16 Handmade Toys On Amazon That Your Kids Are Going To Be Obsessed With
If you love shopping for local handmade crafts, but don't want to forgo the convenience of having kids toys shipped right to your door, shopping for handmade toys on Amazon gives you the best of both worlds. I mean, who really has time to scour every single local shop looking for hidden treasures and handmade kids toys? Not this busy mama, that's for sure.
When you purchase a toy from an artisan who lists their product on Amazon Handmade, you're supporting small businesses run by every day people just like you and me. Many of them are even moms and dads with kids, so they know exactly what other parents are looking for in kids' toys. Because of the personalized nature of some of these toys, they're not all eligible for Amazon Prime. But have no fear, once they do arrive, your kids are in for some major fun.
One of the best parts about these products is that you won't find them in stores. Each handmade toy is unique and will give your child a one-of-a-kind experience through play. From delightfully precious baby toys to jars of themed and scented slime, there is something for every age group to enjoy on this list. Your kids are most definitely going to love the toys you find for them on Amazon Handmade.
1. Wooden Teething Toy
Giraffe Wooden Teether w/Bannor Beads
$25
Bannor Toys, LLC
This beautifully crafted giraffe teething toy is made from hard maple wood and sanded to a silky-smooth finish so that it won't splinter when your baby or toddler gnaws on it. It's BPA-free, latex-free, lead-free, and phthalate-free to ensure your baby is not ingesting harmful chemicals. Bannor Toys also has other wooden teether options available on Amazon Handmade in shapes like airplanes, bunnies, and hedgehogs, all made in Iowa.
2. Fidget Ball
Möbii Unicorn Rainbow: Medium Fidget Ball Stress Mobius Toy
$20
Steel Lynx
Say hello to the less-obnoxious version of a fidget spinner. Made from pastel-colored rings woven and welded to create an endless cycle of rotation to keep kids' hands busy. This particular product was made by a dad who knows a thing or two about keeping a child occupied.
3. Personalized Wooden Name Puzzle
4. Unicorn Slime
ORIGINAL Unicorn Birthday Cake Slime (Scented) with CHARM - 4oz - Slime by Artistic Slimez
$10
Artistic Slimez Slime Shop
Playing with slime just got a little more magical. This jar of unicorn-themed slime is scented to smell like vanilla whipped cream with a hint of bubble gum, and promises to provide hours of slime play without staining surfaces. If unicorns aren't your thing, you can also choose from cotton candy slime, mermaid slime, and more.
5. Avocado Plush
6. Felt Campfire Set
Felt Campfire Play Set for Camping & Storytelling
$45
Linda's Krafty Kreations
With this adorable felt campfire set, kids can safely enjoy gathering around the faux flames and telling stories with pretend s'mores and roasted marshmallows. Made from high quality felt with detailed stitching, this set is also great for using in photoshoots or as party decor.
7. Busy Board
Latch Board Travel Busy Board
$49
FoxFamilyBoutique
Keep your kid entertained while traveling or just when you need a few minutes of peace at home with this board filled with latches, buttons, felt figures, and more. Multiple board designs are available from FoxFamilyBoutique on Amazon so your kiddo can collect them all to play and play until their heart's content.
8. Starbucks Littlest Pet Shop Accessories
LPS Accessories Food Starbucks Littlest Pet Shop 12 pc. Lot Set
$15
happyblockbuilder2
A teeny tiny Frappuccino and itty bitty iPad for your child's Little's Pet Shop pals? Yes, please! These handmade accessories are not only precious when used with LPS toys, but can also be used with Barbies and other small dolls as well for tons of pretend play fun.
9. Sloth Lovey Toy
10. Stuffed Iguana
11. Stacking Rainbow
Wooden Rainbow Stacker Montessori Waldorf Stacking Game
$30
Shop-Dreams
Kids can enjoy plenty of fun while enjoying this beautifully handmade rainbow stacking set. Made from lime wood and non-toxic paint, this educational toy is not only great for helping kids think outside of the box while playing, but it is gorgeous to look at as well.
12. Felt Sushi Set
13. Wooden Balance Toy
14. Dinosaur Memory Game
15. Hand Ribbons
16. Harry Potter Music Box
Exclusive Hand Cranked Black Music Box With The Hedwig Theme
$18
esdemusicashop music boxes
I had an old-fashioned music box growing up that played the theme to The Nutcracker that I absolutely adored. This one looks way cooler. Potterheads rejoice! Your kids are going to love playing with this Harry Potter-themed hand crank music box.