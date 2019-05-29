Romper
16 Comfortable Wedding Looks For Pregnant Brides That Don't Sacrifice Style

By Kate Miller
When you're a pregnant bride-to-be, finding your dream dress is absolutely possible... but perhaps a little trickier since you're shopping as your bump grows. To avoid shelling out an arm and a leg on expensive tailoring, you need a dress that honors the bump, so you can walk down the aisle — and bust a move — with ease. However, that does not mean you have to settle for a shapeless silhouette. There are so many comfy bridal looks for pregnant brides that are as just as stylish as any non-maternity gowns.

When it comes to finding a wedding look that will make you feel like the glowing goddess you are, it pays to think outside the box. Some of the looks below aren't even technically "maternity bridal," but they're glamorous, effortless, and, well, bumpin'. And while most of the options here are in shades of white, I had to include a few non-traditional colors... because why limit yourself?

After planning a wedding while also dealing with things like morning sickness and pregnancy insomnia, you deserve to wear whatever is going to make you feel incredible on your special day. After all, now's your chance to kick up your heels —or flats — before baby arrives.

1. Sophisticated & Stretchy

Salisburgo Maternity Dress

$168

Pietro Brunelli

Featuring stunning rose-detailed shoulders, this Italian-made gown looks chic but it's also gloriously comfortable thanks to the stretchy fabric. It's a sophisticated look with a relaxed feel.

2. Kimono Glam

Sequin Kimono Midi Dress

$119

ASOS

This sparkly midi dress features glam details like the kimono sleeves and front twist, to make you (and your bump) feel special on your big day. The best part is that it's fitted enough to give you a lovely shape, while still loose enough to dance the night away in.

3. Sleek Suit

Classic Maternity 3-piece Suit

$375

Slacks&Co.

If you're looking to rock a sleek suit on your special day, this 3-piece maternity set is cut to perfection. It's fitted but not constricting.

4. Embellished Belle

Maya Maternity Square Neck Bardot Floral Embellished Midaxi Dress

$214

ASOS

The sheer layers give this dress a fabulous flow, and the beads and sequins add just the right amount of glam.

5. Polished Perfection

Mia Gown

$375

Tiffany Rose Maternity

Featuring a sequin and lace embroidered top and a swishy ivory skirt, this gown not only looks polished, but it's also surprisingly comfy thanks to the jersey material. Plus, the oyster sash is the perfect way to accent your bump.

6. Satin Dream

Satin Maternity Dress

$50

Zara

This chic, understated satin dress feels so fresh and minimalist. Plus, it's nice and roomy without being boxy. Wear it alone, or pair it with some equally sleek pants.

7. Romantic Lace

Verona Gown

$340

Tiffany Rose Maternity

With its delicate eyelash lace overlay and three-quarter length sleeves, this maternity dress feels oh-so-romantic. The stretchy fabric is super soft too. A pregnant Julie Stiles wore this stunner on her wedding day.

8. Off-White Weave

Textured Weave Dress

$90

ZARA

For an organically elegant look, you can't beat this tea length woven dress. It has some serious earth mama vibes in the best possible way.

9. Vintage V-Neck

Tea-Length Chiffon V-Neck Maternity Wedding Dress

$300

David's Bridal Collection

With its V-neckline and full chiffon skirt, this bridal gown oozes vintage charm. It also features crystal embellishments on the shoulders and waist for a little extra sparkle. The best part is that the shape allows for unrestricted movement. Time to cut a rug!

10. Sleek Silhouette

Lace Ballet Neck Maternity Column Dress

$148

Ingrid & Isabel

A column dress not only elongates the silhouette, it also puts your beautiful baby bump front and center — and why not flaunt it? The stretchy floral fabric is super comfortable and the slit in the back makes it easy to walk in.

11. Strapless Chiffon

Maternity Beaded Chiffon Wedding Dress

$549

David's Bridal Collection

This flowing, floor-length chiffon gown would look and feel fabulous, no matter what size your bump is on the big day. It features a sweeping train for an elegant walking down the aisle.

12. Blush Bodice

MAMA Dress with Lace Bodice

$55

H&M

Be a blushing bride with this laid-back, powder pink dress, featuring romantic cap sleeves and a lace bodice. And since the material is soft and stretchy, you can rest assured that you'll be able to glide around your event gracefully.

13. Luxury Lace

Ivory Lace Maternity Cocktail Dress

$199

Seraphine

This knee-length cocktail gown is designed to accentuate your curves in all the right places. The stretch lace ensures a comfy fit, and the sweet design details, like the scalloped hemline and white sash, make for a classic, tailored look.

14. Textured Sheath

Textured Bodycon Maternity Dress

$70

A Pea in the Pod

Classy and classic, this easy-to-wear dress can grow with you (just in case another fancy occasion comes up before the baby is born).

15. Golden & Glittery

Maternity Bridesmaid Dress with Spaghetti Strap and Sweetheart Neckline

$360

Amsale

You'll glow like a goddess in this glittery gown, which would be especially perfect for a candlelit ceremony.

16. Simply Perfect

Gauze Maternity Maxi Dress

$245

Ella Moss

Elegant and ethereal, this dress will keep you looking and feeling cool even when hot weather or hormones are working against you.