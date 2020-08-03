Anyone who is lucky enough to have a sister knows that National Sisters Day is a day worth celebrating. Your relationship with your sister (or sisters) can be complicated, but at the end of the day, it can also be the best friendship you'll ever have. This is the perfect time to show your sibling how much you love them and how grateful you are for them. And what better way than to post a photo with a sweet Instagram caption for National Sisters Day?

Even if your sister has stolen every item of clothing you've ever owned and loved, even if she grew up copying you or getting mad at you for copying her, and even if you are weirdly competitive with each other, your sister is a special person to you. A sister is the person you turn to when you don't have anyone else — or just feel like you don't trust anyone else enough. They'll always understand your issues with your parents, and no one will truly get the way your mind works the way they do. It's a magical, fun, sometimes stressful, always special relationship.

To capture all of that, try using one of the below heartwarming captions for your Instagram photo.

1. Sisters are different flowers from the same garden. This is a beautiful way to explain what sisters can be to each other: an extension of the other person. Your sister knows where you came from because they came from the same place.

2. The greatest gift our parents ever gave us was each other. Even if you and your sister aren't super close, this is a caption that you can use. Sure, you might not hang out every single day, but if you have each other's backs, then this applies to you, too.

3. I smile because you're my sister. I laugh because you can't do anything about it. Try injecting a little humor into your Instagram post with a caption like this one.

4. "A sister is both your mirror and your opposite." — Elizabeth Fishel Anyone with a sister knows how true this can be. Your sister can feel like a completely different person from you... yet, at the same time, also feel like the exact same person as you. It's a perfect balance.

5. "Sisters function as safety nets in a chaotic world simply by being there for each other." — Carol Saline This is a lovely way to explain a sister relationship, especially if you're not best friends with your sibling. Even if you guys aren't that close, you're probably still there for each other no matter, and this quote really explains how much that means.

6. A sister is a little bit of childhood that can never be lost. This is such a beautiful way to describe a sister. Every time you look at your sis, you're probably reminded of some childhood memory that you may have otherwise forgotten, or that no one else will truly understand but her.

7. Because I have a sister, I will always have a friend. This is a lovely and simple caption that shows how important your sister is to you without being overly sappy or anything like that. And it's true, too.

8. When I say I won't tell anyone, my sister doesn't count. dtephoto/E+/Getty Images This is basically a note to everyone else: you will always confide in your sister, and there's nothing anyone can do about it. It's funny, cute, and sweet, and shows how close you two are.

9. My sister is either my best friend or Satan. There's no in-between. OK, this is pretty much a perfect description of a real sister relationship. Sometimes your sister is the absolute best, and other times you two are fighting like crazy. But the beauty of sisters is that you'll make up and be fine (probably)!

10. "A sister is our first friend and second mother." — Sunny Gupta What a nice way to look at your sister — as someone who is your friend and confidant, but also someone who takes care of you, gives you advice, and helps you grow into the person you're meant to be.

11. "Acquaintances were always on their best behavior, but sisters loved each other enough to say anything." — Laura Weisberger This is a wonderful way to describe what sisters are to each other. You can always be yourself around your sister — there are no smoke and mirrors or pretending to be someone you're not, because they always know when you're doing that. You just get to be you, and that's freeing.

12. "A sister can be seen as someone who is both ourselves and very much not ourselves — a special kind of double." — Toni Morrison Sometimes sisters even have the qualities you've always wanted to have, making them the perfect role model and version of yourself you want to be.

13. "You can kid the world, but not your sister." — Charlotte Gray This is so true. You might be able to act like someone you're not to others, and you might be able to fool other people into thinking you're OK and happy when you're not, but you can't do this with a sister.

14. A loyal sister is worth a thousand friends. Who needs a huge group of friends when you have a sister who can make you feel included and loved all the time? This is a nice way to show your sister exactly how much she means to you.

15. And until the end, you're my very best friend. Your sister will probably always be one of the most important people in your life, no matter what happens or where life takes you both. You just need to say something simple like this for her to understand that.

16. It's not what we have in life, but who we have in life, that matters. During a time like this pandemic, it's important to remember that the material things don't matter as much as the genuinely important things in life, like family and those who are closest to you. In this case, your sister.

17. "Having a sister is like having a best friend you can't get rid of. You know whatever you do, they'll still be there." — Ami Li This is pretty much true. It's difficult to do something that makes your sister so angry she doesn't want to be a part of your life anymore, and as long as neither of you take advantage of that, you'll have a lasting relationship.