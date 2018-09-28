Baby's first Halloween is always a fun right of passage. You can dress them up as whatever you want because they don't have any opinions (yet). And babies look extra adorable in costume, right? With so many cute and down-right-hilarious baby costumes, it's hard to pick just one, which is why perusing all of the Amazon costumes for babies is a great way to spend your time, especially because most come with free shipping. A bunch of your favorite items you can find on sale right now for select sizes and purchase options, too. Basically, these Amazon costumes are seriously adorable, so you better act fast because they will not last.

Whether you're looking for something to go with the spooky Halloween theme, like a cute little toothless baby vampire costume, or if you're looking for something to dress the baby up in to go along with the rest of the family's cast of characters, there's something for every baby on this list. Amazon features tons of brands and costume ideas at affordable prices, which is a huge win, especially when you're shopping for more than one kid. You have to hurry though before they run out — Halloween will be here before you can say trick-or-treat.

1 Octopuses Garden InCharacter Baby Tiny Tentacles Octopus Costume $36 Amazon Buy Now OK, this costume is adorable by itself anyway, but wouldn't it be extra fun if you and the bigger kids dressed up as The Beatles and put the baby in a wagon full of flowers? Get it? "Octopuses Garden" — you're welcome. This costume is also totally appropriate for an under the sea theme. Did someone say The Little Mermaid? This item has lower priced options available right now, so check it out before it's gone.

2 This Dapper Little Penguin InCharacter Baby Lil Penguin Costume $33 Amazon Buy Now Seriously? Is this just not the happiest penguin you've ever seen? And the top hat, I mean, it's just oh-so-dapper. Perfect for a Mary Poppins theme, I might add.

8 Happy Little Bat Baby InCharacter Baby Bat Costume $17 Amazon Buy Now Another classic Halloween themed costume. This little one looks like a very happy bat to me.

9 The Classic Pumpkin Costume Rubie's Costume Infant Pumpkin $28 Amazon Buy Now I just had to throw in a pumpkin one. This was by far the cutest pumpkin I saw on there and just look at those little legs. Your little one will steal the show in this costume.

11 Little Cowboy InCharacter Baby Boys' Wee Wrangler $21 Amazon Buy Now This little guy looks as happy as can be in his cowboy costume. You can use this for either a boy or a girl. But hurry, there's discount options for this one too, so don't wait long.

13 Tiny Tiger Amscan Tiny Tiger Costume $22 Amazon Buy Now Be careful, this little tiger is about to attack you with some extra dose of cuteness. There were a ton of animal costumes on Amazon, so if tigers aren't your thing — but how can they not be — chances are they have what you're looking for.

14 The Little King Elvis Onesie Costume $23 Amazon Buy Now Or how about dressing up the baby as The King — as in Elvis, The King of Rock and Roll. Such a funny idea, and chances are it'll score you some extra candy when you take this little guy out trick-or-treating.