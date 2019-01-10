I wouldn't consider myself a Valentine's Day "hater," but I'm not really a fan of some of the clichés. Walk into any drug store during the month of February and all you see are aisles of heart-shaped junk: Generic teddy bears, fake flowers, crappy chocolate... it's the literal worst and nobody wants that, I mean it. No female over the age of 12 wants any of that. Especially if you're pregnant and dealing with a fierce nesting impulse and lots of passionate opinions. Luckily, there are plenty of Valentine's Day gifts for pregnant women that she'll actually want — as in, she won't be forced to pretend she likes it and then secretly cry about it when you leave.

Moms deserve to be spoiled all the time, but they especially deserve a little extra pampering when they're growing a literal person, who will soon make a grand exit which is neither pretty nor painless. So, if you'd like to get her something she'll actually appreciate without cluttering her house, check out these gift ideas. This list will have her covered with all things she can indulge in, so she can spend the rest of her pregnancy feeling stylish and comfy.

1 Pregnancy Subscription Box Oh Baby Box $40 Oh Baby Boxes Over $100 worth of natural, sustainable goodies for both expectant and new moms in every box, with options ranging from breastfeeding tea and sleep masks to belly scrub and hair oil. Subscribe for monthly boxes or choose another plan. See On Oh Baby Boxes Consider this the holy grail of pregnancy gifts. These customizable gift boxes from Oh Baby Boxes are packed with tons of goodies that every mom-to-be needs. Tailored for each stage of pregnancy and into the postpartum journey, they're even able to accommodate her due date. Boxes ship on the 15th of every month (unless it's your first box, which ships in just 1-3 days).

2 A Super Comfy Bra Seamless Nursing Support Maternity Sleep Bra $8 Amazon This comfortable bra is invisible under clothes thanks to its seamless design. Soft and fitted for maximum support, easy drop down clips make nursing a breeze. Fabric is liquid absorbent with removable padded cups. See On Amazon Even if she never wore a bra while you slept before you were pregnant, it might be a necessity now. This one is so soft and comfy it won't get on her nerves in the middle of the night, and it can be used for nursing, too.

3 Yummy Smelling Bath Bombs Life Around 2 Angels Bath Bomb Gift Set $27 Amazon 12 handcrafted bath bombs made with natural ingredients, therapeutic and moisturizing formulas designed for normal to dry skin. Comes in a variety of fizzes and colors that will not stain the tub. See On Amazon For some reason it's really easy for moms to forget to relax and take a bath, especially if they're working. Remind her to take some time for herself to relax with some delicious smelling bath bombs. Bonus points if they're packed with a moisturizer and some muscle healing salts.

4 Prenatal Massage Cozy Bump Massager $8 Amazon This massage ball is perfect for a gentle bump massage, or for relaxing the back or feet. Inflatable pregnancy massage pillow also available for separate purchase. See On Amazon You can always opt for a gift certificate to her local massage place, but this is a close second. It's gentle enough for a soothing bump massage, and it'll work wonders on her aching back and sore feet.

5 A Supportive Pregnancy Pillow PharMeDoc Pregnancy Pillow $50 Amazon Multipurpose maternity pillow with removable jersey cover. Helps reduce sleep interruptions due to back pain. Multi-use for sleeping, reading, nursing or watching TV. See On Amazon When I was pregnant, I literally could not have enough pillows. It was hard to sleep because my hips and back hurt and it was impossible to get comfortable without the help of pillows all around. This pillow looks soft and comfy AF. Check out that belly support!

6 Stretch Mark Prevention Cream Fearless Stretch Mark Body Butter $44 Skin and Senses A thick and creamy body butter made with all natural ingredients, this helps to prevent stretch marks and has even been known to relieve eczema, PUPPS, and psoriasis. Available in two scents (the fruity "Luminous" and musky "Luna"), this can also be used after pregnancy to help skin regain its elasticity. See On Skin And Senses This stretch mark prevention cream from Skin and Senses is made with organic ingredients designed to keep skin hydrated, even throughout the cold winter months, and it comes in two divine scents.

7 A Refreshing Ice Roller Zoe Ayla Professional Ice Roller $13 T.J. Maxx Inspired by the "ice cube facials" of Old Hollywood, this ice roller can be used daily to help fight reduce puffy eyes, improve skin tone and circulation, and even minimize pores. See on T.J. Maxx Because pregnancy and a puffy morning face go hand-in-hand, this easy-to-use ice roller will be a lifesaver (some people even swear it helps with headaches).