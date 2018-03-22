According to an ABC News article, since Columbine, there have been 50 mass murders or attempted mass murders at schools, and 141 people killed “in a mass murder or attempted mass murder at a school.” And kids, their parents, and many others have had enough. On March 24, The March for Our Lives protest is happening, and you may need some clever signage — especially if you’re so angry all you can come up with is, “Screw you.” Here are 16 March for Our Lives sign ideas for last minute inspiration, in case you need them.

The ABC News article also reported 73 percent of school shooters had no prior criminal record or arrests, there are 17 kids who are 15 and younger that attempted (or committed) a mass shooting since Columbine, and 68 percent of the “school shooters got their guns from relatives or at home.” All of the information above was taken either from FBI records, the U.S. Secret Service, or the U.S. Department of Education, by the way.

And these stats don’t even include the recent school shooting at Great Mills High School in Maryland.

After the 17 lives were taken in the Parkland shooting in Florida, March for Our Lives was “created by, inspired by, and led by students across the country who will no longer risk their lives waiting for someone else to take action to stop the epidemic of mass school shootings that has become all too familiar,” according to the March for Our Lives Mission Statement. And on March 24, kids, families, and concerned citizens will be marching in Washington, D.C. with 838 sister protests happening all over the world. “The mission and focus of March For Our Lives is to demand that a comprehensive and effective bill be immediately brought before Congress to address these gun issues,” the mission statement explained. There will also be guest speakers and artists at these events, depending on your location. Display these 16 signs proudly on March 24.

1 "ENOUGH" Short and sweet, and gets the message across.

2 "Protect Kids. Not Guns." Even if your artwork isn't quite as exceptional as the original artist, the words alone will have an impact.

3 "ACT! Fear Has No Place In Our Schools!" Again, no graphic design degree needed, just write this on a sign big and bold.

4 "We Don't Need More Guns. We Need More Votes!" It's true and the impact is huge.

5 "We Won't Give Up. We Won't Give In." Straight and to the point.

6 "Please Be Nice." Simple. Sweet. And not too much to ask. And even though this particular example was at a protest in Seattle about immigration, it still fits nicely with the essence of March for Our Lives. Be nice. Think of childrens' rights before gun rights.

7 "2020 Voter." *Mic Drop*

8 "You Are The Resistance" Whether you decide to use the hashtag or not, still powerful. Bonus points for a Princess Leia reference.

9 "My Parents Vote For My Life Over Your Guns" Other good ones on this video: "Our Voices Are Louder Than Gunfire," "Power To The Students," "Too Many Have Been Murdered," "Teachers Are Armed...With Knowledge." Seriously, it doesn't take much to get your point across.

10 "We Have A Right To Live" How heartbreaking that a 9-year-old is thinking these types of thoughts and putting it on a sign, but here we are. Everyone shouts about the second amendment and gun owners' rights, but what about a child's right to live?

11 "Girls' Clothing In School Is More Regulated Than Guns In America" Where's the lie?

12 "They Tried To Bury Us. They Didn't Know We Were Seeds" From the Women's March, but still true. People can keep telling kids that their voice doesn't matter and that they don't have enough experience to tackle these issues, but they will keep moving forward.

13 "How Many More?" And "What If Lives Were Money?"

14 "Respect My Existence Or Expect My Resistance" Also from the Women's March (2018), but can apply to students. You don't get to dictate how kids react to school shootings and you don't get to tell them they're "doing it wrong."

15 "Love Your Kids. Not Your Guns." Shouldn't this be obvious?