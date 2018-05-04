17 'Star Wars' Memes To Prove The Fourth Is Strong In You
May 4 has unofficially (officially?) become an actual holiday, thanks to social media. Today is National Star Wars day, and is it any wonder why? May the fourth be with you is honestly the perfect way to commemorate Star Wars, and what started as a pun has actually become a full-fledged national holiday. If you're celebrating by sharing punny memes and jokes related to Star Wars, these 17 Star Wars memes may give you some inspiration.
According to the Star Wars website, this genius idea didn't originate with Lucas Films, but they fully embraced it and have teamed up with other "official partners" to offer exclusives and giveaways on this day. However, the website noted this holiday was created by fans, "and it is truly their day. We're amazed at the creative ways that fans mark the occasion". Whether it's hosting a watch party at your house, a cosplay party, taking advantage of the awesome Star Wars-inspired Snapchat filters for the day, or just sharing Star Wars stuff on social media, these memes should give you something to chuckle about and to share with your other Star Wars-obsessed friends. And if the memes aren't enough to satisfy your Jedi itch, you can even make Star Wars-inspired recipes for your loved ones when they come over for the watch party. "Grilled Cheese And Ham Solo Sandwich," anyone?
17Burn, Baby, Burn
Truth. Sorry, Obi Wan.
Happy Star Wars Day! May the Fourth Be With You.
