A sister is the best gift your parents could ever give you... even if you sometimes wish they'd returned it or exchanged it for a puppy. Sisters get the jokes, share the secrets, and annoy you on a daily basis, but when push comes to shove (sometimes literally), they'll be right there to back you up. To celebrate your relationship and your mutual crazy sense of humor, post one of these hilarious Instagram captions for National Sister's Day (and don't forget to tag your partner-in-crime).

National Sister's Day is the first Sunday in August, according to National Day Calendar. For 2019, that means August 4 is the day to show your sister some love (or to have that love shown to you). Oddly, there doesn't seem to be a reliable source for the origins of the day, although Heavy noted that searches for National Sister's Day spiked in 2012. Could it be that some enterprising sisters decided to try creating a holiday for themselves by drumming up some social-media interest? No matter. However it began, National Sister's Day deserves to take its place alongside Mother's Day, Father's Day, Grandparents Day, and Siblings Day as a 24-hour period to give thanks for the special female sibs in your life, be they older, younger, or your twin or triplets.

These are 17 of the funniest sister-related captions out there. If you're quick, you can get your post up before your sisters do, and then you can do a little Superior Dance for being the first, nyah nyah nyah.

1. "My sister has the best sister in the world." Shutterstock Isn't she the lucky one? She should be grateful she has you to help her claim bragging rights.

2. "You and I are sisters for life. Remember that if you fall, I will always be there to pick you up... as soon as I stop laughing." Hey, at least you're getting her on her feet, right? You may be giggling so hard you're snorting, but that doesn't mean you don't care.

3. "I smile because I'm your sister. I laugh because there's nothing you can do about it." Hard as she may try to deny it, she's in all the family pictures. That shared DNA isn't going anywhere.

4. "More than Santa Claus, your sister knows when you've been bad and good." And unlike Santa, your sister won't hesitate to tell Mom and Dad when you've done something worthy of the "naughty" list.

5. "Good friends come and go, but a sister and her wardrobe are for life. (Can I borrow your black top?)" The one thing sisters love sharing more than secrets and ice cream is clothing. You'll probably be swapping bathrobes in the nursing home a few decades from now.

6. "Little sisters: Gladly doing what you tell them for 18 years." If you've got a younger sis, this would be the perfect caption for a picture of the two of you together as kids. (Bonus points if she's wearing the spaghetti you told her to put on her head.)

7. "I can't remember if I'm the good sister or the evil one." Shutterstock Truth to tell, there are benefits to being either one.

8. "If you mess with the big sister, there is always a younger, crazier sister behind her...THAT'S WHO YOU DON'T WANNA MESS WITH!" Consider yourself warned out there. A pair of sisters is a force to be reckoned with; challenge them at your own risk.

9. "Sisters: the ones you can get mad at only for a short time, because you have something important to tell them." Don't you hate ruining a perfectly good grudge against your sister? (Don't worry; there'll be plenty of opportunities to get mad at her again. And to make up, and... )

10. "Don't blame me. My sister probably made me do it." This caption is for all the sisters who ever faced the wrath of Mom with the age-old excuse: "It's her fault!"

11. "When I say I won't tell anyone, my sister doesn't count." Your friends should know by this time that when they spill the tea to you, your sister is going to catch a few drops of her own.

12. "Of all the annoying things in the world, you're my favorite." Sisters drive us crazy, but we have to admit that it's a small price to pay for having them in our lives.

13. "If you don't understand how a woman could love her sister dearly and want to wring her neck at the same time, then you were probably an only child." Sisterhood is often a love-hate relationship, but we understand that the love almost always wins out. It's hard to relate if you've never been there.

14. "Happy Sister's Day to the only person who is smart enough to identify my farts by smell alone, and kind enough not to do it publicly." There are some borders of decency even the peskiest of sisters won't cross... we hope.

15. "Sisters are like thighs: They stick together, and even more so when the heat is on." If you and your sisters have a firm family-first motto, this is the caption for you. When hard times hit, you know you can always count on her.

16. "Oldest Sister: I make the rules. Middle Sister: I'm the reason we have rules. Little Sister: The rules don't apply to me." Shutterstock Whether you're a Marcia, a Jan, or a Cindy, this is the perfect caption for you if you're one of a sister trio.