17 Wedding Dresses You Can Breastfeed Or Pump In If You Need To
If your vision of the perfect wedding dress growing up didn't have a built-in nursing top, you might find yourself feeling a bit down realizing that your big day falls smack dab in the middle of the season of life where your breasts are providing your child with much needed nutrition. If you need your baby to have access to their milk, but also want to look fabulous at your wedding, these wedding dresses you can pump or breastfeed in totally fit the bill. With varied nursing-friendly necklines and fabrics that are breathable and maneuverable, these wedding gowns are ideal for nursing moms at the altar.
When my husband and I got married, our son was just shy of 6 months old. While he was being fed formula at that point, I can see how needing to buy a wedding dress that I could have easily whipped a boob out of for him would have been totally necessary. Babies are needy — and can be so even on one of the biggest days of your life. They have no idea that wearing a gorgeous wedding gown means you might not be able to easily provide them with the access to milk like they're used to. Luckily, choosing one of these wedding dresses you can breastfeed or pump in means you can have wedding cake and your baby can eat, too.
1. Best Ballgown Wedding Gown For Breastfeeding
Lily Strapless Taffeta & Tulle Stripe Ballgown by Hayley Paige
$4,550
Nordstrom
For nursing moms looking for a fairy tale wedding dress, this ballgown option by designer Hayley Paige at Nordstrom is an absolute dream. The top, although strapless, is structured to offer support for your breasts, but the extremely low back gives you the ability to easily slip the top down just enough in front to nurse.
2. Best Two-Piece Bridal Option For Breastfeeding
Chiffon Tulle Sequins Pleats Lace Wedding Dress
$166
Dressafford
This two-piece option by Dressafford offers a way for nursing moms to be on the cutting edge of wedding fashion and be comfortable breastfeeding at the same time. The short top can be pulled up to allow easy access for your babe. The full, pleated skirt is high-waisted, so your midsection can stay covered despite wearing two separate pieces.
3. Best Boho Style Wedding Dress For Nursing Moms
Meet Me In Madrid White Beaded Maxi Dress
$94
Lulus
Getting married beachside, but still need to be able to pump or breastfeed post-ceremony? This beaded maxi dress from Lulus is a great option for any bride who wants to embody boho style. The straps are adjustable, so they can be easily slipped off of the shoulder for easy feeding. The flowing maxi skirt is completely lined and the bodice is covered in small, gold beading.
4. Best Splurge Wedding Dress For Nursing Moms
Valerie Plunging Trumpet Gown by Monique Lhuillier
$5,490
Nordstrom
If you are a breastfeeding mom who wants to splurge on a designer wedding gown, this Monique Lhuillier dress is most definitely one to consider. The beautiful tulle trumpet skirt will have you gliding effortlessly down the aisle, while the extra-deep v-neck will allow your baby easy access to your breast when feeding duty calls.
5. Best Wrap Wedding Dress For Breastfeeding
Vie En Velvet Plus Size Wrap Wedding Dress
$198
David's Bridal
A wrap dress is perfect for nursing moms because it has built-in flexibility and the top is easily maneuvered. This elegant velvet number from David's Bridal is ideal for brides who want a look that is stylish, yet is completely functional for breastfeeding and pumping.
6. Best Plunging Neckline Wedding Gown For Nursing
Mermaid V-Neck Lace Pleated Sleeveless Court Train Jersey Lace Maternity Wedding Dress
$155
Dressaford
While this particular wedding dress is designed to be worn during pregnancy, the sizing options that Dressafford offers in this particular gown also allow moms who have already given birth to wear this dress as well. The jersey material is stretchy and the deep v-neck allows you to easily move the fabric covering your chest to the side so that you baby can nurse. Plus, the lace detailing on the mermaid-style train is just gorgeous.
7. Best Lace Wedding Dress For Nursing Moms
Kate V-Neck Lace Corset Back Wedding Dress
$895
Kleinfeld Bridal
If you love the look of a romantic lace wedding dress, but need the ability to breastfeed easily, this dress by Kleinfeld Bridal is totally for you. The back features a chiffon ribbon that can be easily untied and re-tied to allow the side straps to fall away for easy feeding or pumping.
8. Best Budget Friendly Wedding Dress For Breastfeeding
Madalyn White Lace Maxi Dress
$84
Lulus
Weddings are expensive. And so is raising kids. If you're shopping for a wedding dress that you can nurse in, you're obviously smack dab in the middle of spending a lot of money. Luckily, this beautiful wedding dress from Lulus is great for nursing and also easy on the wallet. The back straps are adjustable, so you can easily loosen one and slide it off of your shoulder when it's time to feed or pump.
9. Best Short Wedding Dress For Breastfeeding
A-Line/Princess V-neck Tea-Length Chiffon Dress With Ruffle
$94
JJ's House
While this particular dress by JJ's House isn't marketed as a wedding dress, it is elegant, white, and perfect for brides wanting a short wedding dress. The deep v-neck in the front as well as in back is great for breastfeeding moms and the ruched fabric straps can be slid right off of the shoulder for easy access to your breasts for your baby.
10. Best Nursing Wedding Dress With Stretch
Jones Dress
$198
Anthropologie
I never knew that Anthropologie carried bridal gowns until I came across this sleek option. According to the reviews, the poly-spandex material offers plenty of stretch, which is ideal for nursing moms. When wearing this wedding gown, you should be able to easily move the front of the dress to the side to allow your baby to eat.
11. Best Off-The-Shoulder Wedding Gown For Nursing
12. Best One-Shoulder Breastfeeding Wedding Dress
13. Best Glam Wedding Gown For Nursing
Lace Front Slit Halter Gown
$748
Tadashi Shoji
If your wedding is big on glitz and glamour, but you also need to be able to pump or nurse, you definitely want to check out this Tadashi Shoji gown. The dress features a clasp closure on the halter neck that you can unhook and pull down in front. The dramatic slit, plunging neckline, and gorgeous lace make this dress a jaw-dropper.
14. Best Breastfeeding Wedding Dress With Sleeves
Floyd V-Neck Long Sleeve Gown
$1,200
Joanna August
If you have always dreamed of wearing a wedding gown with sleeves, but you need to be able to nurse or pump, this dress by Joanna August for Nordstrom is exactly what you've been looking for. The extremely low cut front and draped fabric allows you to pull the fabric to the side in order to feed your precious babe on your wedding day.
15. Best High Neck Wedding Dress For Nursing
Sarah: Long Mermaid Wedding Dress
$1,190
Kleinfeld
Wearing a wedding gown with a high neck may not seem like something a breastfeeding mama can get away with, but thanks to a hook and eye clasp at the back of this dress' neck, you definitely can. When it's time to pump or feed, unclasp the top and allow the back straps to fall off of the shoulders so that the front opens up.