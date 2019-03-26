17 Easter Basket Ideas Under $10 That Will Absolutely Delight Your Kids

Filling your kids' Easter baskets can be a tough task. Often, I find myself sifting through the dollar spot at Target or head to my local Dollar Tree to attempt to find cheap goodies that won't break or get tossed after just a few days of play. My go-tos like small containers of bubbles or sidewalk chalk are cheap and easy to add to my kids' Easter Basket, but when I want to buy my kids something a little more substantial, I typically look for fun Easter basket ideas under $10.

Getting my kids ready for spring and summer fun is what I try to aim for, so water guns, water balloons, beach towels, and even bathing suits are usually at the top my Easter basket shopping list. My kids are getting plenty of candy from hunting Easter eggs, so I try to make sure that their Easter baskets contain more than just an additional pile of chocolate bunnies and Peeps. (OK, maybe there will still be some Peeps.) Trying to stay on a budget while shopping for these gifts can be tricky, but by sticking to this handy list, I can make sure that my kids' Easter basket toys don't break the bank.

1. Crayola Color Bath Dropz Crayola Color Bath Dropz $4.19 Target See on Target For less than $5 at Target, you can buy this jar of Color Bath Dropz by Crayola. The jar contains 60 tablets of multiple colors to provide plenty of bath time fun long after Easter is over.

3. Melissa & Doug Chunky Puzzle Melissa & Doug Farm Chunky Puzzle $9.99 Amazon See on Amazon Best suited for ages 2-4, this eight-piece puzzle features fun farm animals and is a great addition to kids' Easter baskets. You can order this puzzle for just under $10, and it qualifies for free two-day shipping with Amazon Prime in case you need to order an Easter gift last minute.

4. Infantino Good Bite Textured Carrot Teether Infantino Good Bite Textured Carrot Teether $4.99 Amazon See on Amazon Finding gifts for babies' Easter baskets can be a struggle, but this adorable carrot teether by Infantino can be ordered on Amazon and easily added to the basket of your baby.

5. Disney Easter Coloring Book Super Set Disney Easter Coloring Books Super Set $7.95 Amazon See on Amazon Coloring books are always in demand at my house. Stocking up on holidays is a no-brainer. These sets by Disney Junior on Amazon feature your kids' favorite Disney characters and can be added to their Easter baskets for under $10.

6. Crayola Washable Sidewalk Chalk Crayola 48ct Washable Sidewalk Chalk $4.99 Target See on Target At less than $5, this 48-pack of Crayola sidewalk chalk from Target is a steal. Pop into your local Target or order it online to add to your kids' Easter basket and get prepared for plenty of outdoor fun.

7. Sand Art Diggin' Bugs Dirt Kit Sand Art Diggin' Bugs Dirt Kit $4 Target See on Target Nothing says springtime like playing with dirt and bugs. When you add this sand art kit from Target to your kids' Easter baskets, they can pretend like they're playing with real dirt while they create sand art using molds shaped like bugs.

8. Way To Celebrate Easter Hopster Bunny Way To Celebrate Easter Hopster Bunny $9.98 Walmart See on Walmart This adorable plush Easter bunny is available from Walmart in pink, blue, and gray At under $10, it is embroidered with the year to help create lasting Easter memories for kids to treasure long after their basket of candy is empty.

9. Mega Bloks First Builders Mega Bloks First Builders Bunny Bucket $9.99 Walmart See on Walmart Great for ages 1-5, this bunny-themed set of Mega Blocks fits the Easter theme perfectly and is a great addition to any kids' Easter basket. The set includes 25 blocks for kids to build with enclosed in a bunny-shaped container.

10. 'Happy Easter, Mouse' Book Happy Easter, Mouse! $6.29 Target See on Target This delightfully charming Easter book is a wonderful addition to Easter baskets for kids of all ages. Whether they can read it themselves, or need help from you, they are sure to enjoy this adorable Easter story, Happy Easter, Mouse!

11. Peter Rabbit Beach Towel Peter Rabbit Cotton Beach Towel $7.93 Walmart See on Walmart The movie Peter Rabbit has taken the world by storm in the past couple of years, and there is no better way to celebrate the beloved story than by gifting your kids this Peter Rabbit beach towel from Walmart in their Easter basket.

12. Shark Water Squirt Gun 2-Pack Shark Water Squirt Gun $8.99 Amazon See on Amazon Your kids will have fun all summer long with these shark-shaped water squirt guns from Kidsco on Amazon. For just over $8, you can get two of these 8-inch squirt guns to add to kids' Easter baskets.

13. Little Kids Fubble Bubble Wand Little Kids Fubble Bubble Wand $1.99 Target See on Target At just $1.99 each, I will for sure be stocking up on these 8-oz bubble wands for my kids' Easter baskets. They come in a variety of colors, so if I can snag a different one for each of my kids, I'm sure they'll be thrilled.

14. Indoor/Outdoor Mini Grow Kit Indoor/Outdoor Mini Grow Kit by Kid Made Modern $2.50 Target See on Target This adorable kit allows kids to grow their own spring plant indoors or out. At just $2.50 from Target, you can add one, two, or a few to your kids' Easter basket and watch them marvel over their growing plants all spring long.

15. Easter Bingo Game Easter Bingo Game $7.99 Amazon See on Amazon This is a great way to sneak a family bonding activity into your kid's Easter basket. An Easter-themed Bingo set is perfect for playing after all of the egg hunt craziness, and can help keep kids entertained while you prepare Easter dinner.

16. Big View Binoculars Learning Resources Primary Science Big View Binoculars $9.49 Target See on Target This pair of kids binoculars from Target is a great addition to Easter baskets of kids who love exploring outdoors. They can use their new binoculars year-round to bird watch, or on Easter Sunday to hunt for hard-to-find Easter eggs.