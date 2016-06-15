17 Father's Day Quotes That'll Make Dad Cry

Whether you’re planning on filling a sweet card with your own words for Father’s Day, or planning on doing something creative with a special quote, I’m sure you’re currently on the hunt for Father's Day quotes that'll make dad (and you) cry. Father’s Day is here after all, so hopefully you’ve got that on your radar. I’ve got your back with some sweet words to say or write so you can ensure the dads in your life still have a wonderful Father’s Day and feel incredibly loved and appreciated.

Are you fortunate enough to remember when your dad could scoop you up with ease, let you fly like Superman, caught you when you fell, kissed your boo-boos, cheered you on when you tackled challenges, and carried you to bed when you were all tuckered out? What about your relationship now that you’re an adult and a parent? Gratefulness abounds, and you can convey that in your card.

Don't forget partners who are fathers on this special day, too. Whether it’s a gift for your partner about how wonderful of a dad they are, or a gift from your kids that you happen to be ghostwriting, you’ll need some beautiful words of appreciation, love, and adoration to share.

I know there’s a lot going on right now with the world, but one of the perfect ways to get yourself into the dad appreciation mindset is to check out some of these touching and heart-warming quotes that will have you reaching for the Kleenex.

1. "He has always provided me a safe place to land and a hard place from which to launch.” — Chelsea Clinton

2. "It's only when you grow up, and step back from him, or leave him for your own career and your own home – it's only then that you can measure his greatness and fully appreciate it." — Margaret Truman Daniel

3. "It doesn't matter who my father was; it matters who I remember he was." — Anne Sexton

4. “Anyone can be a father, but it takes someone special to be a dad, and that's why I call you dad, because you are so special to me. You taught me the game and you taught me how to play it right.” — Wade Boggs

5. "I am not ashamed to say that no man I ever met was my father's equal, and I never loved any other man as much." — Hedy Lamarr

6. “The older I get, the smarter my father seems to get.” — Tim Russert

7. “He was a father. That’s what a father does. Eases the burdens of those he loves. Saves the ones he loves from painful last images that might endure for a lifetime.” — George Saunders

8. “The most amazing feeling I feel, words can’t describe what I’m feeling for real. Maybe I paint the sky blue. My greatest creation was you.” — Jay Z FatCamera/E+/Getty Images

9. "I want to congratulate all the men out there who are working diligently to be good fathers whether they are stepfathers, or biological fathers or just spiritual fathers." — T.D. Jakes

10. "Son, brother, father, lover, friend. There is room in the heart for all the affections, as there is room in heaven for all the stars." — Victor Hugo

11. “I believe that what we become depends on what our fathers teach us at odd moments, when they aren’t trying to teach us. We are formed by little scraps of wisdom.” — Umberto Eco

12. “My father gave me the greatest gift anyone could give another person: he believed in me.” — Jim Valvano

13. “Sometimes I think my papa is an accordion. When he looks at me and smiles and breathes, I hear the notes.” — Markus Zusak

14. "A child looks up at the stars and wonders. Great fathers put a child on his shoulders and helps them to grab a star." — Reed Markham

15. "It’s the courage to raise a child that makes you a father.” — Barack Obama

16. "A man never stands as tall as when he kneels to help a child." — Knights of Pythagoras