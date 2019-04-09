Romper
Sorapop Udomsri/Shutterstock

16 Toys All Waldorf Moms Have In Their Home

By
Share

I may get blasted for this, but when I had my children, I really had no clue about what "philosophy" I was going to raise them in. I belonged to the Do the Best You Can, Improvise, and Pray a Lot school of parenting. But if I'd known about the Waldorf method of education and the ways parents implement it at home, I might have filled my apartment with toys that Waldorf moms have in their homes, and bypassed the licensed-character and electronic-learning stuff altogether. Then again, I might not have. These judgment calls are tough to make.

The Waldorf school of thinking comes courtesy of scientist/artist Rudolf Steiner, who developed a model of education in Germany that was picked up in the UK and America in the late '20s. Waldorf schools are based on his concepts of the way children learn in three separate stages of their life: birth to age seven; ages seven to 14; and 14 to 21. For younger children, Steiner championed the idea of learning through play, artistic work, and developmentally appropriate household chores. Reading, math, science, and other academic matters, he believed, should wait until around age seven, when a child is better able to grasp those concepts.

Moms who follow Steiner's principles, whether or not they actually send their kids to Waldorf schools, are pretty easy to spot. They're the ones in the moms' groups whose children wear all-organic-cotton clothes and boast that their kids have never seen an episode of PAW Patrol. For better or worse, Waldorf students are also among the most likely not to have been vaccinated, according to Precision Vaccinations, so be prepared for a lengthy discussion if you dare bring up the topic at the playground.

Which toys would pass muster in a Waldorf home? Think natural, non-commercial, non-electronic, and open-ended. Which is pretty great, when you think about it; even in my own pre-K classroom, my students can't get enough of building with simple blocks and MagnaTiles, and dressing up in play clothes. Scoff if you will at the more woo-woo aspects of the Waldorf philosophy, but imagine your own child being presented with these playthings, and suddenly the whole philosophy sounds pretty brilliant.

1. Dress-Up Clothes

Toijoy Girls Dress Up Trunk

$33

Toijoy

Having costumes and props for open-ended dramatic play is a must in the Waldorf home. And while other schools may shy away from fairy tales in the classroom, Waldorf uses them as a tool to build literacy skills. A dress-up set like this was just made for sparking hours of princess-and-dragon fun.

2. Play Kitchen

Wooden Chef's Pretend Play Toy Kitchen

$137

Melissa & Doug

The Waldorf philosophy stresses teaching kids independence and self-confidence through household chores, and this extends to playtime as well. This cool kitchen set will occupy little gourmets for hours; it even includes a working ice dispenser that drops wooden "cubes."

3. Cloth Dolls (The Simpler, The Better)

Take-Along Poseable Pocket Dolls

$13

Magic Cabin

Waldorf moms are all about dolls for both boys and girls. But the average Barbie or Doc McStuffins is too gender-specific to inspire truly creative play. A true Waldorf doll is handmade, using soft and natural materials like wool and cotton. It also helps if the face is either blank (like the ones on these cute colorful toys) or just two little eyes and a mouth, so that the child is free to imagine how the doll is feeling.

4. Stackable Puzzle

GRIMMS Puzzle Water Waves Blue

$34

Grimm's

Although conventional knob puzzles are welcome in a Waldorf home, so are more unusual puzzles like this one, which can be used as doll furniture, roads for toy cars, or other out-of-the-box ideas when the kids are done putting it together.

5. Designer Crayons

Beeswax Block Crayons

$22

Stockmar

Waldorf schools support an arts-heavy curriculum, true to its founder's artistic training. This includes opportunities to work with high-quality materials, like these solid beeswax crayons in vivid shades such as carmine red, golden and lemon yellow, and ultramarine.

6. Nature Toy

Locomo Dale Animal Figure Wooden Toy

$8

Taksa Toys

While other moms are yelling at their kids to stop digging in the mud, the Waldorf mom encourages it. Outdoor exploration is a major component of the educational philosophy, so a toy like this is a Waldorf family's dream come true; it's designed to be taken outside and have twigs, leaves, and flowers stuck into the head and arm holes.

7. Rocker

Waldorf Wooden Rocking Play

$160

Cassaro

This sturdy wood rocker is Waldorf-approved on two counts: First, it helps build strength and balance in little bodies. Second, it's an open-ended toy that could become a car for pretend play, a tunnel for crawling under, a seat for quiet reading, or whatever else your child can think of.

8. Play Silks

Vibrant Rainbow Play Silks

$48

Camden Rose

Just a bunch of fabric? Look again. To a child, these could be dress-up capes, doll blankets, peek-a-boo games, or props for dancing to music. Tie them together for a tent or scarf. To a Waldorf mom, anything that has multiple uses is a winner.

9. Cooperative Game

Harvest Time Game

$19

Family Pastimes

You're not likely to find Waldorf families trying to bankrupt each other in Monopoly. They're all about games that teach teamwork and cooperation, such as this preschool game where everyone has to work together to harvest all the gardens before winter comes.

10. Balance Toy

Stacking Garden Friends

$25

Tender Leaf Toys

Wooden toys are a favorite among Waldorf families, as are toys that teach through play. As your child experiments to see how many animals can fit on the tree, they'll learn about balance and problem-solving.

11. Creative Blocks

Wood Building Blocks Set For Kids

$29

Argirlgle

Blocks are an important part of a Waldorf school, and these go a step above the traditional solid types. The clear panels invite kids to look through them, combine colors, and build homes with windows and doors for dolls to peek through.

12. Beginners' Loom

Wooden Multi-Craft Weaving Loom

$29

Melissa & Doug

Children in a Waldorf home spend more time being creative than they do swiping at a screen. A loom like this, perfect for kids 6 and up, hones fine motor skills and concentration as they weave the (kid-safe) needle in and out of the yarn to make one of a number of crafts.

12. First Vehicles

Wooden Toy Cars

$30

HAPE

Waldorf moms aren't into electronic gadgets that teach babies the alphabet before they can even sit upright. Instead, they stock their nurseries with simple, quiet toys like these vehicles, which are easy for little fingers to hold and push.

13. Nature's Toys

Wooden Lacing Tree Slice Toy

$16

MazaisMeistars

To Waldorf followers, the world is a child's playground, and nature provides plenty of playthings. This all-natural lacing set is made from actual tree slices (oiled and sanded down), which offer sensory stimulation as they strengthen little fingers.

14. Fairy Tale Toy

Goldilocks and the Three Bears Book and Toy

$30

Storytime Toys

Designed by moms, this fun kit meets the Waldorf standard of fairy-tale pretend play. Read the book, put together the two-story bears' house, and let the kids reenact the familiar story — or make up a variation of their own.

15. Stone Blocks

Tumi Ishi Wood Stones

$38

tumiishi

Who says blocks *have* to be in neat geometric shapes? These wooden "stones" encourage out-of-the-box planning and balancing skills as kids stack them up in endless combinations of formations. The name of the toy comes from the Japanese for "piled stones."

16. Music Set

18-Piece Musical Instrument Set

$30

Tomi Toys

No Waldorf school or home would be complete without music-making equipment like this set, which includes maracas, castanets, wrist bells, egg shakers, sticks, and a tambourine. Let the symphony begin!