media platform is an awesome way to share about the march and stay up to date on the latest news surrounding the worldwide event, as well as documenting your part in it all.

Now in its 3rd year, the Women's March first began as a protest to the inauguration of President Donald Trump, due to his offensive behavior and divisive statements over the years towards and about women. It was the largest single-day protest in United States History, according to The Washington Post, with over 3 million people attending. The Women's March believes that "Women's Rights are Human Rights and Human Rights are Women's Rights", and with current events as they are, gathering together in unity seems more important than ever. Everyone is invited to participate and support a message of equal rights for all. To find out the location and timing details of your city's March, head to the official Women's March website. Get those signs and Instagram captions ready!

1. "Women's rights are human rights and human rights are women's rights" Robert DEYRAIL/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images The official belief of the Women's March is simple and succinct, and in one line, sums up why you are walking, what you believe, and what you want to share with the world.

2. "We will not go from being a nation of immigrants to a nation of ignorance. We won't build walls and we won't see the worst in each other." America Ferrara Noam Galai/WireImage/Getty Images America Ferrara has been a passionate leader of the Women's March and the fight for immigrants' rights. I love her commitment to crucial social issues, and her message rings loud and clear.

3. "We need to encourage girls that their voice matters." Malala Yousafzai CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON/AFP/Getty Images As a mother of two young daughters, I couldn't agree with this more. Malala is such an important voice for women and girls around the world; I just love her.

4. "I will fight for those who cannot fight for themselves." Wonder Woman Alexandre Schneider/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images If there was ever a time for a comic book here to come alive, I would say now is it... real or not, Wonder Woman's message is of empowerment and fighting for the weak and disenfranchised.

5. "Darkness cannot drive out darkness; only light can do that. Hate cannot drive out hate; only love can do that." Martin Luther King, Jr. SOPA Images/LightRocket/Getty Images Martin Luther King's message of equality between races, tolerance and love is something we are still fighting for today.

6. "There is no limit to what we, as women, can accomplish." Michelle Obama Paras Griffin/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Since everything that comes out of Michelle Obama's mouth is a gem, it's hard to pick between all of her powerful messages of empowerment for young girls around the world. That said, this is a pretty good one.

7. "Little girls with big dreams become women with vision." Unknown SOPA Images/LightRocket/Getty Images While I wish I could attribute this quote to someone, the author is unknown. It doesn't make their words any less powerful, however.

8. "Welcome to the revolution of love. To the rebellion. Say it with me: we choose love." Madonna Noam Galai/WireImage/Getty Images Preach, Madonna! Even if your papa doesn't (sorry, couldn't resist). Madonna has been a trailblazer her entire career, so she knows what it's like to form her own little rebellion. I like that she's taking her fight to the patriarchy and inviting all of us to come along.

9. "When women support each other, incredible things happen." Unknown NurPhoto/NurPhoto/Getty Images This could have been said by your mother, sister or best friend. It's something women have always known, and the Women's March is a perfect example.

10. "The Constitution does not begin with 'I the president.' It begins with 'We the people.'" Gloria Steinem Noam Galai/WireImage/Getty Images One of the original warriors for women's rights, Gloria Steinem is still fighting the good fight. She is an icon for women and this particular quote is grounded in the fact that we are all equal.

11. "Let us fight with love, faith and courage so that our families will not be destroyed. I also want to tell the children not to be afraid, because we are not alone. There are still many people that have their hearts filled with love." Sophie Cruz, 9 yrs old (immigration activist) Noam Galai/WireImage/Getty Images Sophie Cruz is a big, inspiring voice in a little body. I am so impressed by the words of this child, and I can't wait to see what the future will have in store for her.

12. "We are mothers. We are caregivers. We are artists. We are activists. We are entrepreneurs, doctors, leaders of industry and technology. Our potential is unlimited. We rise." Alicia Keys Paul Morigi/WireImage/Getty Images Alicia, thank you for your inspiring words. You will be marching with people from all walks of life, all ethnicities, all races, from all industries. But together, we rise.

13. "We are here not merely to gather, but to move. And our movements require us to do more than just show up and say the right words. It requires us to break out of our comfort zones, and be confrontational. It requires us to defend one another when it is difficult, and dangerous. It requires us to truly see ourselves, and one another." Janet Mock, Trans advocate and MSNBC host Theo Wargo/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Janet Mock, author, advocate for trans rights and MSNBC host, knows what it is to fight on the front lines for equality for all. Her words are especially powerful because she has lived them. Her quote, I think, really sums up the motivation behind the Women's March, and what you can take away from it after the march is over.

14. "The most common way people give up their power is by thinking they don't have any." Alice Walker The Washington Post/The Washington Post/Getty Images We are here to fight against this notion, because if nothing else, the Women's March and subsequent marches that have taken place for common sense gun reform, etc., has shown that when people come together, they are very, very powerful.