16 Valentine's Day 2019 Gifts For New Dads That Show You Care, Because This Fatherhood Thing Isn't Easy
Valentine's Day is just around the corner, and that means it's time to start shopping for your partner in crime, your ride-or-die, your number one. And if that special someone also happens to be the father of your child, then the gift-giving stakes get a little higher. Nothing is more powerful than seeing the man you love take on the role of dad, and that transformation deserves some recognition. That's why I rounded up 16 Valentine's Day gifts for new dads that are all about acknowledging him and what he does for your family.
To this day, my favorite Valentine's Day was the one that came after the birth of my first child. My husband and I marveled at the fact that our two beating hearts had created another. And while this was by far the least sexy V-Day I've ever had, it felt so much more meaningful. Our love had created a human, and that was the most amazing gift of all.
So, if you're a new parent and are on the hunt for the perfect Valentine's Day gift for your equally sleep-deprived partner, this round-up is for you. From heart-melting daddy-themed gifts, to pampering gifts for him, all of the selections below will show your man that you love seeing him in this new role.
1Personalized Wallet
Minjing Personalized Men's Wallet
A personalized, monogrammed wallet makes a heartfelt gift that will put a smile on his face every day for years to come.
2Made-to-Order Art
Hanging Monkey Art's Best Dad In The World Personalized Photo Collage
What new dad wouldn't melt opening this made-to-order artwork? You can select the photos that mean the most to you, so it's an especially thoughtful keepsake.
3Coffee Time
As easy as an automatic drip but with much more flavor and complexity, this pour-over system is perfect for the new dad who takes his love of coffee very seriously.
4Matching Gear
BoooTees Papa Bear Matching Shirts
If your man is a total papa bear, than this matching t-shirt set is definitely the way to go.
5Pro Lens
Xenvo Pro Lens Kit for iPhone and Android
If your man can't stop taking pictures of your new little human, then this lens kit is just the thing. The macro lens captures 45% more picture with every shot.
6Posh Pillow
Tempur-Pedic TEMPUR-Ergo Neck Large Size Pillow
A good night's sleep can do wonders. This pillow is made with pressure-relieving material so your man will be getting quality zzz's in no time.
7Apron Up!
Tanabel UA Linen Canvas Men's Apron
If a man knows his way around the kitchen, that's downright sexy. This linen canvas men's apron is durable and showcases real craftsmanship.
8Personalized Bracelet
Engraveitnow07 Men's Personalized Bracelet
This rugged men's bracelets, made from leather and stainless steal, can be personalized with sentimental names, dates, and Roman numerals.
9Shaving Set
Backyard Sawdust Desert Ironwood Fusion Razor and Stand
New dads deserve to pamper themselves too. This luxe shaving set-up is the perfect way to show your man some TLC.
10Flannel Love
Men's Flapjack Flannel Shirt Jac
Every dad needs a go-to flannel for cozy days at home with the little one.
11Old-Fashioned Fun
Spiced Old Fashioned Cocktail Kit
Give the new dad in your life the Don Draper treatment with this sleek make-it-yourself Old Fashioned kit. It's sure to spice up your Valentine's Day!
12Movie Night
Chances are, the new dad in your life isn't going out as much as he used to. But that doesn't mean his time at home needs to be a snooze. Give him this fun, interactive movie poster that encourages a deep dive into classic films.
13Vouchers for Lovers
Knock Knock Vouchers for Lovers
These cheeky vouchers include everything from a coupon for a candlelit bath, to an 'end to argument,' to some cherished 'alone time.' They're the perfect way to shower your man in some playful affection.
14Weekend Wear
Rugby shirts make perfect weekend wear, especially for the dad who likes getting down on the floor, playing with his kid. Take advantage of J.Crew's winter sale by using code 'GoForIt' at checkout for an additional 25% off.
15Dad Jams
Dad Jams! Yes, the new dad in your life needs some comfy pants and these best-sellers from J. Crew look as stylin' as they are comfortable.
16A Dad-Specific Diaper Bag
Free Spirit SP Diaper Backpack
Dads love gear, and this super lightweight backpack from Humble-Bee definitely fits the bill. Available in Onyx, Olive, or Pebble, it has "lots of utilitarian pockets, including one for a tablet/laptop," and such durability-extending features as a water-repellant exterior that wipes clean of everything from diaper cream to food grease to playground mud with ease. Comes with a changing kit, removable stroller strops, and more.