Valentine's Day is just around the corner, and that means it's time to start shopping for your partner in crime, your ride-or-die, your number one. And if that special someone also happens to be the father of your child, then the gift-giving stakes get a little higher. Nothing is more powerful than seeing the man you love take on the role of dad, and that transformation deserves some recognition. That's why I rounded up 16 Valentine's Day gifts for new dads that are all about acknowledging him and what he does for your family.

To this day, my favorite Valentine's Day was the one that came after the birth of my first child. My husband and I marveled at the fact that our two beating hearts had created another. And while this was by far the least sexy V-Day I've ever had, it felt so much more meaningful. Our love had created a human, and that was the most amazing gift of all.

So, if you're a new parent and are on the hunt for the perfect Valentine's Day gift for your equally sleep-deprived partner, this round-up is for you. From heart-melting daddy-themed gifts, to pampering gifts for him, all of the selections below will show your man that you love seeing him in this new role.

12 Movie Night 100 Movies Scratch Off Poster $15 Uncommon Goods Chances are, the new dad in your life isn't going out as much as he used to. But that doesn't mean his time at home needs to be a snooze. Give him this fun, interactive movie poster that encourages a deep dive into classic films. See on Uncommon Goods

13 Vouchers for Lovers Knock Knock Vouchers for Lovers $9 Amazon These cheeky vouchers include everything from a coupon for a candlelit bath, to an 'end to argument,' to some cherished 'alone time.' They're the perfect way to shower your man in some playful affection. See on Amazon