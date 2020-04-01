16 Easter Pajama Sets For A Cozy At-Home Celebration
With everything going on — pandemics, social distancing, quarantine, you know, the usual — Easter completely slipped my mind, and I am in need of some Easter pajamas ASAP. If you're in the same boat, there are a few left, thankfully, and this list of Easter pajama sets has PJs for every member of the family. So not only will you look festive, but you'll feel cozy during your at-home celebrations this year.
Looking for a family affair where everyone has matching pajamas for those adorable Easter morning pictures? Hanna Andersson of course has you covered. And if mom and dad aren't up for dressing the part this year, there are always adorable baby, toddler, and kid options through stores like Target, Carter's, Pottery Barn Kids, Old Navy, and more. As far as making sure the Easter Bunny is able to create a fun basket, he just might have to order through Target's curbside delivery right now, so he may need to "hop" to it. Otherwise, perhaps some toilet paper and hand sanitizer may be the perfect Easter basket gift your kids will just have to appreciate. But if you snag any of these pajamas, at least they'll be feeling like they're in the Easter spirit, right?
We only include products that have been independently selected by Romper's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.
1. Bunny Graphic Toddler Pajama Set
Old Navy never lets you down. They always have affordable and adorable clothes for kids, and this bunny pajama set is no different. It's perfectly springy with the shorts and t-shirt combo and of course the spring flowers and bunny top it off, making this a casual and cute Easter morning pajama outfit.
2. Bunnies Love Carrots Family Set
Hanna Andersson seems to own the market when it comes to adorable matching pajama sets. This royal blue long-john pajamas and shorts set is cute for the entire family. You'll definitely have some album-worthy photos of Easter morning.
3. 2-Piece Bunny Snug Fit Cotton PJs
America's cutest pajamas from Carter's are always a good option for any time of year, and these blue and white snug-fit bunny pajamas will put anyone in the Easter spirit. Plus they're only $6, y'all.
4. Rabbit Rider Family Set
And another gorgeous Hanna Andersson set. This whimsical print of a bunny riding a bicycle is the perfect combination of spring and Easter. The vibrant primary colors pop on this white pajama set. Just take pics first so you won't freak if your kid gets a Reese's egg smeared on them.
5. Easter Tight-Fit Pajama
This pajama set is cool, classic, and stylish, just like everything else at Pottery Barn Kids. You can't beat the quintessential spring colors in these snug-fit pants. And that bunny with the bumble bee? I can't..
6. 3-Piece Bunny Poly PJs
To celebrate the Easter holiday on more than just one day, this three-piece mix and match pajama set from Carter's is just perfect. Your kid will look cute in any combo you choose.
7. Peanuts Easter Family Set
It's the Easter Beagle Charlie Brown! But seriously, these Hanna Andersson pajamas do feature everyone's favorite beagle from the Peanuts on some festive matching family pajamas.
8. 2-Piece Bunny Nightgowns
I can't with these bunny nightgowns. Can you imagine your child padding down the hall into the living room to excitedly look at their Easter basket in one of these beauties? Excuse my while I go melt into a puddle on the floor.
9. Beatrix Potter Tight-Fit Pajama
The ultimate bunny, Peter Rabbit, should absolutely be showcased this time of year. And it is beautifully done in these pajamas from Pottery Barn Kids. Thanks for those beautiful books, Beatrix Potter.
10. Long John Pajamas In Organic Cotton
These Hanna Andersson pajamas are super cute and modern with the stripe print and the bunny graphic on the front. Your kid will look stylish and adorable in this set on Easter morning.
11. Bunny Appliqué Nursery One-Piece Pajama
Once again, Pottery Barn Kids is coming at you with a sleek and stylish little footie pajama onesie. And with a name like "Bunny Appliqué," you know it's going to be fancy.
12. Bunny Rabbit Cotton Pajamas
This adorable set from Leveret comes in seven different colors and has sizes from toddler to 14-year-olds. Now if you can get your teenager to match their siblings, that's another story.
13. Toddler 4-Piece Bunny Pajama Set
Available in sizes 9M, 12M, 18M, 2T, 3T, 4T, 5T.
Like Old Navy, you can never go wrong with Target for their affordable and adorable styles. This four-piece bunny pajama set will be too cute mixed and matched all spring long.
14. Cotton Tails Organic Baby Easter Pajamas
Burt's Bees pajamas are always a cute and well-made brand for babies, and these Easter "Cotton Tails" pajamas do not disappoint.
15. Munki Munki Hoppy Easter Pajamas
These "Hoppy Easter" pajamas just scream spring with the color palette and whimsical bunny design.
16. Bunny Matching Snug Fit Cotton One-Piece Pajamas
Available in sizes 18-24M, 2T, 3T, 4T, 5T.
For $9, your kid can look as cute as a bunny in these bunny footie pajamas from The Children's Place. I think if you paired them with some bunny ears it would really set them over the top for that Easter morning photo.