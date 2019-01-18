Valentine's Day is traditionally the day for grand gestures, roses, and boxes of chocolate. But, it's also the perfect chance to simply let your person know how incredibly appreciated they are. And if there was ever a person in need of a little appreciation, it's a new mom. Between non-stop diaper changes and night feeds, new mothers are in the trenches around the clock. They deserve some pampering, actually all of the pampering. So here are 16 Valentine's Day gifts for new moms that will show you value all the work they're doing.

I think the sweetest gesture you can make for a new mom is to give the gift of time. Time to go get her nails done or treat herself to a massage. Time to just dry her hair or check emails. Time is the one thing in constant short supply for new moms. But, in addition to the gift of time, there are certainly some more tangible gifts that can go a long way in making a new mother feel a little more like herself again, or even like royalty for the day. There are some gifts below used by none other than the new Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, a beauty icon and soon-to-be new mom herself.

So, without further ado, here are some sweet gift ideas that are all perfect for the new mom in your life.

3 Burn Bright Barrel Aged Candle, Malbec $32 Terrain She might not be getting out for wine nights with her girlfriends as much as she used to, but this earthy, Malbec-inspired candle can at least bring those relaxing vibes to her!

6 Luxe Pillow Cases Luxe Pillowcases $46 Brooklinen After a long day, being able to rest your head on a luxurious pillowcase is simply a treat. These silky pillowcases actually get softer with every wash and are available in some fun geometric prints.

9 Tea Time Kisses Mugs, Set of 2 $32 Anthropologie Is there anything more relaxing than sipping your favorite tea in your favorite mug? These charming "kiss kiss" mugs are sure to become the most used in the kitchen.

10 Hydrate, Hydrate, Hydrate! Water Bottle $32 Anthropologie New moms should never underestimate the need to hydrate! This sleek, vacuum-insulated bottle keeps drinks cold for up to 24 hours.

11 Bright Eyes Touche Éclat Radiant Touch $38 Nordstrom This is another one of Megan Markle's go-to beauty products, according to 'Town & Country.' It truly is like a magic wand, brightening under eyes and adding a luminous finish.

12 Citrus Twist Hesperides Grapefruit $50 Sephora Boasting notes of Italian lemon, orange, grapefruit, and bergamot, along with hints of jasmine, peach, and musk, this citrus fragrance is bright and sophisticated.

14 Bundle Up Cozy Blanket Scarf $48 Anthropologie If you're looking for something truly pampering, this versatile blanket scarf is softer than soft, and is perfect for both indoor and outdoor wear.