Target's Valentine's Day 2019 Offerings Are The Sweetest & Cutest
I'm a sucker for Valentine's Day. I love pink, I love having an excuse to write a sappy love note, and I love having a reason to dress up on a random day in February. Most of all, though, I love the candy. Long before I had someone to celebrate the holiday with, I had sugar – and in my opinion, that's a fantastic Valentine's Day. This year, Target officially has the cutest Valentine's Day treats, whether you're stocking up on candy to share with a lover, send with your kiddos to school, or keep all to yourself.
It always makes me laugh when I hear people complain about Valentine's Day. Oh, it's a holiday created to sell greeting cards, flowers, and candy? It's a waste of money, you say? You are perfectly entitled to stay home, save your precious money, and ignore the holiday altogether, while I splurge on enough cheesy Valentine's Day stuff to make my home look like Cupid threw up. Winter can be long and gray, and I'm always thankful for the annual chocolate and roses extravaganza. I'm especially thankful this year after seeing the new goodies Target has for us. On February 14, share the love (and show a little self-love) in the form of a heart-shaped sweet... or cheese if that's your cup of tea.
1Dove Pink Champagne & Milk Chocolate Swirl Hearts
Pink Champagne & Milk Chocolate Swirl Hearts
No one does chocolate quite like Dove does. These pink champagne hearts are silky smooth, and even have sweet messages printed on the inside of each foil. Plus, they're absolutely adorable for displaying purposes.
2Reese's Peanut Butter Cup Lovemojis
There's really no way to improve upon the deliciousness that is a Reese's peanut butter cup, although this darling Valentine's Day packaging does take it up a notch. Emoji-using chocolate addicts will certainly feel the love.
3Ghiradelli Valentine's White Chocolate Brulee
Valentine's Day White Chocolate Crème Brulee Bag
Calling all crème brûlée lovers: you've just found your new favorite chocolate. These individually wrapped white chocolate squares are the perfect indulgence to share or, you know, finish in one sitting yourself.
4Lindt Lindor Red Velvet White Chocolate Truffles
Valentine's Day Red Velvet White Chocolate Truffles
These truffles are what Valentine's Day dreams are made of. Per the website description, "a delicate white chocolate shell infused with buttercream envelops an irresistibly smooth red velvet truffle filling." Are you drooling yet?
5Dylan's Candy Bar Valentine's Day Cotton Candy Diamond Lollipop
Dylan's Candy Bar Valentine's Day Cotton Candy Diamond Lollipop
Treat yourself or your love to a massive diamond this Valentine's Day. These Dylan's Candy Bar lollipops come in cotton candy, strawberry and blue raspberry flavors.
6Dylan's Candy Bar Valentine's Day Paint Can
Dylan's Candy Bar Valentine's Day Paint Can
Who says candy corn is strictly for Halloween? This Dylan's Candy Bar paint can comes with festive pink and red candy corn and mini gumballs, making it the perfect choice for a Valentine who prefers non-chocolate candy.
7Dylan's Candy Bar Cookies Are A Girl's Best Friend Cookie Pop
Dylan's Candy Bar Cookies Are A Girl's Best Friend Cookie Pop
Yes, it's true – not ALL Valentine's Day sweets are chocolate. This beautiful vanilla cookie pop from Dylan's Candy Bar is shaped and iced to look just like a shimmering diamond. Baked goods and bling is an unbeatable combination.
8Dylan's Candy Bar Cherry Heart Shaped Secret Message Lollipop
Dylan's Candy Bar Cherry Heart Shaped Secret Message Lollipop
Not only are these Dylan's Candy Bar lollipops delectable, but they also contain a fun, secret message. Your Valentine will find an (appropriate) Valentine's message in the stick, making it a great treat for kids in particular.
9Dylan's Candy Bar Valentine's Day Jumbo Strawberry Lollipop
Dylan's Candy Bar Valentine's Day Jumbo Strawberry Lollipop
Lollipops are great... jumbo lollipops are better. Spoil someone with this heart-shaped strawberry candy that's as delicious as it is huge.
After a very frustrating first birth experience, this Deaf mother wanted a change. Will the help of two Deaf doulas give the quality communication and birth experience this mom wants and deserves? Watch Episode Four of Romper's Doula Diaries, Season Two, below, and visit Bustle Digital Group's YouTube page for more episodes.