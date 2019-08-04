40 Quotes For National Sisters Day To Give You All The Feels

Sisters are amazing, and I'm not just saying that because I am one. (Although my brother would agree... right? Right?) There's something about having a female sib that can't quite be duplicated in any other relationship. With National Sisters Day coming up, this is the perfect time to post a great quote about sisters on your social media feed or share with your sis directly.

National Sisters Day falls on the first Sunday of August, per the National Day Calendar (which keeps track of all the major and minor official holidays), and it’s a great opportunity to celebrate those in your life who you consider to be a sister. A sister is someone who — whether related by blood or not — you really can't imagine what life would be like without her. These quotes about sisters and sisterhood sum up the loving, sometimes contentious and frustrating, but always eternal bond between these special siblings.

Quotes About Sisters & Friendship "Having a sister is like having a best friend you can’t get rid of. You know whatever you do, they’ll still be there." — Amy Li

"She is your witness, who sees you at your worst and best, and loves you anyway. She is your partner in crime, your midnight companion, someone who knows when you are smiling, even in the dark. She is your teacher, your defense attorney, your personal press agent, even your shrink. Some days, she’s the reason you wish you were an only child." — Barbara Alpert

“A sister is a dearest friend, a closest enemy, and an angel at the time of need.” ― Debasish Mridha

“You're not my best friend. You're my sister, and that's more.” ― Jenny Han

"Acquaintances were always on their best behavior, but sisters loved each other enough to say anything.” ― Lauren Weisberger

“Sisters make the best friends in the world.” — Marilyn Monroe

“Sisters function as safety nets in a chaotic world simply by being there for each other.” — Carol Saline

“Is solace anywhere more comforting than that in the arms of a sister?” — Alice Walker

“My sister and I are so close that we finish each other’s sentences and often wonder whose memories belong to whom.” ― Shannon Celebi

“For there is no friend like a sister in calm or stormy weather; To cheer one on the tedious way, to fetch one if one goes astray, to lift one if one totters down, to strengthen whilst one stands.” — Christina Rosetti