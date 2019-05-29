When you're a pregnant bride-to-be, finding your dream dress is absolutely possible... but perhaps a little trickier since you're shopping as your bump grows. To avoid shelling out an arm and a leg on expensive tailoring, you need a dress that honors the bump, so you can walk down the aisle — and bust a move — with ease. However, that does not mean you have to settle for a shapeless silhouette. There are so many comfy bridal looks for pregnant brides that are as just as stylish as any non-maternity gowns.

When it comes to finding a wedding look that will make you feel like the glowing goddess you are, it pays to think outside the box. Some of the looks below aren't even technically "maternity bridal," but they're glamorous, effortless, and, well, bumpin'. And while most of the options here are in shades of white, I had to include a few non-traditional colors... because why limit yourself?

After planning a wedding while also dealing with things like morning sickness and pregnancy insomnia, you deserve to wear whatever is going to make you feel incredible on your special day. After all, now's your chance to kick up your heels —or flats — before baby arrives.