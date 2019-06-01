If your vision of the perfect wedding dress growing up didn't have a built-in nursing top, you might find yourself feeling a bit down realizing that your big day falls smack dab in the middle of the season of life where your breasts are providing your child with much needed nutrition. If you need your baby to have access to their milk, but also want to look fabulous at your wedding, these wedding dresses you can pump or breastfeed in totally fit the bill. With varied nursing-friendly necklines and fabrics that are breathable and maneuverable, these wedding gowns are ideal for nursing moms at the altar.

When my husband and I got married, our son was just shy of 6 months old. While he was being fed formula at that point, I can see how needing to buy a wedding dress that I could have easily whipped a boob out of for him would have been totally necessary. Babies are needy — and can be so even on one of the biggest days of your life. They have no idea that wearing a gorgeous wedding gown means you might not be able to easily provide them with the access to milk like they're used to. Luckily, choosing one of these wedding dresses you can breastfeed or pump in means you can have wedding cake and your baby can eat, too.

11. Best Off-The-Shoulder Wedding Gown For Nursing Off the Shoulder Lace Wedding Dress - CLAUDINE Gown $1,420 AmyNewBridal This bohemian style wedding gown is ideal for nursing mamas who are looking for a romantic off the shoulder style. The low back and strapless design allow you to easily pull the top of the dress down to breastfeed. See on Etsy

16. Best Romantic Wedding Dress For Nursing Moms Song Of Love White Off The Shoulder Maxi Dress $100 Lulu's This wedding dress features a romantic silhouette with exposed shoulders and a side slit. It is made from a fabric that has plenty of stretch so that you can pull it down in front to breastfeed whenever you need to. See on Lulu's