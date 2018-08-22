A couple of years ago, I taught a girl in my preschool class who insisted on using her full name whenever possible. What made it even cuter was that she got the order a little mixed up, so for several months, she introduced herself as (name has been changed) "Jessica Young Rachel." But I understood her pride. Having grown up without one myself, I put a lot of thought into choosing the perfect middle name when I had children of my own. I ended up giving each of them two. Yeah, I went a little overboard.

It's hard enough selecting a first name, but adding a second to the mix is as precise and delicate as mixing chemical compounds together: You can end up with a perfect blend or an explosive disaster. There are a number of middle-name-choosing pitfalls parents should avoid, cautioned The Stir, such as using two first names you really love (if you have a second child, you might regret not saving Child #1's middle name for them), or not taking the set of initials into consideration. (Ursula Grace Hill and Brian Oliver Ogilvie: nice-sounding names, not-so-great monograms.)

A good first/middle name blend is easy on the ear, has a complementary set of syllables, and matches well in theme and origin. There are literally millions of combinations to choose from, but to get you started, here are a few that might just make it to your baby name list. Many are popular names that make good pairs, while a couple have origins that might appeal to you if your family comes from a particular region.

Stella Hope Talk about a perfect match! Stella, which means "star," per Nameberry, not only sounds pretty with the one-syllable middle name, but put together, you have a daughter who's your true "star of hope."

Nicholas Santino Even though some multisyllabic name pairings can sound awkward, this one somehow works. It's especially appropriate if your family has Central or South American roots, since these two names are two of the most popular boys' names in Argentina, according to Baby Name Wizard.

Elodie Fleur Fotolia Two super-cool French names that don't sound too out-of-place on this side of the pond. Elodie comes from the Greek for "foreign riches," according to Nameberry, and Harry Potter fans will love giving a nod to the character Fleur Delacoeur with the French word for "flower."

Kinsley Grace If you prefer a unisex first name for a girl, then choosing a more feminine middle name can add a nice softening effect. Kinsley, which comes from the Old English for "king's meadow," according to Nameberry, matches well with a dainty one-syllable middle name.

Zachary Ryder Names with too many similar vowel or consonant sounds can sound odd, so you might not want to pair Zachary (Hebrew for "The Lord has remembered") with another "ee"-ending name like Riley or Brady. But Ryder (British for "messenger") works nicely; in fact, Zach Ryder sounds like it was made for a movie marquee.

Willow Sage https://us.fotolia.com/id/80738587 Matching thematic or unusual names can be awesome, if you can find two that blend well together. This lovely pair both appear on Nameberry's nature-inspired name list and make a good combo for a baby girl. Need something for her brother? Try a pairing like Stone Vale or Rowan Fox.

Alexander Paul With a four-syllable first name, you kind of have to think small for a follow-up. The long Alexander (meaning "defender of men") and the short Paul (meaning "small"), per Baby Center, are a classic dynamic duo.

Abigail Ada Alliterative first and middle names can be awesome if you choose the right ones. These two, for example. Abigail (Hebrew for "father of exaltation") and Ada (German for "strength", per The Bump) are a good blend in terms of length and sound. For a boy, you could double up with Robert Ryan or Jeremy Jace.

Killian Finn Fotolia If you're going to go with a first name that's unique to a particular country or origin, then you might as well commit to going the same way for the middle name. Killian or Cillian, an Irish name meaning "war strife or church," per Nameberry, would sound peculiar next to Ivan or Giovanni. But matched with Finn, which is Irish for "white," you've got a winner. (Looking for a super-Irish girl's duo? Bridget Aine or Moira Regan are possibilities.)

Amelia Ivy Vintage baby names are another category where you're better off picking from the same list. (Arabella Jaylynn? Meh.) Try something like this pairing; Amelia, from the Greek for "industrious," according to The Bump, sounds nice with an equally old/new middle name like Ivy or Rose.

Parker Michael "Occupational" surnames are popular as first names for both boys and girls, but doubling them up can feel like overkill (Cooper Hunter, Chandler Sawyer). Instead, try matching a job name like Parker (from the English for "park keeper") with a more traditional name, like the Biblical Michael (Hebrew for "who is like God?")