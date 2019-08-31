Most people think of picky eaters as those who won't eat veggies or only like chicken fingers. But there are a myriad of unique eating habits that can make it tough to ensure your child is getting all their nutrition, like a color fixation. Luckily, these recipes for kids who only eat yellow can help your golden boy (or girl).

Aside from the fact that thinking of meals comprised of only one color can be a huge creativity challenge, serving your kid solely yellow (or any other color for that matter) dishes might mean they aren't getting all their nutrients. For instance, you might end up giving them a lot of mac and cheese, bananas, and corn, which means they miss out on other foods that can help them grow. (And I'm guessing your adult palette will get tired of that routine rather quickly.) On the bright side, there are recipes that can help you honor their wishes without shortchanging their health, as well as prevent you from getting bored eating the same meals over and over again.

So read on for 17 recipes your yellow-lover wreill love, ranging from desserts, breakfast dishes, and appetizers. They offer something for everyone. And check out Romper's Picky Eater's issue for even more food advice.

1. Lemon Cheesecake Roll Inside Bru Crew Life Breakfast is the most important meal of the day, so get your little one's day off to a mellow yellow start with these sweet treats. Courtesy of Inside Bru Crew Life, these Lemon Cheesecake Rolls combine sharp lemon zest with cream cheese for a sweet and inviting flavor that will wake you right up. They take about 45 minutes to make, so maybe save it for the weekend.

2. Skillet Creamy Lemon Rosemary Chicken Two Peas And Their Pod This skillet recipe created by Two Peas And Their Pod gets its yellow color from olive oil, butter, and lemon zest. The flavors combine with the chicken for a one skillet dish that's refreshing and light, and your kiddo will definitely approve of the light yellow color. Plus, it's a great dish to save and reheat to make dinner easier throughout the week.

3. Chicken Corn Chowder A Pretty Life In The Suburbs Corn is probably one of your yellow lover's favorite foods, but that might not be enough to fill them up. Now, you can sneak in some protein to go with the grain thanks to this Chicken Corn Chowder recipe, courtesy of A Pretty Life In The Suburbs. It will be ready in under an hour, and your whole fam will love the cheddar cheese and creamed corn combo.

4. Chickpea and Cauliflower Curry Wholefully You might want to mix the rice and curry together before you serve this dish to your kiddo, as they might be more willing to give it a try if their whole plate looks like sunshine. Courtesy of Wholefully, the vegetarian recipe combines curry paste, chickpeas, coconut milk, and tomatoes for an eye-catching and flavorful meal. And it only takes 20 minutes to make, so it's ideal for a busy weeknight.

5. Baked Coconut Dijon Chicken Tenders Baked By Rachel This recipe will work if your picky eater is okay with lighter shades of yellow, which these chicken tenders get from the dijon mustard they're marinated in. The coconut will take some of the bite out of the mustard flavor, and you bake them in the oven instead of frying them so your house won't smell after cooking. Besides, what kid doesn't like chicken fingers? You can have Baked By Rachel's recipe ready in just 25 minutes.

6. Lemon Pepper Basil Chicken And Pasta Averie Cooks This Lemon Pepper Basil Chicken Pasta recipe, created by Averie Cooks, is almost too easy to make, coming together in just 15 minutes. The lemon and yellow rotini noodles will wow your kiddo, and they can avoid the basil and spinach if they're not willing to even eat a little green. (Though maybe if you tell them green is yellow and blue mixed together they'd be into it.)

7. Smoked Sausage And Spinach Tater Tot Breakfast Bake Climbing Grier Mountain Breakfast for dinner is always a crowd pleaser, and this tater tot bake will be a hit with your yellow-eater too thanks to the egg and cheese in the recipe. Created by Climbing Grier Mountain, the recipe uses yummy sausage, cheese, eggs, and most importantly tater tots for a hearty and delicious meal that will keep them full. Plus, dinner comes together in one easy dish, so clean up is a snap.

8. Butternut Squash Risotto Good Life Eats I think of risotto as pasta's fancier cousin, so this Butternut Squash version from Good Life Eats will definitely elevate dinner time. The recipe is packed with ingredients like onion, chicken broth, and parmigiano–reggiano cheese to give the butternut based dish tons of flavor, but it's still kid-friendly since it's mostly just looks like rice and cheese to them. And you can swap out the chicken broth if you want to make it vegetarian.

9. Egg Drop Soup Gimme Some Oven Instead of ordering Chinese food, you can opt for this at-home Egg Drop Soup recipe, created by Gimme Some Oven. You can prepare it with chicken or vegetable stock, and you'll be able to serve it fresh from the pot, making it extra comforting on a cold fall day. And the best part? It only takes fifteen minutes from start to serve.

10. Crock Pot Creamy Chicken And Rice Family Fresh Meals This recipe from Family Fresh Meals gives you another yellow comfort food, but this time it provides the added benefit of being able to make it in your Crock Pot. The recipe is pretty much just cheese, chicken, and rice (all things kids love), and it'll only take you ten minutes to prep. Though it cooks for six hours in the Crock Pot, so make sure to toss the ingredients together in the morning. Pro-tip: make it even more yellow-eater friendly by serving with yellow peppers instead of broccoli.

11. Easy Pierogi Casserole Meatloaf and Melodrama Meatloaf and Melodrama's Pierogi Casserole recipe is your yellow fanatic's dream dinner thanks to the cheese and butter that make up much of the recipe. The hearty potato base will fill your kiddo up, and the onion in the recipe add a flavorful twist. It's a nice change from the mac and cheese they always want.

12. Chicken Cornbread Casserole Cookies And Cups If your kid is more into solid foods than soup, this casserole recipe is a great alternative to corn and chicken soup. It's the perfect all in one meal, as it contains chicken, corn, veggies, and cheese, and it combines sweet and savory in a mouthwatering way. Created by Cookies and Cups.

13. Baked Fish And Chips Well Plated Fish and chips might not be your first thought for a yellow meal, but it will be once you check out this recipe from Well Plated. The fish is yellow instead of tan because it's baked in Panko Breadcrumbs, and it'll all take on a brighter hue when you garnish the dish with lemon. And it all cooks in one pan, making the chef's evening easy breezy.

14. 20-Minute Stovetop White Cheddar Mac And Cheese Averie Cooks Mac and cheese is probably one of your yellow food go-to's, but this recipe from Averie Cooks will make it feel new thanks to its use of white cheddar, cayenne pepper, and dry mustard. It's almost as quick as boxed versions, but it's fresh and way more flavorful. It'll be your little one's new fave.

15. Spinach And Artichoke Dip Pizza Damn Delicious Any pizza is probably a hit with your yellow lover, but this paler hued pie is a nice (and healthier) way to switch it up. Mozzarella and parmesan cheese give it the color, but onion, artichoke, and sour cream are what really give it that punch. It's ready to serve in just 35 minutes. Courtesy of Damn Delicious.

16. Buffalo Chicken Dip Princess Pinky Girl Buffalo Chicken Dip is usually served as an appetizer, but Princess Pinky Girl's version is hearty enough to work as a main dish. It includes chicken, three kinds of cheese, and wing sauce for extra flavor. Serve it with yellow chips, and your kid will be happy as a clam.