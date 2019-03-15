Montessorian parents follow the philosophy of Maria Montessori in that children should “cultivate their own desire to learn.” In keeping with this parenting style, there are definitely certain materials and toys every Montessori mom has her in home. These toys and materials are meant to create a prepared environment that invites children to be independent, inspires their natural desire to learn, nurtures concrete learning, allows them to practice real-life skills independently from a very young age, and to focus on their sensitive periods, according to The Montessori Toddler by Simone Davis. “[Montessorians] do not believe a child is a vessel to be filled with facts. The child genuinely loves learning, making discoveries for themselves, and coming up with creative solutions,” the book notes.

You’ll notice many of the items on this list below aren’t only necessarily “toys,” but also materials and tools in order to prepare the “environment” (your home) for your child. In Montessori, especially during the toddler years, it’s about the child “helping” the parent and learning practical life skills, including preparing snacks, arranging and watering flowers, pouring water, cleaning up spills, and sweeping. Toddlers love to help, and you’ll find that you have a really happy toddler if you let them do the practical life stuff you do.

Kathryn O’Neill, a Montessori teacher in Atlanta, Georgia, says the perfect Montessori toys are realistic, require the child’s active participation, use hands-on manipulation, demonstrate some sort of cause-and-effect relationship, are self-correcting, purposeful and goal-oriented, isolate a skill, and something a child can complete successfully on their own.

For example, “realistic toys” would be realistic representations of animals and vehicles, and “active participation and hands-on manipulation” toys would include opened-ended toys where the child physically handles the material. A “cause-and-effect relationship” toy would be dropping a ball in a hole and it rolling down a ramp, and “self-correcting” toys would be when puzzle pieces aren't fitting or threading beads through a hole. And finally, “goal-oriented” toys would have a clear end to an activity, and the child cleaning up after him or herself, according to O’Neill.

“Ideally, Montessori toys use real items when appropriate. Food is something that should always be real so that the children can experience the texture, smell, size, etc., of real food. Replicas of items should only be used when it isn't realistic to bring that item into the home (for instance, an elephant would not fit in your home so you should totally enjoy bringing an elephant figurine into the house).

“The best thing about figuring out an ideal Montessori toy is knowing that what makes it ‘ideal’ doesn't change with the child's age. As a child's abilities change, the toys will change. The goal is always to provide toys in the ‘Zone of Proximal Development,’ which basically means you want to offer toys that are ‘just enough’ of a challenge for the child. You don't want to provide an activity that is too easy (boring!) or too hard (discourages independent play),” O’Neill adds.

You’ll find the toys and materials on this list to fit just perfectly into the Montessorian ideals of nurturing kids to be lifelong learners and to always be curious.

1. Wooden Puzzles Guidecraft Circle Sorter - Shape and Color Puzzle for Toddlers - Kids Early Learning and Development Toy Amazon | $25 SEE ON AMAZON “Puzzles are great toys as they meet all of the requirements to be an ideal Montessori material,” O’Neill says. “The age and abilities of the child will determine how many pieces and types of puzzle pieces (simple shapes vs. animals) that should be provided.”

2. Kid-Sized Furniture FLISAT IKEA | $50 SEE ON IKEA Kid-sized furniture fosters the child’s need for independence and it allows them to learn how adults do practical daily life activities easily because they’re made with their size in mind. Many Montessorian families have a kid-sized table and chairs for their child to bring their work baskets over and play/complete the task. This helps with showing them how to take the basket back to the shelf when they’re finished with the toy. This is called “shelfing.”

3. Baskets Set of 4 Update International BB-97 Woven and Bread Natural Color Basket, Oval, 9-1/2-Inch Amazon | $10 SEE ON AMAZON Speaking of baskets and shelfing, not only do baskets help make the child’s play space serene, inviting, and nice to look at, but it helps those little hands carry their toys to the work table or the floor since they can grasp it with both hands. This fosters their independence. But “sensory baskets” are not inherently Montessori per O’Neill. “Baskets are a great organizational tool, but strictly speaking, sensory baskets aren't ‘Montessori’ (though they can be very beneficial, especially for children with sensory processing differences),” she says. “Sensory baskets don't technically fall under the requirements for a Montessori toy since they are not goal-oriented or self-correcting. That said, they are a good way for children to get hands-on experience and are great for getting used to touching different textures.”

4. Musical Instruments SMART WALLABY ASTM Certified Musical Instruments Set with Xylophone for Kids Smart Wallaby | $30 SEE ON AMAZON “Musical instruments and the enjoyment of music definitely fit into the Montessori world, though they are not specifically 'Montessori.' This is a universally enjoyed activity that is fully embraced by Montessorians,” O’Neill says. The Montessori Toddler suggested “... making sounds by striking or banging on an instrument is perfect for both young and older toddlers. Think of triangles, drums, tone blocks, and xylophones.” Plus, shaking instruments are great and easy for tiny hands, like “maracas, [egg] shakers, tambourines, etc."

5. Wooden Moveable Alphabet Montessori Small Wooden Movable Alphabet with Box Elite Montessori Inc. | $30 SEE ON AMAZON O’Neill says a wooden moveable alphabet is 100% a Montessori activity “that was developed to teach children to construct words phonetically.” She adds, “In Montessori, children actually learn to write before they learn to read, and they do so by learning to construct words with the Movable Alphabet.”

7. Pikler Triangle Wooden Climbing Pikler Triangle with Climbing Ladder, Foldable Climber, Climber for Toddlers by Montessori (Painted) Amazon | $260 SEE ON AMAZON A Pikler Triangle is quintessential Montessori because they’re typically made of wood, and they encourage open-ended play for your child, as well as work on gross motor skill development. It helps develop muscles, balance control, and best of all, courage and confidence.

8. Learning Tower SDADI Kids Kitchen Step Stool with Safety Rail - for Toddlers 18 Months and Older, Natural LT01N Amazon | $135 SEE ON AMAZON Similar to the kid-size furniture, a learning tower is a great tool to have your younger kids help you in the kitchen, whether that’s helping bake something, preparing their own snacks, helping prepare a meal for the family, washing dishes — anything you’d normally do in a kitchen. This tower gives toddlers enough height to reach. I know this sounds nuts — I certainly thought so at first — but they do make child-safe kitchen tools specifically for this purpose.

9. Child-Safe & Child-Sized Kitchen Tools Curious Chef Children's 6-Piece Fruit and Veggie Prep Kit Amazon | $22 SEE ON AMAZON Curious Chef and Amazon sell a ton of kid-safe kitchen tools for your child to help you cook meals and for them to prepare their own snacks, which is a huge part of Montessori. The serrated knives are made of silicone so they won’t actually cut your child, just the fruit, and the peelers are fun, too. If you’re still too nervous to do this like I am, you can simply have your kid help you wash produce, tear lettuce, or pour pre-measured ingredients into a bowl when you’re baking. For what it’s worth, I’ve seen children who are 18 months old peel and chop up their own banana. It can happen. However, my child eats the banana with the peel on and throws the knife on the floor when we try to practice this. Every kid is different.

12. Object Permanence Toy Object Permanence with Tray Pink Montessori | $19 SEE ON PINK MONTESSORI Kids love peek-a-boo because they're learning about object permanence: the fact that when something disappears, it can actually still be there. If you're tired of playing peek-a-boo, this object permanence toy helps with those skills in the same fun way. They'll also be working on hand-eye coordination by trying to get the ball in the hole. Plus, it’s purposeful, self-correcting, and works on fine motor skills, while also working on the understanding of object permanence, O’Neill adds.

14. Matching Objects To Card Games Montessori Animal Match - Miniature Farm Animal Toy Figurines with Matching Cards - 2 Part Cards. Montessori Learning Toy, Language Materials Busy Bag Activity Amazon | $35 SEE ON AMAZON Matching objects to card games take miniature realistic objects and have the child “match” them to laminated cards with the object’s name and realistic photo. My son is obsessed with these and his vocabulary exploded once we started having him play with these when he was 20 months old.