17 Cheap Beach Towels Under $15, Because You Don't Have To Spend A Fortune On Summer

My husband and I, after three years together, finally have a system for our beach and pool days. We have a great beach bag, we always have new bottles of sunscreen, and we're pretty good about washing swimsuits and beach towels immediately so we can pack everything up, ready for our next adventure. But getting all of that stuff together wasn't easy. Beach and pool accessories aren't exactly frugal items, which is why we're always on the hunt for things like cheap beach towels under $15. I mean, beach towels are pretty much the most important part of a beach or pool trip. We go through them like crazy — one for the chair, one for the sand, one to dry off with, one to cover sleepy babies — so having a ton in our bag is super important.

But you don't have to break the bank. $15 sounds like a specific number, but when you want to carry one for each person, plus a few extra, you'll find that those numbers add up quickly. Luckily, there are tons of options out there under $15, from ones your kids will love to ones you'll pack for your own adult pool trip, so you don't have to sacrifice quality or style for price. Just don't forget to pack the sunscreen, too.

1 Member's Mark Adult Beach Towel By Trident Member's Mark Adult Beach Towel $12 Buy Now You're probably heading to Sam's Club to pick up some snacks for your trip anyway, so check out their entire line of Member's Mark towels. There are tons of patterns and at $12 a piece, you seriously can't go wrong.

2 Disney Mickey Mouse Logo Beach Towel Disney Mickey Mouse Logo Beach Towel $10 Buy Now Look, I already know Target was on your to-do list today. So just head in there for plenty of great beach accessories, like this fun Disney Mickey Mouse printed towel. Seriously, it's so cute and you'll definitely be able to spot this one on the beach after a splash in the water.

3 Microfiber Cabana Striped Beach Towel Microfiber Cabana Striped Beach Towel $9 Buy Now I love a great striped beach towel and this option from Amazon is classic, bright, and just a happy spot in your summer day.

4 Mainstays Watermelon Beach Towel Mainstays Watermelon Beach Towel $9 Buy Now Walmart has tons of great beach towel options, including this cute watermelon-patterned one. It's super graphic and bold, so you know you're not going to get your towel mixed up with someone else's on the trip.

5 Better Homes And Gardens Pestemal Beach Towel Better Homes and Gardens Pestemal Beach Towel $13 Buy Now Another cute one from Walmart, this one is a classic and can effortlessly go from the beach to the pool without missing a beat. Plus, the neutral colors mean you can use it all year long for picnics and outdoor dining.

6 Disney Emoji Premium Beach Towel Disney Emoji Premium Beach Towel $9 Buy Now Disney has some great options, including personalized towels of your favorite characters, but this emoji one is just so cute and happy. I love the stripes, too.

7 Pool Party Beach Towel Pool Party Beach Towel $10 Buy Now As always, Target nails it. This pool party towel is so bright and happy — I just love it. From the rainbow stripes to the bold graphic text, it's a really fun way to show off your love for the pool. (And your love for staying dry.)

8 Namaste At The Beach Towel Namaste At The Beach Towel $10 Buy Now Who doesn't appreciate a fun play on words? This pun towel is cute and shares your life motto perfectly.

9 The Big One Striped Beach Towel The Big One Striped Beach Towel $10 Buy Now From Kohl's, this is one of those bigger-than-usual towels, so you'll have plenty of room and get to enjoy more of those fun stripes. This is such a classic towel style, and I just love all the colors.

10 Celebrate Summer Together Warm Tile Beach Towel Celebrate Summer Together Warm Tile Beach Towel $10 Buy Now How gorgeous is this beach towel? It's such a subtle pattern, but so adorable and I can't get over how the colors perfectly bleed together.

11 Narwhal Beach Towel Narwhal Beach Towel $10 Buy Now I always like to think of narwhals as the unicorns of the sea, but this cute towel from Target ends that argument real quick. Show off your love of the magical sea creature that is the narwhal without comparing them to their land cousin, the unicorn. (I mean, unicorns aren't exactly known for being real, but narwhals are totally real. I get their frustration.)

12 2-Pack Value Beach Towels 2-Pack Value Beach Towels $10 Buy Now Two towels for $10? Yes please. Thanks to Bed Bath & Beyond, you can grab two matching towels in blue for practically pennies.

13 Kelsch Stripe Beach Towel Kelsch Stripe Beach Towel $14 Buy Now I'm obsessed with Wayfair for all home things, but after seeing this beach towel, I'm going to have to add summer accessories to the list of things they get right. It's another classic striped towel featuring bright, bold colors, which means it's perfect for every member of the family.

14 Whale Jacquard Beach Towel Whale Jacquard Beach Towel $10 Buy Now How cute and preppy is this sweet whale towel? I love the polka dots and of course you can't beat the price.

15 Aloha Floral Beach Towel Aloha Floral Beach Towel $10 Buy Now For a punchy, fun towel, try this aloha version from Bed Bath & Beyond. The floral is so cute, but I love the bold text on top of it.