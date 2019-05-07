Ah, summer! That glorious time of year when school is out and so is the sun. Living just less than an hour away from the Texas coast, my family absolutely loves a good beach trip. The smell of salt water and sunscreen filling my minivan brings a smile to my face. Each year, I stock up on beach toys from Target for my kids to play in the sand and the water, because let's face it, I'm already there a couple of times a week anyway. Target is to motherhood as beach toys are to the beach — that is, they are essential to happiness.

Building the ultimate sandcastle at the beach requires shovels for digging and buckets for shaping the castle pillars. While basic plastic digging and building tools will do just fine, Target has some over-the-top adorable beach toy options that feature fun characters for kids like mermaids and flamingoes. And if sandcastle-building isn't really your kid's thing, maybe they'll love the creative play beach toy options the one-stop shop has, like an adorable sand ice cream making kit.

No matter which of these 17 beach toys from Target you choose for your kids, they're sure to have a blast at the beach this summer getting creative in the sand and splashing in the water.