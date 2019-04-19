Romper
Monkey Business Images/Shutterstock

16 Hilarious Mother's Day 2019 Cards For The Mom Who Loves A Good Laugh

By
Share

Moms deserve all the love and credit there is on Mother's Day (and the other 364 days of the year while we're at it), but there's no rule that says that love has to be stiffly formal or gushily sentimental. If your mother is the type who's more into guffaws than tears, then you'll be shopping for hilarious Mother's Day cards that will tickle her funny bone as much as they touch her heart.

I freely admit that I'm one of them. Not that I don't appreciate a bunch of flowers or a heartfelt message as much as the next mother, but let's face it — you have to have an exceptional sense of humor in order to take on this job successfully. All the talk we hear about the "motherhood journey" makes it sound as though parenting is something you can accomplish with a good pair of hiking boots or a luxury camper. Um, no. A clown car would be closer to the truth.

If your mom (or the mother in your life) is like me, she knows that looking on the lighter side is the way to make the most of this childrearing business. Show her that you're grateful for both her hard work and her ability to laugh about it by giving her one of these humorous cards (or do some browsing online for more good choices). Then once she's finished laughing, take her out to brunch. Or for drinks. Or for a spa day. Moms can't live on laughs alone, you know.

1. She Didn't Sell You

Circus Mother's Day Card

$5

Paper Source

Because you *know* she was tempted to. *Many* times.

2. Cheers To Mom

Cheers To You! Card

$5

Hallmark

This is one I'd choose for myself, TBH. The inside message says, "Not traditionally a drinking holiday, but why the hell not?"

3. Mama Mia!

Freddie Mercury Mama Mother's Day Card

$5

Janum Designs

Let your mother know she's the true "Queen" of the family with this clever card. Perfect if Mom always cranks the volume when "Bohemian Rhapsody" comes on the car Pandora.

4. Mom Can't Be Beat

Funny Baking Mother's Day Card

$5

NobleWorks

If you have fond memories of making cookies with your mom (or the mom in your life), this one's for you. The inside reads: "GREAT moms turn them off first. Happy Mother's Day to the GREATEST mom there is!"

5. Moooommm!

Yelling Mother's Day Card

$7

Paper Source

Of course, this is just a tiny fraction of the times a mom hears that unmistakable cry, but it gets the point across. (How about including a gift that helps make up for all the times you yelled?)

6. Mom Did Good

Not A Stripper

$5

Hallmark

"Nice work, Mom!" is the inside message. Clearly your mom raised you right — and this is one way to tell her so.

7. Smart-Ass Kid

Smart-Ass Compliments

$4

Hallmark

If you thought this card was going to get all mushy, think again. The inside message reads: "A giant smart-ass. Oh, also, I'm good-looking. Thanks for both of those." Don't be surprised if your mom laughs so hard she snorts.

8. Mommy's Little Headaches

Play In Traffic Card

$5

Noble Works

The retro cards are the best. You know they originally illustrated a vitamin ad or a Dick and Jane primer reader, but add a snarky caption, and they take on a whole new meaning. "Enjoy some peace and quiet on Mother's Day," concludes the message.

9. Historical Moms

Helicopter Moms

$4

Noble Works

See? You're not the only one who got nagged about smiling nicely and not calling enough. But the inside message assures that you're JK: "Happy Mother's Day to the greatest mom of all times!"

10. A Yuuuge Greeting

Funny Mother's Day Card

$5

Top Hat and Monocle

This may be the most truthful thing to ever come out of the man's mouth. Even the most left-leaning mom will get a chuckle out of this card.

11. What Was That Again?

Mother's Day Card

$3

Zazzle

"Sadly, every 28 seconds in America, another mother loses her mind. Today, we honor you. Happy Mother's Day!" is the greeting inside, and can't we all relate?! But don't forget this: Use the code APRILZAZLOVE when ordering online for an extra 15 percent off.

12. Doctor's Orders

Stressed Out Mother's Day

$3

Zazzle

If only our doctors were always this honest. The message inside reads, "You just need to get some rest. (Good luck with that.) Happy Mother's Day!" A card best delivered along with breakfast in bed.

13. A Whole Latte Love

Mom And Coffee Analogy Mother's Day Card

$4

Hallmark

And how are they alike, you may ask? "Necessary every damn day." True that. Slip a Starbucks or Dunkin' gift card inside, and you've just won the holiday.

14. Just One Day?

Funny Psycho Mother's Day Greeting Card With Glitter

$5

American Greetings

So what's so funny about this card? Look inside: "Because sure, one day seems like more than enough for forcing a human out of your body and then raising it not to be a psycho." Quite an accomplishment, amirite?

15. Yoga Mom

Funny Yoga Mother's Day Card

$5

American Greetings

OK, maybe they forgot the "Carry My Loaded Backpack" and "Soccer Mom Stance" poses, but you get the idea. The inside message reads: "Momaste."

16. Bring Wine

Wine Mother's Day Card

$5

American Greetings

"I wish you'd bring a big box of wine instead. We can't drink warmth and love!" This is the card for you if your mom is one of your favorite GNO partners.