Attention siblings: National Brother’s Day is swiftly approaching, scheduled for May 24 this year. Do you know that that means? Noogie time! Well, that and time to dig up all the best blackmail photos of your brother you can find. And where better to put these cherished memories than on Instagram? Here are 17 National Brother’s Day Instagram captions guaranteed to make your bro feel like a million bucks. (Or just like the $5 you borrowed from him in 8th grade.)

From snarky to sweet, these messages cover a whole range of emotions. That makes sense, considering the huge range of emotions experienced in the average brotherly relationship. Was he your hero or your harasser? Role model or apprentice? No matter how you and your brother got along when you were kids (or how you get along now), something in here will likely strike a chord. If you're raising brothers, the same concept applies. The main idea? Just give bros some love. Because like him or not, blood is thicker than water and you’re stuck with him for the rest of your life. And that’s not as bad as it sounds. As one quote says, “Brothers are what best friends can never be.”

And that's what National Brother's Day is all about.

1. Can’t live with 'em. Can’t live without 'em. Orbon Alija/E+/Getty Images If your boys' relationship is of the "work hard, play harder" variety, this caption might apply. Fight and make up is the key to some brother's relationships.

2. Siblings: The only enemy you can't live without. Wild Horse Photography/Moment/Getty Images Big bro might drive you crazy, but $10 says in 10 years you'll be the best of friends. Trust us. And you know the old saying: "Keep your friends close. Keep your enemies closer." Siblings are as close as you can get.

3. "Brothers and sisters are as close as hands and feet." —Vietnamese Proverb Fly View Productions/E+/Getty Images One of the most incredible things about reaching adulthood is discovering that your siblings are the keepers of your personal history. No one knows you better.

4. "Sometimes being a brother is even better than being a superhero." — Marc Brown StockPlanets/E+/Getty Images Who's going to rescue you when you fall? Often it's parents, but as siblings grow up, more often the emergency call rings on their brother or sister's phone. Here's to hero worship.

5. A brother is a built-in best friend. recep-bg/E+/Getty Images He's the first kid who ever made you laugh, who comforted you when you fell off your bike, who teased you when you wet your pants, and shared his ice cream with you even when he didn't want to and mom forced him. Let's be real, he's your original BFF.

6. "There's no other love like the love for a brother. There's no other love like the love from a brother." — Terri Guillemets Elizabethsalleebauer/RooM/Getty Images Parents have a front seat to this remarkable show. Watching brothers learn to love each other is a special kind of magic. (And, let's be honest, it can be a special kind of tragic on the days when kids just don't like their siblings.)

7. You're my brother half SanyaSM/E+/Getty Images Are your kids peas in a pod? Irish twins? Like twins? The ying to the other's yang? Then this might suffice.

8. Brotherly Love BrankoPhoto/E+/Getty Images Post a rare photo of your kids actually being sweet to each other. Consider this little caption to immortalize the moment. You might not get another chance to use it.

9. We fight. We make up. We're brothers. AzmanL/E+/Getty Images Love, hate, love hate. For so many brothers, that's how the story goes. But a little adversity can built life-lasting friendships too.

10. The original and the remix. PeopleImages/E+/Getty Images Like Princess Diana's classic quote about her boys being the heir and the spare, sometimes brothers can feel like they've got a little shadow with their younger sibling. But as author Gregory Maguire once said, "The eye is always caught by light, but shadows have more to say."

11. Bro my goodness… Orbon Alija/E+/Getty Images Bro my goodness, boys are exhausting, aren't they? Add more than one boy and woo, boy. Don't expect to sleep for a few year.

12. Do you even lift, bro? Imgorthand/E+/Getty Images Well, do you? As my dad always says, testosterone is a powerful drug. Side effects may include: an overwhelming need to pummel younger siblings, competitive burping, and Olympic cannonball competitions.

13. Getting in trouble together since we were in diapers chee gin tan/E+/Getty Images How about a little nostalgia on this National Brother's Day? Flashback to the beginnings when these persnickety siblings started out.

14. I never asked for a brother, but I’m sure glad I got one. GCShutter/E+/Getty Images Double your pleasure, double your fun. Nothing spells T-R-O-U-B-L-E like two wild kiddos. Also, nothing spells M-E-S-S like a pair of bro buddies.

15. My protector and my nemesis all rolled into one: My big brother Ed Bock/The Image Bank/Getty Images Still crazy after all these years? This caption says it all for a lot of brothers. Sure, they give each other a hard time, but give them a few years and we bet they'll be each other's "call in case of emergency" numbers.

16. Copy and Paste Melanie Acevedo/Photodisc/Getty Images Even if they don't not look alike, your boys may be the same in all the right ways. In that case, this phrase says it all.