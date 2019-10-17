Can I just say how much I love snacks? Personally, I like to match my treats to the time of year we’re in (hi, all things pumpkin spice), and when it comes to mindless munching, I know I'll always find some howlingly good Halloween snacks and treats from Walmart. There’s something for everyone, from popcorn to pretzels, chocolate to cookies.

I like shopping at Walmart because they have a fairly decent sized food selection. Plus, they also offer a lot more diversity in terms of the types of food items they sell. For example, on top of the sugar-loaded treats they offer, if I’m looking for Peruvian olives for a dish I’m making for the hubby, I’ll be sure to find them there.

Because there are aisles upon aisles of food products in Walmart, it means there are plenty of options to satisfy your palate, no matter what you're in the mood for. Seeking something salty? Look no further than the pretzels and chips aisle. Need a chocolate fix stat? Walmart has that, too, and everything is affordably priced. If you're heading over to your nearest Superstore in need of Halloween snacks for trick-or-treaters, quick after-school bites, or something to stuff in the kids' lunchboxes, here are some festive treats and snacks your local Walmart will likely have.

1. Utz Halloween Bats & Jacks Pretzel Treats Jennifer Parris Pretzels get a new persona when they’re shaped like bats and jack-o-lanterns. Your kid can happily chomp away on this treat, which is made in a peanut and tree nut-free facility. And for just $5, you get 40 bags of pretzels.

2. Kathy Kaye Popcorn Balls Jennifer Parris The Popcorn Balls from Kathy Kaye ($5) are an easy-to-love Halloween treat. They’re gluten-free, and are made in a nut-free facility. The package comes with 12 individual bags for $5, and they're perfect for handing out to little goblins who come to your door on Halloween.

3. 100 Piece Miniatures Hershey’s Almond Joy Jennifer Parris Halloween is quickly coming upon us, so grab this 100-piece bag of chocolate goodies ($10) for those tiny trick-or-treaters who’ll come to visit on October 31. You’ll find Hershey’s, Almond Joy, Kit Kat, Reese’s, Milk Duds, and Whoppers among the tasty treats.

4. Snyder’s of Hanover Halloween Pretzels Jennifer Parris For a healthier Halloween snack, you can’t beat Snyder’s of Hanover pretzels. For just $5, you’ll get 30 individual 0.5 oz bags. They can also be a good option if you’re planning to send in a snack for your child’s school Halloween party.

5. Kool-Aid Strawberry Kiwi 4-pack Jennifer Parris While you might not associate the strawberry kiwi flavor with Halloween, the electric green color will surely make you — and your child — think of slime. And what kid doesn't wish for oozy, gooey slime go gliding down their throat on the holiday? Probably not that many.

6. Starbucks Iced Expresso Pumpkin Spice Latte Jennifer Parris Pumpkin spice is the signature scent of fall. And really, there’s no better way to keep yourself hydrated than with a Starbucks Pumpkin Spice Latte Iced Expresso drink ($3). Sipping on this sumptuous drink while you go trick-or-treating might keep you from getting annoyed when your kids want to hit up more houses on the block on Halloween.

7. Entenmann’s Pop’ems Donut Holes Jennifer Parris Although they might be the same delish donut holes that you can find year round, the batty packaging on the Entenmann’s box makes them even more spooktacular. Plus, they take on a creepier connotation thanks to the black chocolate exterior. What's not so creepy? The price, at $4 per box.

8. Coffee Nut M&M’s Jennifer Parris You’ll need some caffeine to power you through all that trick or treating. The Coffee Nut M&Ms ($3) give you the best of both worlds: chocolate and coffee. Yes, please.

9. Maple Crème Oreos Jennifer Parris Rivaling pumpkin spice for the favorite fall flavor is maple syrup. While you might be an Oreo purist, there’s no denying the appeal of these Maple Crème Oreos. The limited edition snack ($3) features two golden cookies with a sweet slab of maple flavored-cream.

10. Tastee Candy Apples Jennifer Parris For a classic Halloween treat, you can’t beat a candy apple. The ones from Tastee ($3) come complete with the classic sweet red coating as well as chopped peanuts. That makes them sort of healthy, right?

11. Yummallo Halloween Baking Chips Jennifer Parris These Halloween baking chips will make your standard sugar cookies stand out from the rest. With their black and orange color, they're ideal for holiday treats. Add them to your family's recipe for just $3.

12. Nestle Toll House Pumpkin Spice Truffles Jennifer Parris Take your baking game to the next level with these luscious Toll House pumpkin spice flavored filled baking truffles. At $3, you can use them in cookies, cakes, or muffins for an added fall flair.

13. Frankford Cake In A Cup Jennifer Parris Mix up your own witch’s brew (which in this case is a delish vanilla cake). To add to the phantasmal $5 factor, the cake comes in a green color. Use the cup after you’ve consumed the cake for coffee, tea, or any other special potions you prefer to drink.

14. Monster Eyes Cookie Mix Jennifer Parris If you’re looking for a quick cookie craft for Halloween, the Monster Eyes Cookie Kit ($5) can do the trick. It comes complete with a cookie mix, food color gels in orange, purple, and green, and candy eyes. The mix makes about 18-20 cookies, which should be enough to satisfy all the little monsters in your life.

15. Skull Sugar Cookie Kit Jennifer Parris Skeletons are synonymous with Halloween, so make a bony batch of sweets with this Skull Sugar Cookie Kit ($5). In addition to the cookie mix, it has a mix for royal icing, a black icing pen to decorate the skulls, and a cookie cutter to ensure that each skeleton head comes out perfectly shaped.

16. Pumpkin Spice Marshmallows Jennifer Parris Whether you eat ‘em right out of the bag or (yum) make seasonal s’mores with them, these Pumpkin Spice Marshmallows are delicious and affordable. They retail for just $1, which is a small price to pay for a festive treat.

17. Maple Mini Marshmallows Jennifer Parris Dress up your kid’s hot chocolate with these marvelous little flavored marshmallows. Priced at $1, these itty bitty bites have a magnificent maple scent you can smell right through the bag. Add them to a Rice Krispies recipe or use them as a gooey pie topping.