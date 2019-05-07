16 Beach Toys From Target That'll Keep Your Kid Occupied From Sun Up To Sun Down
Ah, summer! That glorious time of year when school is out and so is the sun. Living just less than an hour away from the Texas coast, my family absolutely loves a good beach trip. The smell of salt water and sunscreen filling my minivan brings a smile to my face. Each year, I stock up on beach toys from Target for my kids to play in the sand and the water, because let's face it, I'm already there a couple of times a week anyway. Target is to motherhood as beach toys are to the beach — that is, they are essential to happiness.
Building the ultimate sandcastle at the beach requires shovels for digging and buckets for shaping the castle pillars. While basic plastic digging and building tools will do just fine, Target has some over-the-top adorable beach toy options that feature fun characters for kids like mermaids and flamingoes. And if sandcastle-building isn't really your kid's thing, maybe they'll love the creative play beach toy options the one-stop shop has, like an adorable sand ice cream making kit.
No matter which of these 17 beach toys from Target you choose for your kids, they're sure to have a blast at the beach this summer getting creative in the sand and splashing in the water.
1. Mermaid-Themed Sand Set
Mercat Sand Set - 7pc. by Sun Squad
$8
Target
Make digging in the sand and filling buckets of water at the beach even more enticing when you buy your kids this Mercat Sand Set from Target. The bright pink bucket features a cool cat with sunglasses wearing a mermaid tail and waving hello. In addition to two traditional building block-style molds, this set also includes a seashell and starfish mold, as well as a rake and shovel.
2. 3-In-1 Beach Tool
Multifunctional Quut Beach Triplet Kids' Toy by Hearthsong
$17
Target
This three-in-one beach toy from Target is absolutely perfect for keeping kids entertained during a beach trip. It's part rake, part sand sifter, and part water funnel. Water flows through the center of the handle and the base of the tool features a three-pronged rake and a large area where kids can sift sand through holes to treasure hunt on the beach. Although some sand may fall through the sifting holes, the toy can also be used as a shovel to scoop sand as well.
3. Sand Ice Cream Play Set
Melissa & Doug Sunny Patch Speck Seahorse Sand Ice Cream Play Set
$15
Target
Um, hi. Let's talk about the major cuteness factor and adorable Instagram shots you're going to get when your kids play with this sand ice cream set from Target. This is such a unique play set because it takes the concept of playing pretend and ups the game by providing kids with an ice cream scoop and plastic ice cream cones so that they can create their own pretend ice cream out of sand.
4. Sand Claw
Sand Claw by Sun Squad
$6
Target
Kids can dig for buried treasure with this purple and green sand claw scoop from Target. Simply pull the handle up and the two buckets on the bottom of the claw close together to grab sand and scoop it up. The top of the handle is perfectly-sized to allow small hands to operate the scoop. Your kids will have hours of fun digging and moving sand with this sand claw scooper.
5. Beach Ball
Pool Central 20" Inflatable Colorful 6-Panel Circle Print Beach Ball
$6
Target
How fun is the design on this beach ball from Target? The bright pink, lime green, yellow, and orange whimsical circle pattern on a clear background is sure to stand out from the crowd when your kids play with it at the beach.
6. Cactus-Themed Sand Set
Cal Cactus Sand Set 6 pc. by Sun Squad
$5
Target
At just under $5, you can't go wrong with this sand play set from Target featuring an adorable cactus wearing a sun hat and sunglasses. The little cactus guy on the bucket just screams summer in the most fun way. Kids can also use the turtle and sea star molds to make fun sand characters at the beach.
7. Sand Wheel
Sand Wheel by Sun Squad
$8
Target
You can sit back and relax at the beach while your kid is entertained by pouring sand and water through this sand wheel from Target. When sand or water is poured through the funnel at the top, it trickles down through the wheels that turn continuously until the sand or water runs out and onto the base. Kids can then simply fill the top funnel back up and repeat for plenty of beach fun.
8. Jumbo Sand Dump Truck
Jumbo Sand Dump Truck by Sun Squad
$20
Target
This jumbo sand dump truck from Target measures 21 inches long by 14 inches high, which makes it an amazing choice for toddlers and preschoolers. Kids can fill the back of the truck with sand or water and drive the oversized toy truck over sand before lifting the red hatch to dump it all out at their desired location.
9. Sand Castle Kit
Beach Toys For Kids with Reusable Mesh Bag Castle Bucket and Mold by Justforkids
$14
Target
This 15-piece beach toy set from Target contains everything your kid could possibly want to build a sand castle at the beach. Plastic shovels and rakes of varying shapes, different sized castle molds, a watering can and large bucket, can all be used together or separately for hours of beach play fun. The best part is that the set comes with a heavy-duty mesh bag for easy transportation to and from the beach for parents.
10. Sand Rollers
Kaplan Early Learning Company Jumbo Sand Rollers
$25
Target
Kids can roll interesting patterns into the sand with this set of five jumbo sand rollers from Target by Kaplan Early Learning Company. The handles are easy for kids to grab onto and each roller features a different pattern for hours of sand play fun.
11. Shovel
American Plastic Toys Inc. Wooden Shovel With Handle
$4
Target
Some sand play and castle building requires shoveling sand with something a bit more substantial than a 4-inch long piece of plastic. These wooden sand shovels from Target are perfect for all of your kids sand play needs. At approximately 24 inches long, they are perfectly sized for ages 18 months and up, and feature a durable handle made from wood.
12. Exploring Sand and Water Set
Kaplan Early Learning Company Exploring Sand and Water Set
$27
Target
For tiny tots who love spending time beachside, this sand and water set from Target by Kaplan Early Learning Company is a great choice for beach time play. It features brightly colored beach toys with zany patterns and toddler-sized handles that are easy for small hands to grab onto.
13. Sand Shape-And-Mold Tool Set
Melissa & Doug Sandblox Sand Shape-and-Mold Tool Set
$17
Target
This Melissa & Doug beach toy set from Target features seven sand shaping and molding tools to help kids create a plethora of sand designs. To use, kids pack each mold full of sand and push the plunger down to press the sand out of the mold.
14. Sand Diggers & Dozers
15. Castle Mold
16. Dinosaur Bucket And Shovel
Dinosaur Sand Toy by Sun Squad
$3
Target
This sand bucket and shovel set from Target is totally tubular, dude. The cool dino on the blue bucket is wearing a yellow float ring around its neck and sporting a red cap next to the word "Tubular!" Also included in this set is a green shovel that kids can use to fill up their dino-mite bucket with lots of sand.