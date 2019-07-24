As shocking as it is, back to school season is upon us. You've probably already started stocking up on notebooks and new backpacks, but you've gotta make sure your kiddos have clothes for the first day, too. These affordable school uniforms on Amazon are worth checking out.

In all honesty, the one thing I miss from high school is wearing a uniform — seriously. It saved me so much time to not have to think about what I was going to wear every day, and I got way more creative with my accessories. I don't know if your kids feel the same way I did about having matching clothes to everyone they go to school with, but it doesn't really matter since you can't control if they have to wear a uniform or not.

But no matter how much you like or dislike uniforms, the cost of all the pieces can certainly add up, especially since you likely have to replace items every year as your kid grows. Luckily, Amazon has many affordable pieces that should fit with your little one's school's requirements, and they're super cute, too. Read on to check out some of the best options available on the website.

1. Boys' Short Sleeve Uniform Polo Boys' Short Sleeve Uniform Polo The Children's Place | $7 SEE ON AMAZON The white polo is a staple of most uniforms, and this 100 percent cotton option from The Children's Place is ideal because of its simple design. It doesn't have any visible logos, and it's machine washable. Also available in red, black, grey, and blue.

2. Girls' Uniform Skort Amazon Essentials Girls' Uniform Skort Amazon | $13 SEE ON AMAZON The skort will keep your girl covered and cute as she swings on the monkey bars, and the price will keep your wallet happy. It comes in three colors, and the elastic waistband ensures she won't grow out of it before the holiday break. And it's machine washable.

3. Toddler Boys' 2-Pack Flat Front Shorts Toddler Boys' 2-Pack Flat Front Shorts Simple Joys by Carter's | $24 SEE ON AMAZON Doubling up on uniform gear is always a good move if you have a toddler. These average out to $12 per shorts so they're affordable, and they're made with an adjustable waistband for growing little ones. Plus, the pockets are functional, so your tot can store their fave stickers on the way to school.

4. Girls' Short-Sleeve Polo Dress Amazon Essentials Girls' Short-Sleeve Polo Dress Amazon | $12 SEE ON AMAZON Arguably the easiest uniform option, your kiddo can just throw on this dress, and head out of the door. It's 100 percent cotton and machine washable.

5. Boys' Uniform Chino Pants Boys' Uniform Chino Pants The Children's Place | $13 SEE ON AMAZON These pants come in ten different colors, so the odds are good you'll be able to find the ones your kiddo needs. The adjustable button tabs in the seam ensure they'll fit, too.

6. Girls' Short-Sleeve Uniform Interlock Polo Girls' Short-Sleeve Uniform Interlock Polo 5 Pack Amazon Essentials | $35 SEE ON AMAZON This pack gets you give polos for $6 per shirt, so your little one will be set for the whole week. Pro-tip: a couple Amazon reviewers said the shirt ran small, so maybe order a size up.

7. Kids' 9-Pack Light-Weight Cotton Uniform Crew Dress Sock Kids' 9-Pack Light-Weight Cotton Uniform Crew Dress Sock Amazon Essentials | $12 SEE ON AMAZON You'll be glad you went for the 9-pack when your child ends up forgetting one pair of socks at a friend's house, you lose another pair in the wash, and a third get dyed pink by accident. These also come in navy and black.

8. Girls' V-Neck Jumper Girls' V-Neck Jumper French Toast | $11 SEE ON AMAZON This jumper can pair with polo shirts or button downs, giving your girl versatility. It also has an elastic waistband for ease, and the v-neck makes it extra cute.

9. Boys' Short Sleeve Poplin Dress Shirt Boys' Short Sleeve Poplin Dress Shirt French Toast | $10 SEE ON AMAZON This button shirt is made with a "Wrinkle No More" mix of cotton and polyester, and the expandable collar gives it extra breathing room. Available in seven colors.

10. Girls' Uniform Skort Girls' Uniform Skort The Children's Place | $12 $9 SEE ON AMAZON Another skort option, the cute pleats in this short skirt combo make it adorable and up to dress code standards. It has inner adjustable waist tabs and a hidden side zipper. And they're pre-washed, so they're less likely to shrink.

11. Boys' Woven Shorts Boys' Woven Shorts Amazon Essentials | $12 $11 SEE ON AMAZON These shorts are made for "Big Boys," so they're a good fit for your older kiddo. They have an adjustable elastic waist, and they have a zip fly with button closure. They're available in 13 sizes.

12. Boys' 2-Pack Long-Sleeve Pique Polo Shirt Boys' 2-Pack Long-Sleeve Pique Polo Shirt Amazon Essentials | $20 SEE ON AMAZON Long sleeve shirts are going to be necessary in the colder months, so you might as well stock up now. The ribbed collar and cuffs ensure fit, and they're 100 percent cotton.

13. Girls' Uniform Pants Girls' Uniform Pants The Children's Place | $10 SEE ON AMAZON These sturdy pull-on pants have a slim cut, as well as functional pockets. Get them in khaki, black, or navy.

14. Twofer Pleated Dress Twofer Pleated Dress French Toast | $13 SEE ON AMAZON This pleated dress is available for toddlers, little girls, and big girls, so your kiddo will be able to rock it no matter what size they are. It comes with the blouse inserts, so you have the whole look with one purchase.

15. Boys School Uniform 2 Pack Twill Pull-On Jogger Pant Boys School Uniform 2 Pack Twill Pull-On Jogger Pant Beverly Hills Polo Club | $18 SEE ON AMAZON You'll have to make sure your little one won't get in trouble for wearing joggers to school, but they should be fine since these pants still look uniform worthy. The drawstring closure is ideal for on-the-go kids, and they still have front and back pockets.