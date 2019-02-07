Even the most diehard Valentine's Day fans would probably admit that waiting hours for a celebratory meal takes a little bit of the fun out of the night. With every restaurant inevitably packed, I highly recommend staying in. And whether you end up making a home-cooked meal or ordering takeout you obviously need a delicious and decadent last course. Luckily, you don't have to spend hours in the kitchen whipping up something sweet. If you check out some of the best pre-made desserts from Trader Joe's for Valentine's Day, you'll definitely find something that will hit the spot.

Trader Joe's is one of my favorite stores for frozen appetizers and convenience food in general, but I was seriously blown away by the quality and quantity of their dessert selections. Whether it was in the bakery section or the frozen food aisle, there were tons of treats that had me drooling. It was seriously hard not to walk out of there with one of my everything in my cart, but I somehow managed. I scoped out the selection at my local TJ's on Long Island, NY, and included local prices — yours could be different.

Here are 16 delicious Trader Joe's desserts to make your Valentine's Day even sweeter.

1 Chocolate Lava Cake You know they're good when the entire selection has been raided down to the last couple of boxes. Chocolate lava cake is one of my favorite desserts to order when I go out to dinner, but I love the idea of warming one up in the comfort of my own home. Two cakes are only $3.

2 Canneles De Bordeaux I don't know how to translate Canneles de Bordeaux for you, but I think all you need to know about this dessert is that it's got a sweet, caramelized exterior and a custardy interior. Though they may look super fancy, they'll only set you back $5.

3 Tiramusi Sharing a delicious Italian feast with your Valentine? Tiramisu is the perfect end to your meal. Trader Joe's says their tiramisu is actually handmade in Italy, so they're a steal at just $7.

4 Bons Bons If lounging on the couch is more your speed on Valentine's night, a pack of bon bons might be the perfect dessert. Vanilla ice cream, cookie crumbs, and a chocolate coating? Perfection, and just $4 for a dozen.

5 Macarons Colorful rows of macarons always draw my eye when I see them in a bakery, but their price tag tends to put me off. Trader Joe's macarons, on the other hand, are very reasonably price at $5 for a dozen. You can stick with the classic chocolate and vanilla variety, or be a little more adventurous with the rainbow pack flavors including fig, apricot, and pistachio.

6 Chocolate Croissants Sticking with the French theme, you could also serve up some croissants for dessert. I suppose they're traditionally a breakfast food, but I for one am always down for chocolatey, buttery, flaky pastry deliciousness. A four pack is just $4, and they also come in an almond variety.

7 Cheesecake A traditional New York cheesecake pairs well with just about any main course you're making. Billed as extra creamy and delicious, the nearly two pound dessert costs $7.

8 Deep Dish Chocolate Chip Cookie I'm always down for a gooey, chewy chocolate chip cookie, and this one looks amazing. I'm not sure I'd actually be sharing with my Valentine, but luckily at $4, I could always just buy a second one.

9 Chocolat En Croûte If you want to pretend you spent hours rolling out pastry dough and slicing almonds to perfect this Chocolate en Croûte, I won't tell on you. It looks like it came straight out of a French patisserie, when really it's in the frozen section for $6.

10 Blushing Apple Tart If your dessert's got fruit in it, it's obviously healthy, right? This gorgeous blushing apple tart is a great option if you or your Valentine isn't a chocolate lover.

11 Chocolate Filled Crepes They had me at "chocolate filled." Trader Joe's says these rolled up crepes are crafted to keep the chocolate from oozing out and making a huge mess.

12 Chocolate Covered Strawberry Pieces Chocolate covered strawberries are the quintessential Valentine's dessert. Prices for a dozen or so hand-dipped strawberries can be ridiculously expensive, however. This box is just $2.

13 Chocolate Mousse Cake How cute is the pink heart on this chocolate cake? The only thing sweeter than the mousse filling is the price — just $4.

14 Chocolate Layer Cake If you're more into chocolate fudge than mousse, this layer cake will be right up your alley. The flavors are deeper and darker, but still delicious. The $7 cake serves eight.

15 Cupcakes Don't forget your littlest Valentines. Kids will dig right in to these chocolate cupcakes frosted with huge mounds of blush pink buttercream. The four-pack is just $4.