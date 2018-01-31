It's almost Valentine's Day, so it's time to start thinking about what to get the new mom in your life. Yeah, sometimes Valentine's Day can feel like a trite Hallmark holiday, but there's really a lot of value to taking a day and making extra sure that your significant other feels loved. You can even get something for a good friend who could use a little boost. It's impossible to offend anyone by shopping for them. Of course, then comes the question, "Hmm, what would they appreciate right now?" Here are ideas for Valentine's Day gifts new moms.

There are so many different Valentine's Day Gifts for new moms things you could choose, from products to help her relax to objects that are great ways to commemorate the baby to treats that are just yummy. The key to some of these is planning ahead. If you're planning on taking the personalized route, they'll typically require a little more time, so you should get your orders in asap. Valentine's Day will sneak up on you and you don't want to be caught unprepared. In addition to these gifts, the new mom might even appreciate an offer to cook dinner, clean the house, or just get a few extra hours to sleep — you can certainly do those things and buy her a gift!

Anything that makes her know you are thinking of her makes a perfect Valentine's Day gift for the new mom — here are some gifts that express that.

1 Baby Book Interactive Photo Journal Story of You ($120, Artifact Uprising) This combination photo album and baby book will keep the new mom busy — plotting fun photos to take and figuring out cute ways to answer the prompts. It comes with a pen and you can register the book online for helping hints on how to create a fabulous book that will capture your baby's early years.

2 Tea Set Rejuvenation Gift Tea Set ($55, Tea Forte). New moms don't often have chunks of time to relax, so this tea set is a perfect way to help her carve out a few minutes of "me time." It includes a cafe cup, a tea tray and 10 Green Tea infusions, which are caffeine-free, in case she is nursing or limiting her caffeine intake.

3 Infuser Water Bottle Manna Infuser Sports Water Bottle ($10, Bed Bath and Beyond) New moms are encouraged to hydrate, especially when they are nursing. After a while, drinking plain water can get boring, so this infuser gives her a chance to add a little fruit, cucumber, mint or what ever she'd like. They're so inexpensive, you can get a few in different colors.

4 Aromatherapy Heat Pillow Calming Lavender Heat Pillow ($35, Uncommon Goods) This aromatherapy pillow heats up in the microwave and is great for her to wear while she's nursing or feeding the baby a bottle or just to relax at the end of the day.

5 Faux Fur Slippers Faux Fur Slippers ($23, Pottery Barn) Even if she's spending her days in sweatshirts and yoga pants, these fun, comfy slippers can make her feel totally glam.

6 Instant Pot Instant Pot (from $80, Amazon) At first glance, it's not the most romantic gift, but what says "I love you" more than a really easy way for a new mom to cook? She can throw a few ingredients in the pot, press some buttons, and soups, chilis, roasted chicken, or spaghetti and meatballs are ready with much less effort than stovetop cooking. It's a pressure cooker, steamer, rice cooker, crockpot and saute pan, all in one.

7 Spa Gift Card Spa Finder Gift Card (any amount, SpaFinder) This is the ultimate gift of some alone time for mama. She can use this card to get a professional spa-level massage, facial, and even for fitness classes. It allows her to go to any of the hundreds of spas and facilities across the country that accept the Spa Finder gift cards. Side note: This should also include a promise to watch the baby for a few hours.

8 Audio Book Subscription Audible Membership ($15/month, Amazon) Long days caring for a new baby can get boring. With this audio book subscription, she can select from a wide variety of topics that will stimulate her brain while entertaining her and she can play them with ease on any device, even in the car.

9 Sexy Truth Or Dare Sexy Truth or Dare ($15, Uncommon Goods) Can't get out because of the new baby? Put them to sleep and have date night.

10 Adult Coloring Book Mom Life: A Snarky Adult Coloring Book ($9, Amazon) A little coloring fun is a cheap and easy way for her to de-stress.

11 Keurig Keurig Brewing System ($160, Amazon) A single-cup coffee brewing system is one of the greatest inventions in recent years. If you are worried about the environmental impact of all those plastic coffee pods, invest in recyclable mesh K-cups ($8, Amazon) and use it with your favorite coffee.

12 Birthstone Jewelery Silver Name Bar Necklace (from $60, Lifetime Mothers) You can never go wrong with jewelry and having her new baby's name and birthstone on something sparkly and pretty is a wonderful commemoration of her first Valentine's Day as a mom.

13 Aromatherapy Aromatherapy On The Go Again ($49, Art Naturals) Soothing and relaxing smells can help a new mommy de-stress. This set comes with a diffuser and a diffuser necklace, as well as 16 different oils, so she can figure out which ones give her the maximum chill.

14 Photo Calendar Photo Calendar (from $22, Minted) Choose from a variety of calendar styles to find the one that you think she'd like for her desktop or the wall.

15 Flowers And Treats The BFF Flowers & Treats set ($85, Farm Girl Flowers) No need to pick between giving her flowers and giving her yummy treats — do both with this combo. It even comes with a stress-reduction candle.