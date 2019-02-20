16 Netflix Originals Coming In March To Give You Something To Watch Other Than The Melting Snow
The winter is almost over, but that doesn't mean you have to come up with an excuse to stay in just yet. While you watch the melting snow outside and the gray skies slowly clear to a sort of grayish blue, you can still enjoy all that Netflix has to offer without feeling guilty for not going outside. And all of the Netflix Originals coming in March will definitely make you glad there are still a few weeks left of cold and wet weather.
I'm not saying you can't also have a movie marathon when it's warm and sunny outside, but there's something so appropriate about staying in when it's cold and dreary, before that last mountain of snow has completely thawed out. I also couldn't imagine not watching Arrested Development Season 5B as soon as it's available. Santa Clarita Diet Season 3 is set to premiere in March too, and I know I'm not the only one who watches every season of that show in one sitting.
So instead of watching the snow melt outside and hoping there isn't one final polar vortex on the way, you can enjoy all of these Netflix Originals coming to the streaming platform in March.
Arrested Development: Season 5B (March 15)
Michael Bluth continues to wrangle up and then push away his co-dependent family members in the second part of Arrested Development Season 5.
Girl (March 15)
In this Cannes Film Festival award-winning movie, a 15-year-old transgender girl pursues her dream of becoming a professional ballerina.
Paskal (March 15)
Based on a true story, Paskal is about a Malaysian naval unit that gets hijacked by by one of its own.
Queer Eye: Season 3 (March 15)
Get ready for more makeovers and overall transformations from the Fab Five in Season 3 of Queer Eye.
Robozuna: Season 2 (March 15)
The Freebot Fighters are back, along with Ariston and Mangle, to continue fighting evil in this animated series.
Turn Up Charlie (March 15)
Turn Up Charlie is like School of Rock meets Mary Poppins (sort of) when an unemployed DJ, played by Idris Elba, tries to restart his career while taking care of his best friend's spunky 11-year-old as the family's nanny.
YooHoo To The Rescue (March 15)
Magical animals from YooTopia use their special skills and powers to work together in this animated series from Netflix.
Mirage (March 22)
When a woman saves a young boy's life in the past, she must somehow change the course of the future wherein she loses her daughter.
Most Beautiful Thing (March 22)
After a sheltered woman's husband disappears, she starts a new life for herself in Rio.
The Dirt (March 22)
Even if you were never a fan of Mötley Crüe (or they were before your "time"), you can probably appreciate Netflix's biopic about the band.
Nate Bargatze: The Tennessee Kid (March 26)
Comedian Nate Bargatze's stand-up special focuses on everyday life struggles and the comedy born out of those struggles.
Ainori Love Wagon: Asian Journey: Season 2 (March 28)
If you didn't catch the first season of this Japanese reality show, you can still watch Season 2 as the train continues on its journey with its passengers on the hunt for love.
Bayoneta (March 29)
When a retired boxer gets another chance to fight in the ring, he also has to come to terms with painful memories from his past.
Santa Clarita Diet: Season 3 (March 29)
While Sheila continues to struggle as an undead realtor, wife, and mother, Joel investigates a secret society that could potentially help them.
The Highwaymen (March 29)
Kevin Costner and Woody Harrelson star in this true story about the detectives who took down Bonnie and Clyde.
Traitors (March 29)
In what is essentially a classic spy movie, a young Englishwoman helps an American agent find Russian infiltrators in the British government.
Whether you need something to tide the kids over until spring break is finished or you need another good true crime movie to get lost in, Netflix will be there for you throughout the entire month.
Also available on Netflix in March:
On My Block: Season 2
Budapest
Cricket Fever: Mumbai Indians
Larva Island: Season 2
Carlo & Malik
Losers
Antoine Griezmann: The Making Of A Legend
Northern Rescue
River's Edge
Historia de un Crimen: Colosio
Amy Schumer Growing
The Boy Who Harnessed the Wind
Your Son
15 August
Romance is a Bonus Book
Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj: Volume 2
Secret City: Under the Eagle: Season 2
The Order
After Life
Bangkok Love Stories: Hey You!-
Bangkok Love Stories: Innocence
Formula 1: Drive to Survive
ReMastered: The Miami Showband Massacre
Immortals
Trailer Park Boys: The Animated Series
Osmosis
Green Door
Selling Sunset
The Legend of Cocaine Island
Juanita
Lady J
Shadow
Walk. Ride. Rodeo.
Jimmy Carr: The Best of Ultimate Gold Greatest Hits
Terrace House: Opening New Doors: Part 6
Triple Frontier
Burn Out
Charlie's Colorforms City
Dry Martina
Delhi Crime
If I Hadn't Met You
Las muñecas de la mafia: Season 2
Love, Death & Robots