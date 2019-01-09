I'm a sucker for Valentine's Day. I love pink, I love having an excuse to write a sappy love note, and I love having a reason to dress up on a random day in February. Most of all, though, I love the candy. Long before I had someone to celebrate the holiday with, I had sugar – and in my opinion, that's a fantastic Valentine's Day. This year, Target officially has the cutest Valentine's Day treats, whether you're stocking up on candy to share with a lover, send with your kiddos to school, or keep all to yourself.

It always makes me laugh when I hear people complain about Valentine's Day. Oh, it's a holiday created to sell greeting cards, flowers, and candy? It's a waste of money, you say? You are perfectly entitled to stay home, save your precious money, and ignore the holiday altogether, while I splurge on enough cheesy Valentine's Day stuff to make my home look like Cupid threw up. Winter can be long and gray, and I'm always thankful for the annual chocolate and roses extravaganza. I'm especially thankful this year after seeing the new goodies Target has for us. On February 14, share the love (and show a little self-love) in the form of a heart-shaped sweet... or cheese if that's your cup of tea.

1 Dove Pink Champagne & Milk Chocolate Swirl Hearts Pink Champagne & Milk Chocolate Swirl Hearts $4 Dove No one does chocolate quite like Dove does. These pink champagne hearts are silky smooth, and even have sweet messages printed on the inside of each foil. Plus, they're absolutely adorable for displaying purposes. See On Target

2 Reese's Peanut Butter Cup Lovemojis Peanut Butter Cup Lovemojis $4 Reese's There's really no way to improve upon the deliciousness that is a Reese's peanut butter cup, although this darling Valentine's Day packaging does take it up a notch. Emoji-using chocolate addicts will certainly feel the love. See On Target

4 Lindt Lindor Red Velvet White Chocolate Truffles Valentine's Day Red Velvet White Chocolate Truffles $4 Lindor These truffles are what Valentine's Day dreams are made of. Per the website description, "a delicate white chocolate shell infused with buttercream envelops an irresistibly smooth red velvet truffle filling." Are you drooling yet? See On Target