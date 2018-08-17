Princess Charlotte has become my fashion icon in her short lifetime. See, I don't really have the lithe frame to pull off her mother Kate Middleton's impeccable style choices; all of those tailored sheath dresses and skirts are not made for me. But Princess Charlotte and her wardrobe of cable knit tights, cardigans, and pea coats? Sign. Me. Up. The 3-year-old is getting ready to head back to nursery school soon, and when she does I wonder if Princess Charlotte will have to wear a school uniform? I mean, I think her fans should petition for a special dispensation if she does, just because of all the adorable outfits a uniform would stop her from wearing in public.

Princess Charlotte started attending Willcocks Nursery School near Kensington Palace in London in January when she was two and a half years old. On her first day of school, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge shared a statement with the public about Princess Charlotte, according to People saying “The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are very pleased to share two photographs of Princess Charlotte at Kensington Palace this morning. The images were taken by The Duchess shortly before Princess Charlotte left for her first day of nursery at the Willcocks Nursery School."

But perhaps best of all? The Duchess of Cambridge took a picture of Princess Charlotte sitting on the steps on her way to school. And a style icon was born.

A word or two about Princess Charlotte's outfit; the burgundy Mary Janes and matching wool coat. Her pink cashmere scarf, tied around her neck like she's an adult lady or something, and her pink backpack. Her cable knit tights and burgundy dress. I believe I can even spy a tiny burgundy bow in her hair and what is wrong with me, I'm desperate to dress like a 3-year-old princess.

To be fair, though, this kid has style.

And here's the good news, guys; it looks like fans will be treated to a whole lot of Princess Charlotte style when she goes back to school, because Willcocks Nursery School doesn't appear to expect the children to wear uniforms. But don't worry, the school is clearly top notch. It was founded in 1964 in a small church hall just a short walk from Kensington Palace, according to CNN. And the school website makes the curriculum for the early years learning program sound like a truly great time:

Our children learn through enormous fun whilst playing. Some children explore, others enjoy being involved or even observing. All children are given stimulating resources and the time to learn. The Willcocks Nursery follows the Early Years Foundation Stage; this is the statutory curriculum for all children between birth and five years old.

Your child will be learning skills, acquiring knowledge and demonstrating their understanding through the seven areas of learning and development.

I wonder how they feel about sass? Especially little princesses who sometimes might like to stick out their tongues at reporters?

They're probably good with it, I bet.

Princess Charlotte's older brother, 5-year-old Prince George, will be starting back to school at Thomas's Battersea in London as well. But he has to wear a uniform, unlike his younger sister. Fortunately his uniform is utterly delightful; little navy shorts and a sweater and such... it's truly adorable. And while I know that Prince George and I aren't friends or anything, I do suspect that he's fine with wearing a uniform. And I strongly suspect Princess Charlotte might rebel a little. Might want to wear her own outfit to school. She just strikes me as that kind of kid, you know?

Or maybe I'm just excited to see what she wears to school every day like a crazy person.