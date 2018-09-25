16 Halloween 2018 Costumes For Twin Babies & Kids That Are Double The Fun
I come from a family of twins. My mom is a twin, and her twin sister has twin sons, whom we lovingly called "the terrible twins" until they were at least 12. There are so many things I love about having duplicates in my family: watching people double take whenever they see so many similar faces in one place; laughing as my cousins trick friends who can't tell them apart; feeling the twin bond extend to the rest of the family to make us all closer. One of my favorite things about having twins in the family, though, is finding out what twin Halloween costumes my relatives will wear every year.
The number of costumes twins can pull off together can feel almost infinite, even for twins who want to use Halloween as the one day of the year they can look super different. Whether they dress up as other twins, wear costumes that compliment each other's, or dress up as famous heroes and villains, twins can coordinate their costumes easily and end up being the fiercest duo at every Halloween party.
Having twins is fun for so many reasons, so don't miss out on the extra joy they bring to Halloween. Read on for 18 of the best twin themed Halloween costumes for babies, toddlers, and kids your family can try this year.
1Thing 1 and Thing 2
Dr. Seuss The Cat in the Hat Thing 1 and Thing 2 Child Halloween Costume, $45, Walmart.
I'm seeing double, and it's thanks to Dr. Seuss rather than your twins' identical genes. These Thing 1 and Thing 2 onesies can be purchased at Walmart, but you can also DIY these looks super easily using fabric paint and felt pens. Either way, your twins will be totally in sync on Halloween thanks to this look.
2Woody and Buzz
Toddler Woody Costume, $25, Party City. Toddler Buzz Lightyear Costume, $30, Party City.
Woody and Buzz are arguably the best fictional partners in crime-fighting to ever exist, so they're a great option for your favorite real life partners to dress up as this year. To infinity and beyond!
3Woody and Jessie
Toddler Woody Costume, $25, Party City. Toddler Jessie Costume, $25, Party City.
I know I just said Woody and Buzz are the best fictional duo out there, but these two are strong competitors. If you've got fraternal twins or just two kiddos who'd prefer to both be from the Wild West on Halloween, try out Woody and Jessie instead of Woody and Buzz. Same awesome movie reference, but better gender equality representation. Yeehaw!
4Twinkies
We've referred to the twins in my family as "the twinkies" since the second we found out there were two of them, so this costume would've been perfect for their first Halloween (anyone have a time machine that can help me go back 20 years?). Thanks to the DIY skills of Alison via Costume Works, this Twinkies costume is super easy to make. All you need is cellophane, sharpies, a foam board, and yellow swaddling blankets ($9, Amazon), and your twins will be photoshoot ready. Just make sure you're only putting your little ones inside the cellophane for the photo op and that you're not covering their faces; babies and cellophane don't mix well.
5Sully and Mike
Toddler Classic Sulley Costume, $30, HalloweenCostumes. Mike Toddler Deluxe Costume, $30, HalloweenCostumes.
Your twins could look adorable as Mike and Sulley this Halloween. The costumes offer full body coverage, which is great if you live somewhere that's especially cold on October 31. Bonus: If your twins have a younger sibling, let him or her dress up as Boo for even more family Monsters, Inc. fun.
6PB & J
Twin Peanut Butter and Jelly Costumes, $130, Etsy.
Nothing goes together like peanut butter and jelly, and the same goes for your twins. Jam on.
7Toothless and Hiccup
How to Train Your Dragon 2 Hiccup Costume, $51, Amazon. How to Train Your Dragon 2 Night Fury Costume, $52, Amazon.
If your twins are dragon lovers, look no further than these outfits. One twin can be Hiccup and the other can be Toothless, and the masks will make it even harder than it usually is to tell which twin is which.
8Fred and George Weasley
Kids Deluxe Gryffindor Student Costume, $65, HalloweenCostumes.
If you have redheaded twins and you haven't dressed them up as Fred and George yet, frankly, I'm disappointed. Even if they don't have red hair, all it takes to make these costumes work are Hogwarts uniforms and temporary red hair dye ($7, Amazon). Kids who have just started reading the Harry Potter books will love this idea.
9Minions
Wrangler Toddler Boys' Authentics Denim Overall, $15, Amazon. French Toast Boys' Short Sleeve Crewneck Tee, $4, Amazon. Minion Yellow Beanie, $10, Amazon.
The Despicable Me minions are known for looking like a mass of identical cuties, and it's almost too easy to DIY these costumes. You might even already have everything you need at home: yellow shirt, overalls, and a yellow beanie. DIY the goggles and eyes using black and white felt. In the words of the minions, tada!
10Ketchup and Mustard
Ketchup Mustard Matching Twins Costume, $36, Etsy.
Like PB&J, ketchup and mustard just seem to be made for each other, which is why I love these ketchup and mustard onesies as costumes for infants. Plus, they're super simple, as in you just put the onesies on your twins and go, so they're great for parents still adjusting to life with babies.
11Anna and Elsa
Girls Anna Costume, $14, Party City. Girls Elsa Costume, $20, Party City.
Even though Elsa is technically older than Anna, these two still make a great choice for twins who want costumes that go together. If your kids don't naturally have red or blond hair, you can grab wigs for them, easy peasy.
12Peter Pan and Tinker Bell
Peter Pan Costume for Kids, $35, shopDisney. Tinker Bell Costume for Kids, $35, shopDisney.
À la Neil Patrick Harris and family circa 2014, Peter Pan and Tinker Bell make a timeless duo. Your twins will look adorable as they jet off to Neverland together (or just around the block to trick-or-treat, but still super cute either way).
13Cookies and Milk
Baby Twin Milk Cookie Halloween Costumes, $120, Etsy.
Dressing up infants can be difficult, but this set of costumes can be slipped over your infants without too much fuss. I'd have twins just to dress them up in these costumes.
14Salt and Pepper
Salt and Pepper Shaker Twin Costume Set, $68, Etsy.
These onesies offer another coordinating option that are adorable and low maintenance for twin infants. The hat takes the look from overly simple to perfectly cute, and it'll be easy to tell your identicals apart for once if they're wearing these complementary onesies.
15Mario and Luigi
Boys Luigi Costume Deluxe, $30, Party City. Boys Mario Costume Deluxe, $30, Party City.
With the renaissance of Super Marios games that's happened over the past few years, there's never been a better time for your twins to take on Mario and Luigi as their Halloween aliases. Fun fact: both costumes come with inflatable bellies, which is hilarious and gives the costumes that authentic edge. The only thing you'll need to provide is the shoes!
16Luke and Leia
Deluxe Kids Luke Skywalker Boys Costume, $29, Official Star Wars Costumes. Deluxe Princess Leia Girls Costume, $28, Official Star Wars Costumes.
If the force is strong with your fraternal duo, dress them up as Luke and Leia. Star Wars costumes have been super popular over the last few years because of the new movies, so these classic ensembles will feel trendy but clever thanks to your kids' gene pool when they hit the streets to get as much candy as they can find this year.