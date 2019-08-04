40 Quotes For National Sisters Day To Give You All The Feels

Sisters are amazing, and I'm not just saying that because I am one. (Although my brother would agree... right?
Right?) There's something about having a female sib that can't quite be duplicated in any other relationship. With National Sisters Day coming up, this is the perfect time to post a great quote about sisters on your social media feed or share with your sis directly. National Sisters Day falls on the first Sunday of August, per the National Day Calendar (which keeps track of all the major and minor official holidays), and it’s a great opportunity to celebrate those in your life who you consider to be a sister. A sister is someone who — whether related by blood or not — you really can't imagine what life would be like without her. These quotes about sisters and sisterhood sum up the loving, sometimes contentious and frustrating, but always eternal bond between these special siblings. Quotes About Sisters & Friendship "Having a sister is like having a best friend you can’t get rid of. You know whatever you do, they’ll still be there." — Amy Li "She is your witness, who sees you at your worst and best, and loves you anyway. She is your partner in crime, your midnight companion, someone who knows when you are smiling, even in the dark. She is your teacher, your defense attorney, your personal press agent, even your shrink. Some days, she’s the reason you wish you were an only child." — Barbara Alpert “A sister is a dearest friend, a closest enemy, and an angel at the time of need.” ― Debasish Mridha “You're not my best friend. You're my sister, and that's more.” ― Jenny Han "Acquaintances were always on their best behavior, but sisters loved each other enough to say anything.” ― Lauren Weisberger “Sisters make the best friends in the world.” — Marilyn Monroe “Sisters function as safety nets in a chaotic world simply by being there for each other.” — Carol Saline “Is solace anywhere more comforting than that in the arms of a sister?” — Alice Walker “My sister and I are so close that we finish each other’s sentences and often wonder whose memories belong to whom.” ― Shannon Celebi “For there is no friend like a sister in calm or stormy weather; To cheer one on the tedious way, to fetch one if one goes astray, to lift one if one totters down, to strengthen whilst one stands.” — Christina Rosetti Sentimental Quotes About Sisters Svetlana Iakusheva/Moment/Getty Images "A sister is a part of childhood that can never be lost." — Marion Garretty "Sisters are the people we practice on, the people who teach us about fairness and cooperation and kindness and caring – quite often the hard way." — Pamela Dugdale "We’ll always fight, but we’ll always make up as well. That’s what sisters do: we argue, we point out each other’s frailties, mistakes, and bad judgment, we flash the insecurities we’ve had since childhood, and then we come back together. Until the next time." — Lisa See “I am still the center sister. But I see it differently now. There has to be a middle. Without it, nothing can truly be whole. Because it is not just the space between, but also what holds everything together.” — Sarah Dessen, Just Listen "I could never love anyone as I love my sisters." — Louisa May Alcott “I know my sister like I know my own mind/You will never find anyone as trusting or as kind.” ― Lin-Manuel Miranda, Hamilton “A woman without her sister is like a bird without her wings.” ― Moosa Rahat “Funny, isn’t it? I’ve known every love possible, but as the years stretched out, the love I longed for the most is the one I shared with my sister.” ― Josephine Angelini “You may be as different as the sun and the moon, but the same blood flows through both your hearts. You need her, as she needs you.” — George R.R. Martin “There is no place for secrets in sisterhood.” — Erin Forbes “You are blood. You are sisters. No man can break that bond.” ― Kim Boykin "Sisters, sisters, never were there such devoted sisters... All kinds of weather, we stick together, the same in the rain or sun. Two different faces, but in tight places, we think and act as one." — Irving Berlin “You keep your past by having sisters. As you get older they’re the only ones who don’t get bored if you talk about your memories.” — Deborah Moggach “I do not see as well without her. I do not hear as well without her. I do not feel as well without her. I would be better off without a hand or a leg than without my sister.” — Erin Morgenstern