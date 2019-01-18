15 Valentine's Day 2019 Gifts For New Moms, Because They Deserve To Be Treated Like A Duchess For A Day
Valentine's Day is traditionally the day for grand gestures, roses, and boxes of chocolate. But, it's also the perfect chance to simply let your person know how incredibly appreciated they are. And if there was ever a person in need of a little appreciation, it's a new mom. Between non-stop diaper changes and night feeds, new mothers are in the trenches around the clock. They deserve some pampering, actually all of the pampering. So here are 16 Valentine's Day gifts for new moms that will show you value all the work they're doing.
I think the sweetest gesture you can make for a new mom is to give the gift of time. Time to go get her nails done or treat herself to a massage. Time to just dry her hair or check emails. Time is the one thing in constant short supply for new moms. But, in addition to the gift of time, there are certainly some more tangible gifts that can go a long way in making a new mother feel a little more like herself again, or even like royalty for the day. There are some gifts below used by none other than the new Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, a beauty icon and soon-to-be new mom herself.
So, without further ado, here are some sweet gift ideas that are all perfect for the new mom in your life.
1Letter Necklace
Block Letter Monogram Necklace
Whether you choose her initial, the baby's initial, or a combination of the two to layer, this sweet necklace definitely spells out you care.
2Bath Time
Sometimes a soothing soak at the end of long day is all you need to restore your sanity. This adorable caddy let's you bring all your favorite things with you into the tub — wine, candles, books, etc.
3Burn Bright
She might not be getting out for wine nights with her girlfriends as much as she used to, but this earthy, Malbec-inspired candle can at least bring those relaxing vibes to her!
4Pick-Me-Up Primer
llluminating Tinted Moisturizer SPF
This is Meghan Markle's go-to everyday moisturizer, according to 'Town & Country,' and it's easy to see why. It provides sheer coverage and a natural radiant glow.
5See Green
Trigg Desktop Planter Vase & Geometric Container
Help the new mom in your life transform her home into a calm oasis with some greenery. These contemporary geometric vases are perfect for succulents.
6Luxe Pillow Cases
After a long day, being able to rest your head on a luxurious pillowcase is simply a treat. These silky pillowcases actually get softer with every wash and are available in some fun geometric prints.
7Self-Care
Sacred Self-Care Rituals Oracle Deck
Every new mom needs to practice self-care and these beautifully illustrated cards provide helpful inspiration on ways to nourish your soul.
8The Perfect Everyday Shirt
Central Shirt in Ballard Stripe
This chic striped shirt is practical for the breastfeeding mama, and the drapey cool cut fits any body type.
9Tea Time
Is there anything more relaxing than sipping your favorite tea in your favorite mug? These charming "kiss kiss" mugs are sure to become the most used in the kitchen.
10Hydrate, Hydrate, Hydrate!
New moms should never underestimate the need to hydrate! This sleek, vacuum-insulated bottle keeps drinks cold for up to 24 hours.
11Bright Eyes
This is another one of Megan Markle's go-to beauty products, according to 'Town & Country.' It truly is like a magic wand, brightening under eyes and adding a luminous finish.
12Citrus Twist
Boasting notes of Italian lemon, orange, grapefruit, and bergamot, along with hints of jasmine, peach, and musk, this citrus fragrance is bright and sophisticated.
13Face & Body Oil
This lightweight face and body oil has a delightful floral, forest, herbal scent and adds moisture without feeling heavy. It's perfect for oily prone skin and can even be worn on a humid day.
14Bundle Up
If you're looking for something truly pampering, this versatile blanket scarf is softer than soft, and is perfect for both indoor and outdoor wear.
15Phone Case
The new mom in your life probably has her phone on hand at all times. So why not treat her to a beautiful phone case, like this one from Casetify?