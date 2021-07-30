National Sisters Day falls on the first Sunday of August (this year, that’s August 1, 2021), and it’s definitely a holiday worth recognizing. You don’t need to send her flowers or a gift to make her smile this year (unless you want to, of course), because there are plenty of things to text your sister on National Sisters Day that will easily do the trick. The perfect message for you to send will depend a lot on the kind of relationship you have with your sister, but pretty much anything that acknowledges National Sisters Day is fair game.

Sentimental Texts For National Sisters Day

If the two of you are incredibly close, then maybe you’ll want to come up with a few sweet things to text your sister on National Sisters Day. It’s a good opportunity to say thank you to her for all she’s done, let her know how much you love and appreciate her, or tell her how lucky you feel to have her as your sister. Here are some ideas.

You’ve always been there for me as both my sister and best friend. I can’t thank you enough, but I can wish you a very happy National Sisters Day.

I feel so lucky to have you as my sister and I could not get through life without you.

How do people go through life without a sister? Happy National Sisters Day to one of the best.

Happy National Sisters Day, sis. I love you and the wonderful friendship we’ve created.

Cheers to you and National Sisters Day. Thank you for all of the advice, hugs, love, and laughter you’ve given me year after year.

Funny National Sisters Day Texts

Maybe, even though the two of you have a lot of love for each other, a funny text makes more sense for your sister this year. Some of the funniest things to text your sister on National Sisters Day are hilarious childhood memories or inside jokes, but there are plenty of other ways to go, too. All that matters is that you make her chuckle a little and make her feel loved.

Happy National Sisters Day. You are so lucky to have me.

Happy National Sisters Day to mom’s second-favorite child.

In honor of National Sisters Day, I’m coming over to steal some of your clothes and makeup just like you did when we were kids.

You may be the “cool aunt” to my kids, but you’re still a total dork to me. Happy National Sisters Day.

Happy National Sisters Day. Thanks for being so difficult as a kid that I looked like a total angel. I owe you one.

National Sisters Day Texts For Your Unofficial Sister

You don’t have to be related by blood for someone to be your sister. Step-sisters, sisters-in-law, and even your childhood best friend that you grew up with are all people who deserve to be celebrated on National Sisters Day. Chances are high that a simple text acknowledging the day will mean a lot to them, too.

I am so grateful to have such a wonderful sister-in-law who I consider to be my actual sister. Happy National Sisters Day.

Happy National Sisters Day to my best friend. Thanks for always treating me like family.

Don’t tell your [mom, dad, parent], but you’re my favorite step-relative. Happy National Sisters Day.

Happy National Sisters Day. In a world full of annoying in-laws, I really lucked out to get you.

I don’t care what our DNA says, you are my sister now and forever. Happy National Sisters Day.

Quotes To Text On National Sisters Day

If you still don’t have the right words to text your sister on National Sisters Day, that’s okay. A quote from someone else works just as well. The meaning behind the message is all that really matters.

“Having a sister is like having a best friend you can’t get rid of. You know whatever you do, they’ll be there.” - Amy Li

“For there is no friend like a sister in calm or stormy weather; To cheer one on the tedious way, To fetch one if one goes astray, To lift one if one totters down, To strengthen whilst one stands.” - Christina Rossetti

“You know full well as I do the value of sisters’ affections; there is nothing like it in this world.” - Charlotte Bronte

“A sister is a little bit of childhood that can never be lost.” - Marion Garretty

“Sisters function as safety nets in a chaotic world simply by being there for each other.” - Carol Saline

With so many different things to text your sister on National Sisters Day, it’s hard to narrow down the options to just one. Honestly, just acknowledging the day (and your sis) is nice in and of itself, what you actually say is secondary.