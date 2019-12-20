In the middle of the obligatory cookie baking and taking care of 1,000 other details during the holiday season, you might look around your home and realize that your décor is a little dull. And while you could craft up some quick projects with your kids, at this point, no one has time for that. But there are holiday decoration deals at Costco that are a timesaver and will make your home look festively hospitable.

Sure, the holidays might be right around the corner, but there are a lot of reasons why you might be in need of some last-minute décor items. If you started decorating early (like on or before Thanksgiving), by now you’ve got to have quite a few busted balls and ornaments that have gone askew. Or, after looking at your decorations nonstop for a few weeks, you might realize that you’re not loving that wreath after all. And then, if you’re like the rest of us, you waited until the weekend before the holidays to start decorating. We hear you.

So if you’re looking to spruce up your space, these 16 holiday decoration deals at Costco can make your home look more holly and jolly.

1. Holiday Deer & Sleigh Set Courtesy of Jennifer Parris If your front yard makes you want to yawn, this outdoor holiday display ($80) will make it merry and bright. It features a prancing reindeer and a red and gold sleigh that Santa would definitely approve of. The set comes with 200 pre-attached LED lights, but you’ll need to assemble it in order to enjoy its festive beauty.

2. LED Santa Courtesy of Jennifer Parris You already know that he sees you when you’re sleeping. So stick this LED Santa ($13) on your child’s bedroom window so he knows to be good for goodness sake — and to get to bed on time, too.

3. LED Matchless Taper Candles Courtesy of Jennifer Parris You can’t quite have candles lit when you’ve got little kids running around the house. These matchless candles ($20) can give you the glow that you want without worrying about, you know, a house fire. They come in a 2-pack, are battery-operated, offer a 700 hour run time, and can be set on a daily timer to run for up to eight hours daily.

4. Glass Candle Holders Courtesy of Jennifer Parris Stick a battery-operated votive candle inside of these glass candle holders ($20) for instant ambiance. The set of three holders depicting two reindeer up against a red forest backdrop are totally festive and fun. You can use them as a centerpiece for your table, or place them on your mantel for soft illumination.

5. Shatter-Resistant Ornaments Courtesy of Jennifer Parris If you’ve got kids or pets (or both), then you know a broken ornament is inevitable. Thankfully, these Christmas tree ornaments ($16) are shatter-resistant, so you won’t have to replace them when one of your kids —or the family dog— goes crashing into your tree…again.

6. Whimsical Ornaments - 6 pack Courtesy of Jennifer Parris Who says that ornaments only have to be red, green, or gold? These adorable ornaments ($14) have Santa, reindeer, polar bears, snowmen, penguins and more on them for a tree that your toddler will love. The only problem will be keeping them on said tree, since your kiddo will probably want to play with them.

7. Christmas Tree Skirt Courtesy of Jennifer Parris If your Christmas tree skirt has seen better days, you might want to replace it with this pretty one from Costco ($20). It’s made from a thick material so that it can withstand plenty of presents piled on top of it. The creamy white color will match with your holiday décor.

8. Christmas Village With Lights and Music Courtesy of Jennifer Parris As an addition to your holiday décor, you can include this sweet animated village ($100). The lights go on, music plays, and watching it will make you feel like you’re right in the middle of your own private Christmas Town.

9. Kirkland Signature Wire Edged Ribbon Courtesy of Jennifer Parris Whether you’re looking to wrap presents or run it around your tree, you can use the wire edged ribbon from Kirkland ($7) to tie it all together. It comes in a wide variety of colors and styles; the blue and gold ribbon could work great for wrapping up eight nights of Hanukkah presents, while the Santa hat-wearing teddy bears could be the finishing touch for a plate of Christmas cookies.

10. Animated Christmas Laser Lights Courtesy of Jennifer Parris Holiday projectors are pretty popular, and this animated Christmas laser ($10) is no exception. You can aim it to illuminate the outside of your home, or simply find a blank wall in your home. Your little ones will love watching Rudolph leading Santa’s sleigh.

11. Snowy Church Courtesy of Jennifer Parris This sweet snowy church ($13) can be used as a stand alone ornament, or you might decide to include it in your Christmas village. It could even work with a nativity scene, and it just might add more meaning to the season.

12. Santa Boots With 35 LED Lights Courtesy of Jennifer Parris You can use the 36-inch Santa boots ornament ($30) as a great focal point for your entryway. It comes decked out with Christmas balls, holly berries, and artificial tree branches to show just what Santa goes through to get presents to your kids on time. And it just might serve as a subtle reminder to your guests to take off their shoes when they enter your home, too.

13. LED Twinkling Ice Crystal Icicle Set Courtesy of Jennifer Parris Sure, you might be dreaming of a white Christmas. But in case the weather forecast predicts 70 degrees and sunny, you can always make it feel like winter with the twinkling ice crystal icicle set ($20). It offers a 20 count of 100 LED lights to, well, light up your holidays.

14. Paradise LED Rope Light Courtesy of Jennifer Parris If colorful lights are more your thing, you can turn your home into a holiday rainbow with these LED rope lights ($20). They’re good for both indoor and outdoor usage, and the colors can change with just a touch on the remote control.

15. 9 Ft Pre-lit Garland Courtesy of Jennifer Parris From a staircase to a mantel to even a table runner, there are so many ways you can use a garland. This pre-lit 9-foot garland ($38) features pine cones, leaves, and branches for a rustic holiday display.