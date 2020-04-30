You may not know it, but May 2 is National Baby Day. What’s that you say? Why a day to celebrate the cute cuddly goodness that is the newest members of our species? Sure, infants also come with a boatload of responsibilities, but I think we can all agree that they are freaking darling and why the heck not throw a national party for them? But how best to celebrate? Perhaps one of these 16 National Baby Day quotes will trigger your drool-swiping, chubby-thigh-squishing, diaper-bum-patting, baby-loving receptors.

So to whom do we turn to when we want to get really philosophical or swoony over wee babes? You might be surprised. Some of the most insightful thoughts on babies come from the least expected people. Comedian Jerry Seinfield, for instance. Or how about Vincent Van Gogh? Yep, they’ve both said some meaningful things about newborns. Naturally, I’ve thrown in a few noted poets (looking at you, Maya Angelou), too, and even a first lady for good measure. What they all have in common is a universal reverence that borders on awe for the incredible gift that is a fresh-from-the-oven beautiful baby. Read these and try not to tear up. I dare you.

1. "Make no mistake about why these babies are here — they are here to replace us." —Jerry Seinfeld

Jerry Seinfeld, a father of three and internationally known comedian, would a truth about babies that equally hilarious. We'll soon be outnumbered. The newborns are coming to replace us!

2. "There are no words that can describe the euphoria you feel when your baby recognizes you for the first time and smiles." — Jared Padalecki

You may recall Jared Padalecki as Gilmore Girl's swoonster Dean Forester. Today he's a dad of three so it's no wonder he knows a thing or two about overwhelming joy a new baby can bring to your life. We fully endorse Forester being cast as a charming dad in any upcoming sitcom.

3. "Life is a flame that is always burning itself out, but it catches fire again every time a child is born." — George Bernard Shaw

Irish playwright George Bernard Shaw may have been most famous for transforming comedic drama, but here he shows his heart with this powerful quote. The power of a new life to renew the spirit is something most any parent can attest to.

4. "Every baby born into the world is a finer one than the last." —Charles Dickens

You may not feel the same way as Charles Dickens does here when your child hits three and starts coloring on the walls. Or when they're suddenly five and full appreciate the power of talking back. But, wow. When they come into the world it's hard to debate Dickens words here.

5. "The babies are amazing ... They begin each day all warm and sleepy, smelling of promise." — Julia Roberts

Hear, hear to that, Julia. Science has yet to recreate the magic alchemy that is baby smell. Something about that warm, doughy smell is undeniably irresistible and, as she says, so incredibly full of promise.

6. "Ah, babies! They're more than just adorable little creatures on whom you can blame your farts." — Tina Fey

You heard Tina Fey, right. As she said in her bestseller Bossy Pants, babies are more than just an easy target to place blame, be it farts or otherwise. They're wild, mysterious creatures and it's our job to figure them out. So yeah, in our confusion and frustration, we may have to pass the buck on them once in a while.

7. "The only creatures that are evolved enough to convey pure love are dogs and infants." — Johnny Depp

Oh Johnny Depp, truer words may never have been spoken. What is it about babies and puppies that just screams unconditional love? They just emit nothing but good feelings and we're so thankful to experience it.

8. "You may hate being pregnant, but the minute the baby is born, she is God's precious child, given to you as a gift." — Sandra Dallas

Yes indeed. As Sandra Dallas once said, incubating a human has its less than pleasant moments, but boy are those easy to forget when suddenly you're cradling your perfect little newborn. All those months of not seeing your toes and dealing with absurd levels of heartburn suddenly drift away.

9. "Perfection only exists in babies and pastries." —Gayle Wray

They're both sweet and you'd just like to eat them all up. We can't dispute Gayle Wray on this one. Babies and pastries do seem to be practically perfect.

10. "Babies should be classified as an antidepressant. It's pretty hard to be in a bad mood around a 5-month-old baby." — Jim Gaffigan

If you can trust anyone on topics of parenting, it's comedian Jim Gaffigan. We can't even imagine how many diapers the father of five has dealt with. And he's right. Nothing cheers up even the snarkiest person like hanging out with a darling new baby.

11. "Getting a burp out of your little thing is probably the greatest satisfaction I've come across. It's truly one of life's most satisfying moments." — Brad Pitt

Remember those first few weeks with your newborn at home. The sleepless nights, the fussy cries, the epiphany moment when you eased their angst by figuring out how to make them burp. Eureka!

12. "You hear people say it all the time, how life changes so drastically. But you can't possibly grasp how beautiful that is until you have your child." — P!nk

For years P!nk's persona was that of a hardcore rockstar, but the minute she laid eyes on her children, that veneer melted away. Who hasn't been there? Nothing will ever seem as important once your child comes into the world.

13. " … until you have a baby, you don't even realize how much you were missing one." — Jodi Piccoult

You don't miss what you don't have the old saying goes. But boy don't you know once you've finally found it. Jodi Piccoult, author of My Sister's Keeper, certainly sums that up well.

14. "It was the tiniest thing I ever decided to put my whole life into." — Terri Guillemets

Hear that? That's the sound of my heart bursting into a million pieces. When you're first handed your child you look at this minuscule bundle and at once you know that you will henceforth dedicate every breath you take to this incredible creature.

15. “I don’t know why they say “you have a baby.” The baby has you.” — Gallagher Gallagher, the comedian best known for smashing watermelons, may not be the first person to come to mind when you think of touching thoughts on parenting, but here we are. And it turns out he's right. The baby absolutely has you from the second they're born. Joke's on us.