16 Easter Pajama Sets For A Cozy At-Home Celebration

With everything going on — pandemics, social distancing, quarantine, you know, the usual — Easter completely slipped my mind, and I am in need of some Easter pajamas ASAP. If you're in the same boat, there are a few left, thankfully, and this list of Easter pajama sets has PJs for every member of the family. So not only will you look festive, but you'll feel cozy during your at-home celebrations this year.

Looking for a family affair where everyone has matching pajamas for those adorable Easter morning pictures? Hanna Andersson of course has you covered. And if mom and dad aren't up for dressing the part this year, there are always adorable baby, toddler, and kid options through stores like Target, Carter's, Pottery Barn Kids, Old Navy, and more. As far as making sure the Easter Bunny is able to create a fun basket, he just might have to order through Target's curbside delivery right now, so he may need to "hop" to it. Otherwise, perhaps some toilet paper and hand sanitizer may be the perfect Easter basket gift your kids will just have to appreciate. But if you snag any of these pajamas, at least they'll be feeling like they're in the Easter spirit, right?

We only include products that have been independently selected by Romper's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

1. Bunny Graphic Toddler Pajama Set Bunny Graphic Pajama Set for Toddler & Baby Old Navy | $17 $16 Available in sizes 2T – 6T. SEE ON OLD NAVY Old Navy never lets you down. They always have affordable and adorable clothes for kids, and this bunny pajama set is no different. It's perfectly springy with the shorts and t-shirt combo and of course the spring flowers and bunny top it off, making this a casual and cute Easter morning pajama outfit.

2. Bunnies Love Carrots Family Set Bunnies Love Carrots Hanna Andersson | $50 $30 Available in infant sizes through adult. Prices vary. SEE ON HANNA ANDERSSON Hanna Andersson seems to own the market when it comes to adorable matching pajama sets. This royal blue long-john pajamas and shorts set is cute for the entire family. You'll definitely have some album-worthy photos of Easter morning.

3. 2-Piece Bunny Snug Fit Cotton PJs 2-Piece Bunny Snug Fit Cotton PJs Carter's | $18 $6 Available in sizes 12M – 24M. SEE ON CARTER'S America's cutest pajamas from Carter's are always a good option for any time of year, and these blue and white snug-fit bunny pajamas will put anyone in the Easter spirit. Plus they're only $6, y'all.

4. Rabbit Rider Family Set Rabbit Rider Hanna Andersson | $50 $30 Available in infant sizes through adult. Prices vary. SEE ON HANNA ANDERSSON And another gorgeous Hanna Andersson set. This whimsical print of a bunny riding a bicycle is the perfect combination of spring and Easter. The vibrant primary colors pop on this white pajama set. Just take pics first so you won't freak if your kid gets a Reese's egg smeared on them.

5. Easter Tight-Fit Pajama Easter Tight Fit Pajama Pottery Barn kids | $40 $29 Available in sizes 4, 6, 8, 10. SEE ON POTTERY BARN KIDS This pajama set is cool, classic, and stylish, just like everything else at Pottery Barn Kids. You can't beat the quintessential spring colors in these snug-fit pants. And that bunny with the bumble bee? I can't..

6. 3-Piece Bunny Poly PJs 3-Piece Bunny Poly PJs Carter's | $34 $13 Available in sizes 4 – 14. SEE ON CARTER'S To celebrate the Easter holiday on more than just one day, this three-piece mix and match pajama set from Carter's is just perfect. Your kid will look cute in any combo you choose.

8. 2-Piece Bunny Nightgowns 2-Piece Bunny Nightgowns Carter's | $34 $17 Available in sizes 2-3, 6-7, 8-10, 12-14. SEE ON CARTER'S I can't with these bunny nightgowns. Can you imagine your child padding down the hall into the living room to excitedly look at their Easter basket in one of these beauties? Excuse my while I go melt into a puddle on the floor.

9. Beatrix Potter Tight-Fit Pajama Beatrix Potter Tight Fit Pajama Pottery Barn Kids | $40 $29 Available in sizes 4, 6, 8. SEE ON POTTERY BARN KIDS The ultimate bunny, Peter Rabbit, should absolutely be showcased this time of year. And it is beautifully done in these pajamas from Pottery Barn Kids. Thanks for those beautiful books, Beatrix Potter.

10. Long John Pajamas In Organic Cotton Long John Pajamas In Organic Cotton Hanna Andersson | $46 $28 Available in size 14/16. SEE ON HANNA ANDERSSON These Hanna Andersson pajamas are super cute and modern with the stripe print and the bunny graphic on the front. Your kid will look stylish and adorable in this set on Easter morning.

11. Bunny Appliqué Nursery One-Piece Pajama Bunny Appliqué Nursery One Piece Pajama Pottery Barn Kids | $40 $29 Available in sizes 0-3M – 18-24M. SEE ON POTTERY BARN KIDS Once again, Pottery Barn Kids is coming at you with a sleek and stylish little footie pajama onesie. And with a name like "Bunny Appliqué," you know it's going to be fancy.

12. Bunny Rabbit Cotton Pajamas Bunny Rabbit Cotton Pajamas Leveret | $23 Available in sizes 2Y – 14Y. Comes in 7 different colors. SEE ON LEVERET This adorable set from Leveret comes in seven different colors and has sizes from toddler to 14-year-olds. Now if you can get your teenager to match their siblings, that's another story.

13. Toddler 4-Piece Bunny Pajama Set Toddler Girls' 4pc Bunny 100% Cotton Pajama Set - Just One You® made by carter's Pink Target | $16 Available in sizes 9M, 12M, 18M, 2T, 3T, 4T, 5T. SEE ON TARGET Like Old Navy, you can never go wrong with Target for their affordable and adorable styles. This four-piece bunny pajama set will be too cute mixed and matched all spring long.

14. Cotton Tails Organic Baby Easter Pajamas Cotton Tails Organic Baby Easter Pajamas Burt's Bees Baby | $17 Available in sizes 24M, 2T, 3T, 4T. SEE ON BURT'S BEES Burt's Bees pajamas are always a cute and well-made brand for babies, and these Easter "Cotton Tails" pajamas do not disappoint.

15. Munki Munki Hoppy Easter Pajamas Munki Munki Hoppy Easter Pajamas Nordstrom Rack | $52 $24 Available in sizes 2, 4, 8. SEE ON NORDSTROM RACK These "Hoppy Easter" pajamas just scream spring with the color palette and whimsical bunny design.