The winter is almost over, but that doesn't mean you have to come up with an excuse to stay in just yet. While you watch the melting snow outside and the gray skies slowly clear to a sort of grayish blue, you can still enjoy all that Netflix has to offer without feeling guilty for not going outside. And all of the Netflix Originals coming in March will definitely make you glad there are still a few weeks left of cold and wet weather.

I'm not saying you can't also have a movie marathon when it's warm and sunny outside, but there's something so appropriate about staying in when it's cold and dreary, before that last mountain of snow has completely thawed out. I also couldn't imagine not watching Arrested Development Season 5B as soon as it's available. Santa Clarita Diet Season 3 is set to premiere in March too, and I know I'm not the only one who watches every season of that show in one sitting.

So instead of watching the snow melt outside and hoping there isn't one final polar vortex on the way, you can enjoy all of these Netflix Originals coming to the streaming platform in March.

Arrested Development: Season 5B (March 15) Netflix on YouTube Michael Bluth continues to wrangle up and then push away his co-dependent family members in the second part of Arrested Development Season 5.

Girl (March 15) The Match Factory on YouTube In this Cannes Film Festival award-winning movie, a 15-year-old transgender girl pursues her dream of becoming a professional ballerina.

Paskal (March 15) Asia Tropical Films on YouTube Based on a true story, Paskal is about a Malaysian naval unit that gets hijacked by by one of its own.

Queer Eye: Season 3 (March 15) Netflix on YouTube Get ready for more makeovers and overall transformations from the Fab Five in Season 3 of Queer Eye.

Robozuna: Season 2 (March 15) Robozuna on YouTube The Freebot Fighters are back, along with Ariston and Mangle, to continue fighting evil in this animated series.

Turn Up Charlie (March 15) THR News on YouTube Turn Up Charlie is like School of Rock meets Mary Poppins (sort of) when an unemployed DJ, played by Idris Elba, tries to restart his career while taking care of his best friend's spunky 11-year-old as the family's nanny.

YooHoo To The Rescue (March 15) Aurora World on YouTube Magical animals from YooTopia use their special skills and powers to work together in this animated series from Netflix.

Mirage (March 22) Movie Trailer's on YouTube When a woman saves a young boy's life in the past, she must somehow change the course of the future wherein she loses her daughter.

Most Beautiful Thing (March 22) Netflix on YouTube After a sheltered woman's husband disappears, she starts a new life for herself in Rio.

The Dirt (March 22) Netflix on YouTube Even if you were never a fan of Mötley Crüe (or they were before your "time"), you can probably appreciate Netflix's biopic about the band.

Nate Bargatze: The Tennessee Kid (March 26) The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on YouTube Comedian Nate Bargatze's stand-up special focuses on everyday life struggles and the comedy born out of those struggles.

Ainori Love Wagon: Asian Journey: Season 2 (March 28) Netflix Asia on YouTube If you didn't catch the first season of this Japanese reality show, you can still watch Season 2 as the train continues on its journey with its passengers on the hunt for love.

Bayoneta (March 29) Cinépolis on YouTube When a retired boxer gets another chance to fight in the ring, he also has to come to terms with painful memories from his past.

Santa Clarita Diet: Season 3 (March 29) Netflix on YouTube While Sheila continues to struggle as an undead realtor, wife, and mother, Joel investigates a secret society that could potentially help them.

The Highwaymen (March 29) Netflix on YouTube Kevin Costner and Woody Harrelson star in this true story about the detectives who took down Bonnie and Clyde.