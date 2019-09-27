17 Pregnancy Brain Memes That'll Make You Laugh Till You Cry (Or Pee)
Most moms I know groan and slap a hand to their forehead when the conversation turns to baby brain. So many funny pregnancy brain memes exist because rhe condition evokes a pretty common feeling: embarrassment. Here we are, about to be someone's mama, and we'd forget our heads if they weren't attached to our necks. The hard work of growing a baby does weird things to your memory, but we all seem to remember with crystal clarity "that one time I was pregnant and I forgot... "
My worst #pregnancybrain moment happened the day I went into the gas station to pre-pay $35 on a pump. I paid the cashier, walked back out to my car and drove off — without pumping one drop of gas. Two minutes further down the road, I realized what I'd done and hightailed it back to the gas station. But it was too late. Someone had already pumped the gas I'd paid for and my car was still on E. So I did what any mom-to-be would do: I burst into tears. These memes might make you cry laughing because they hit so close to home. (They might also make you pee laughing, so... just a heads-up.)
1. When You're Just Driving For No Reason
2. Running On Autopilot
3. Two Brains, One Dizzy Mama
4. About Those Weird Dreams
5. I Promise I'm Not Ditzy. Just Pregnant.
You ever have that moment during pregnancy where you say something odd and don't realize it until you see your friend looking at you strangely? Luckily, my friends knew me well enough so I didn't have to keep telling them the baby was making me ditzy. They already knew.
6. Why Isn't This Straw Working?
I can picture exactly how this went. The poor mom-to-be was likely getting frustrated the silly straw wasn't going through the lid, when all she wanted was to sip her water. All you can do once you figure out your mistake is laugh — lightly, though, so you don't pee on yourself.
7. The Classic "Mismatched Shoe" Moment
8. "Mommy, Why Are We Turning Around Again?"
9. This Is Exactly How The Pregnant Brain Works
10. Honey, I Forgot The Bread
11. Because Pregnancy Is Also A Time Warp
So many times I tried to outsmart my pregnancy brain by putting events in my iCal. I had forgetfulness so bad that even the days or times I'd remember to set would be wrong. So, yes, I did drive 45 minutes to my kid's dentist, call to say I was running late, only to learn the appointment was actually the next day. (Facepalm).
12. Pssst, Check Your Back Pocket
13. Pro-Tip: Lists Are Your Best Friends
14. Because Pregnancy Turns Your Brain To Word Salad
Sometimes you can't recall the names of simple objects, words that are right. on. the. tip. of your tongue. Other days, you accidentally remix words so no one understands WTF you're talking about. This whole pregnancy brain thing makes communication so comically difficult.
15. Seriously, Why Did I Walk In Here?
16. The Case Of The Missing Mommy Brain
Here's my theory: the baby "borrows" all the brain power moms previously used for unimportant things like remembering how to match shoes. Instead, we trade the ability to recall our birthdays for the obsessive mental reminder to finish the baby's nursery at 3 AM on a Tuesday. It's totally a sign of things to come.