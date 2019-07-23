It’s certainly (one of) the most wonderful times of the year — for parents. There’s nothing like spying those back-to-school displays to signify that the scholarly season isn’t too far off. I don’t know of one mama who doesn’t get a giddy feeling in her gut at the thought of school starting — and a ceasefire to all those summer sibling squabbles. Those good vibes can dissipate when you start calculating how much sending the kids to school can cost you, though, and that’s why these under $5 school supplies at Walmart are essential if you don't want to break the bank.

Some parents start shopping as soon as those first pencil cases start popping up on store shelves. They treat it like a tactical mission, armed with a school supply list and an iron will to check off all items before leaving the store. And then, there are the, ahem, other moms (like myself), who leave school supply shopping until the last minute when the display is almost down and the stores have swapped it out for Halloween decorations. (That might explain why my kids have sometimes started the school year with skull pencils. Sigh.) But I’ve made a vow to be better organized this year, so I’ll probably find myself ransacking the shelves along with the rest of the parents who are eager to score school gear on sale. Thanks to Walmart for making an A+ start to the school year affordable.

1. Crayola Triangular Crayons Crayola Triangular Crayons Crayola | $4 See on Walmart These cool crayons from Crayola allow your child to better grip her crayons, while the triangular shape also prevents them from rolling off her desk.

2. Cra-Z-Art Washable Crayons Cra-Z-Art Washable Crayons Cra-Z-Art | $2 See on Walmart Washable crayons are a mom’s best friend. And with 24 crayons in the set, your child will have hours of drawing fun that won’t involve you washing your walls.

3. Crayola Construction Paper Crayola Construction Paper Crayola | $5 See on Walmart Your child can draw pretty pictures on this Crayola construction paper, which features hues from pink to purple, and brown to black.

4. Elmer’s Disappearing Purple Washable School Glue Sticks (3 pk) Elmer’s Disappearing Purple Washable School Glue Sticks (3 pk) Elmer's | $3 See on Walmart Now your child can get to gluing (and skip all the goo), with Elmer’s glue sticks. The purple color becomes clear once the glue has dried!

5. Wescott 5” Pointed Kids Scissors (2 pk) Wescott 5” Pointed Kids Scissors (2 pk) Wescott | $2 See on Walmart The Wescott scissors will make cutting will be a breeze, since they’re especially designed for little hands. And they can be used for kids whether they’re righties or lefties.

6. Elmer’s Liquid Glitter Glue Elmer’s Liquid Glitter Glue Elmer's | $4 See on Walmart Glitter and glue together? Yes, please! This cerulean blue glitter glue will have your child looking to glue everything, everywhere.

7. Sharpie Pocket Style Highlighters (12 count) Sharpie Pocket Style Highlighters (12 count) Sharpie | $5 See on Walmart Your elementary-aged kiddo can bring her words to life with these bright highlighters in day-glow yellow, orange, green, and more colors, too.

8. BIC Xtra-Precision Mechanical Pencil (24 count) BIC Xtra-Precision Mechanical Pencil (24 count) $4 See on Walmart With its 0.5mm fine point, your child can create precision-point penmanship when he uses this mechanical No. 2 pencil.

9. Scotch Magic Tape (4 pk) Scotch Magic Tape (4 pk) Scotch | $5 See on Walmart Scotch tape will allow your child to put all the pieces back together again — particularly when he claims that the dog ripped up his homework.

10. Wescott Compass and Protractor Wescott Compass and Protractor Wescott | $3 See on Walmart Made for math, the compass and protractor is perfect for geometrical problems.

11. Marble Composition Notebook (3 pk) Marble Composition Notebook (3 pk) Pen+Gear | $4 See on Walmart What would a back-to-school guide be without the requisite marble composition notebook? This 3-pack is college ruled, to get your child ready for school.

12. Crayola Watercolor Paint Crayola Watercolor Paint Crayola | $2 See on Walmart The Crayola Watercolor Paint kit has 8 colors to allow your kid to channel his inner Matisse, Van Gogh, or Renoir.

13. Paper Mate Erasers Paper Mate Erasers Paper Mate | $5 See on Walmart These large Paper Mate erasers in a pink pearl hue means that mistakes won’t matter.

14. Ticonderoga Pencils 24-ct Ticonderoga Pencils 24-ct Ticonderoga | $5 See on Walmart Touting itself as the world’s best pencil, the Ticonderoga Pencil boasts extra laquered layers to prevent breakage. Plus, the pencils are crafted from 100% American cedar wood.

15. Post-it Tabs Post-it Tabs Post-it | $3 See on Walmart Your child can keep his notes organized (and you can keep tabs on his schoolwork progress) with these tabs from Post-it.

16. Crayola Silly Scents Twistables Crayons Crayola Silly Scents Twistables Crayons Crayola | $3 See on Walmart If your kid thinks he’s too cool to color, he might rethink his stance when he gets a whiff of these deliciously-scented markers. Fruit punch flavor, anyone?