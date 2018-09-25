I come from a family of twins. My mom is a twin, and her twin sister has twin sons, whom we lovingly called "the terrible twins" until they were at least 12. There are so many things I love about having duplicates in my family: watching people double take whenever they see so many similar faces in one place; laughing as my cousins trick friends who can't tell them apart; feeling the twin bond extend to the rest of the family to make us all closer. One of my favorite things about having twins in the family, though, is finding out what twin Halloween costumes my relatives will wear every year.

The number of costumes twins can pull off together can feel almost infinite, even for twins who want to use Halloween as the one day of the year they can look super different. Whether they dress up as other twins, wear costumes that compliment each other's, or dress up as famous heroes and villains, twins can coordinate their costumes easily and end up being the fiercest duo at every Halloween party.

Having twins is fun for so many reasons, so don't miss out on the extra joy they bring to Halloween. Read on for 18 of the best twin themed Halloween costumes for babies, toddlers, and kids your family can try this year.

2 Woody and Buzz Party City Toddler Woody Costume, $25, Party City. Toddler Buzz Lightyear Costume, $30, Party City. Woody and Buzz are arguably the best fictional partners in crime-fighting to ever exist, so they're a great option for your favorite real life partners to dress up as this year. To infinity and beyond!

3 Woody and Jessie Party City Toddler Woody Costume, $25, Party City. Toddler Jessie Costume, $25, Party City. I know I just said Woody and Buzz are the best fictional duo out there, but these two are strong competitors. If you've got fraternal twins or just two kiddos who'd prefer to both be from the Wild West on Halloween, try out Woody and Jessie instead of Woody and Buzz. Same awesome movie reference, but better gender equality representation. Yeehaw!

4 Twinkies Costume Works We've referred to the twins in my family as "the twinkies" since the second we found out there were two of them, so this costume would've been perfect for their first Halloween (anyone have a time machine that can help me go back 20 years?). Thanks to the DIY skills of Alison via Costume Works, this Twinkies costume is super easy to make. All you need is cellophane, sharpies, a foam board, and yellow swaddling blankets ($9, Amazon), and your twins will be photoshoot ready. Just make sure you're only putting your little ones inside the cellophane for the photo op and that you're not covering their faces; babies and cellophane don't mix well.

5 Sully and Mike HalloweenCostumes Toddler Classic Sulley Costume, $30, HalloweenCostumes. Mike Toddler Deluxe Costume, $30, HalloweenCostumes. Your twins could look adorable as Mike and Sulley this Halloween. The costumes offer full body coverage, which is great if you live somewhere that's especially cold on October 31. Bonus: If your twins have a younger sibling, let him or her dress up as Boo for even more family Monsters, Inc. fun.

6 PB & J Etsy Twin Peanut Butter and Jelly Costumes, $130, Etsy. Nothing goes together like peanut butter and jelly, and the same goes for your twins. Jam on.

8 Fred and George Weasley HalloweenCostumes Kids Deluxe Gryffindor Student Costume, $65, HalloweenCostumes. If you have redheaded twins and you haven't dressed them up as Fred and George yet, frankly, I'm disappointed. Even if they don't have red hair, all it takes to make these costumes work are Hogwarts uniforms and temporary red hair dye ($7, Amazon). Kids who have just started reading the Harry Potter books will love this idea.

10 Ketchup and Mustard Etsy Ketchup Mustard Matching Twins Costume, $36, Etsy. Like PB&J, ketchup and mustard just seem to be made for each other, which is why I love these ketchup and mustard onesies as costumes for infants. Plus, they're super simple, as in you just put the onesies on your twins and go, so they're great for parents still adjusting to life with babies.

11 Anna and Elsa Girls Anna Costume, $14, Party City. Girls Elsa Costume, $20, Party City. Even though Elsa is technically older than Anna, these two still make a great choice for twins who want costumes that go together. If your kids don't naturally have red or blond hair, you can grab wigs for them, easy peasy.

13 Cookies and Milk Etsy Baby Twin Milk Cookie Halloween Costumes, $120, Etsy. Dressing up infants can be difficult, but this set of costumes can be slipped over your infants without too much fuss. I'd have twins just to dress them up in these costumes.

14 Salt and Pepper Etsy Salt and Pepper Shaker Twin Costume Set, $68, Etsy. These onesies offer another coordinating option that are adorable and low maintenance for twin infants. The hat takes the look from overly simple to perfectly cute, and it'll be easy to tell your identicals apart for once if they're wearing these complementary onesies.